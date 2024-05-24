Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it
News

Tesla's Autopilot safety, Biden's EV tariffs, and BMW's labor problem: Autos news roundup

Plus, the United Kingdom opens the door for self-driving cars to hit the streets

By
William Gavin
Image for article titled Tesla&#39;s Autopilot safety, Biden&#39;s EV tariffs, and BMW&#39;s labor problem: Autos news roundup
Graphic: Images: Sean Gallup, Spencer Platt, Lennart Preiss, John Keeble

The United States’ tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles continue to be controversial. The measures, poised to quadruple rates on Chinese EV exports, are expected to come into effect in August. But millennials, hungry for cheaper cars, are still anticipating and ready to buy Chinese brand vehicles. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has also expressed dissatisfaction with the tariffs, calling them a “major trap” that could fuel inflation.

Meanwhile, BMW is dealing with supply chain issues after the U.S. Senate found that thousands of Mini cars sent to the country may have components made with forced labor in China. Jaguar Land Rover and Volkswagen had also used parts from the same supplier.

The United Kingdom may have self-driving cars coming to its roads in just a few years after the government passed a new law this week. Back in the U.S., Tesla — fighting off shareholder attacks on Elon Musk’s $46 billion pay package — released new data showing off the safety of its Autopilot technology, although it may not be as clear-cut as Tesla says.

The U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration has also closed a probe into Tesla’s seat belt issues, which led to a recall of more than 15,000 EVs in 2023. And Lamborghini on Wednesday recalled more than 2,100 of its best-selling Urus line over hoods that may fly open.

Millennials are ready to go all in on Chinese cars, despite privacy concerns.

Millennials are ready to go all in on Chinese cars, despite privacy concerns.

Chinese automakers are expanding across Europe, South America, and Asia. But the United States’ tariffs have kept them at bay — for now.
Chinese automakers are expanding across Europe, South America, and Asia. But the United States’ tariffs have kept them at bay — for now.
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Despite the White House and Congress’ best efforts, younger Americans are ready and willing to buy Chinese cars. Well, as soon as they’re up for sale in the United States.

Tesla's new data on Autopilot safety doesn't tell the full story

Tesla’s new data on Autopilot safety doesn’t tell the full story

Tesla first launched its Autopilot driver assistance technology in 2014.
Tesla first launched its Autopilot driver assistance technology in 2014.
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

For the first time in more than a year, Tesla has released new data presenting how its controversial Autopilot driver assistance technology keeps its customers safe.

BMW sold thousands of cars in the U.S. made with Chinese forced labor, Senate report says

BMW sold thousands of cars in the U.S. made with Chinese forced labor, Senate report says

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee is investigating BMW’s awareness of forced labor in its supply chain.
The U.S. Senate Finance Committee is investigating BMW’s awareness of forced labor in its supply chain.
Photo: Lennart Preiss (Getty Images)

German auto giant BMW sold at least 8,000 MINI Cooper vehicles containing parts made by a banned Chinese supplier, according to a new report from the United States Senate.

Self-driving cars may hit roads in the U.K. by 2026

Self-driving cars may hit roads in the U.K. by 2026

Ford Motor Co.’s electric Mustang Mach-E is the only car that allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel in the United Kingdom.
Ford Motor Co.’s electric Mustang Mach-E is the only car that allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel in the United Kingdom.
Photo: John Keeble (Getty Images)

The streets of the United Kingdom could become flooded with self-driving cars as soon as 2026 after new legislation became official this week. Gavin

Lamborghini is recalling thousands of $200,000 SUVs

Lamborghini is recalling thousands of $200,000 SUVs

A Lamborghini Urus SUV
A Lamborghini Urus SUV
Photo: Lamborghini

Luxury supercar maker Lamborghini is recalling thousands of its pricey SUVs in the United States, thanks to hoods that may swing open at high speeds.

The United States' quadrupled tariffs on Chinese EVs have gotten a summer start date

The United States’ quadrupled tariffs on Chinese EVs have gotten a summer start date

U.S. President Joe Biden announces increased tariffs on Chinese products to promote American investments and jobs in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 14, 2024 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Joe Biden announces increased tariffs on Chinese products to promote American investments and jobs in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 14, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

A portion of the United States’s tariffs on a range of Chinese exports, including electric vehicles, are set to take effect on August 1.

Stellantis CEO says tariffs on Chinese EVs are a 'major trap'

Stellantis CEO says tariffs on Chinese EVs are a ‘major trap’

Former Jeep CEO Christian Meunier (left) and Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares (right) in September 2022. Tavares has led Stellantis since it was formed in 2021.
Former Jeep CEO Christian Meunier (left) and Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares (right) in September 2022. Tavares has led Stellantis since it was formed in 2021.
Photo: Bill Pugliano (Getty Images)

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares expects that Western tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles could fuel inflation and hurt sales across Europe, calling them a “major trap.”

An investigation into Tesla's vehicles over seat belt issues has been closed

An investigation into Tesla’s vehicles over seat belt issues has been closed

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was investigating more than 110,000 Tesla Model X vehicles.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was investigating more than 110,000 Tesla Model X vehicles.

Federal auto safety regulators have closed a probe into more than 110,000 Tesla Model X vehicles after Elon Musk’s automaker issued appropriate fixes for faulty seat belts.

Elon Musk's $46 billion Tesla pay package is being slammed by some shareholders

Elon Musk’s $46 billion Tesla pay package is being slammed by some shareholders

Elon Musk has been Tesla’s CEO since 2008.
Elon Musk has been Tesla’s CEO since 2008.
Photo: Dimitrious Kambouris (Getty Images)

A group of Tesla shareholders is asking investors to vote down Elon Musk’s $46 billion pay package, which is driving tension between the automaker’s super fans and skeptics.

