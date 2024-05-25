Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Teslas lose value, Elon Musk on AI, iPad tricks, and EV tariffs: The most popular tech stories

Tech & Innovation

Teslas lose value, Elon Musk on AI, iPad tricks, and EV tariffs: The most popular tech stories

Plus, Tesla’s new data on Autopilot safety doesn’t tell the full story

Image for article titled Teslas lose value, Elon Musk on AI, iPad tricks, and EV tariffs: The most popular tech stories
Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo, ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP (Getty Images), Bill Pugliano (Getty Images), Login (Shutterstock), Taylor Hill (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), Dimitrious Kambouris (Getty Images), John Keeble (Getty Images), Spencer Platt (Getty Images), Image: Tesla
9 cool tricks to make the most of your iPad

A 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro sitting side by side showing the lock screen and apps next to an old Macintosh
Don’t stick with the default wallpaper on iPad, and don’t be afraid to try some of the interactable widgets available with iPad OS 17.
Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

The latest iPad Airs and iPad Pros breathed fresh life into Apple’s tablets just as they seemed to be getting stale. Love them or hate them, the new Pros and Airs are pretty damn powerful, with the M4-powered tablet being practically just as capable as the most recent baseline MacBooks, but with the extra benefit of a beautiful OLED touchscreen. Now’s the time to get even more intimate with all your iPad is capable of.

Tesla’s price cuts have hammered rental companies that bought EVs. Now it’s doing damage control

A photo of Tesla cars in storage.
Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP (Getty Images)

If you’re in the market for an electric car, then Tesla’s barrage of price cuts in recent months might have been the welcome push you needed to go all in on battery power. But if you’re a rental firm that plowed millions into electrifying your fleet, only for its value to be slashed by such price cuts, then Tesla might not be your favorite company right now.

Stellantis CEO says tariffs on Chinese EVs are a ‘major trap’

Former Jeep CEO Christian Meunier (left) and Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares (right) in September 2022. Tavares has led Stellantis since it was formed in 2021.
Former Jeep CEO Christian Meunier (left) and Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares (right) in September 2022. Tavares has led Stellantis since it was formed in 2021.
Photo: Bill Pugliano (Getty Images)

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares expects that Western tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles could fuel inflation and hurt sales across Europe, calling them a “major trap.”

What’s the difference between machine learning and deep learning?

Image for article titled Teslas lose value, Elon Musk on AI, iPad tricks, and EV tariffs: The most popular tech stories
Photo: Login (Shutterstock)

Artificial intelligence is everywhere these days, but the fundamentals of how this influential new technology works can be confusing. Two of the most important fields in AI development are “machine learning” and its sub-field, “deep learning.” Here’s a quick explanation of what these two important disciplines are, and how they’re contributing to the evolution of automation. -

Elon Musk’s dystopian AI future: Fewer jobs, more money, but no purpose in life

Image for article titled Teslas lose value, Elon Musk on AI, iPad tricks, and EV tariffs: The most popular tech stories
Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

Elon Musk shared his dystopian vision for the future on Thursday while remotely joining the Viva Technology Conference in Paris. An audience member asked whether AI would one day replace Musk, expressing real concerns about automation taking jobs — a situation many are already facing. The owner of X, xAI, Tesla, and SpaceX digressed into a spiraling answer straight out of science fiction.

The United States’ quadrupled tariffs on Chinese EVs have gotten a summer start date

U.S. President Joe Biden announces increased tariffs on Chinese products to promote American investments and jobs in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 14, 2024 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Joe Biden announces increased tariffs on Chinese products to promote American investments and jobs in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 14, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

A portion of the United States’s tariffs on a range of Chinese exports, including electric vehicles, are set to take effect on August 1.

President Joe Biden earlier this month said tariffs on some EV imports will quadruple from 25% to 100% to prevent Chinese automakers from flooding the market with cheap cars. The government also plans to raise tariffs on semiconductors, lithium-ion batteries, solar cells, and some steel and aluminum products to tamp down on competition.

Elon Musk’s $46 billion Tesla pay package is being slammed by some shareholders

Elon Musk has been Tesla’s CEO since 2008.
Elon Musk has been Tesla’s CEO since 2008.
Photo: Dimitrious Kambouris (Getty Images)

A group of Tesla shareholders is asking investors to vote down Elon Musk’s $46 billion pay package, which is driving tension between the automaker’s super fans and skeptics.

Self-driving cars may hit roads in the U.K. by 2026

Ford Motor Co.’s electric Mustang Mach-E is the only car that allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel in the United Kingdom.
Ford Motor Co.’s electric Mustang Mach-E is the only car that allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel in the United Kingdom.
Photo: John Keeble (Getty Images)

The streets of the United Kingdom could become flooded with self-driving cars as soon as 2026 after new legislation became official this week.

The Automated Vehicles Act (AVA) will require self-driving vehicles to achieve a level of safety “at least” equivalent to competent human drivers. The new law also outlines that drivers will not be held liable for incidents while their cars have autonomous driving modes enabled. Rather, insurance providers, software developers, and automakers are held responsible under the AVA.

Electric vehicles are way more likely to hit pedestrians, study says

Image for article titled Teslas lose value, Elon Musk on AI, iPad tricks, and EV tariffs: The most popular tech stories
Image: Tesla

An analysis of British road traffic accidents in a recent study concluded that battery electric vehicles and hybrids are significantly more likely to strike pedestrians than gas or diesel vehicles. According to data compiled from 32 billion miles of BEV and HEV travel and over 3 trillion miles traveled in gas and diesel vehicles, the study showed that in extra-urban environments the electric-powered cars basically just as likely to hit walking humans as internal combustion cars, though they were three times more likely to do so in the city. There are probably a few contributing factors here, but it’s still pretty wild to see this massive spread in running down folks between the two groups.

Tesla’s new data on Autopilot safety doesn’t tell the full story

Tesla first launched its Autopilot driver assistance technology in 2014.
Tesla first launched its Autopilot driver assistance technology in 2014.
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

For the first time in more than a year, Tesla has released new data presenting how its controversial Autopilot driver assistance technology keeps its customers safe.

