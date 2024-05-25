Teslas lose value, Elon Musk on AI, iPad tricks, and EV tariffs: The most popular tech stories

A portion of the United States’s tariffs on a range of Chinese exports, including electric vehicles, are set to take effect on August 1.



Advertisement

President Joe Biden earlier this month said tariffs on some EV imports will quadruple from 25% to 100% to prevent Chinese automakers from flooding the market with cheap cars. The government also plans to raise tariffs on semiconductors, lithium-ion batteries, solar cells, and some steel and aluminum products to tamp down on competition.

Read More