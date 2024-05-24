Tesla's Autopilot safety, Biden's EV tariffs, and BMW's labor problem: Autos news roundup

The United States’ tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles continue to be controversial. The measures, poised to quadruple rates on Chinese EV exports, are expected to come into effect in August. But millennials, hungry for cheaper cars, are still anticipating and ready to buy Chinese brand vehicles. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has also expressed dissatisfaction with the tariffs, calling them a “major trap” that could fuel inflation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BMW is dealing with supply chain issues after the U.S. Senate found that thousands of Mini cars sent to the country may have components made with forced labor in China. Jaguar Land Rover and Volkswagen had also used parts from the same supplier.

The United Kingdom may have self-driving cars coming to its roads in just a few years after the government passed a new law this week. Back in the U.S., Tesla — fighting off shareholder attacks on Elon Musk’s $46 billion pay package — released new data showing off the safety of its Autopilot technology, although it may not be as clear-cut as Tesla says.

The U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration has also closed a probe into Tesla’s seat belt issues, which led to a recall of more than 15,000 EVs in 2023. And Lamborghini on Wednesday recalled more than 2,100 of its best-selling Urus line over hoods that may fly open.