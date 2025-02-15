Top chipmakers, new robotaxis, and Sam Altman vs. Elon Musk: Tech news roundup

Chip foundries are responsible for producing a critical part of every piece of technology in the world.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) is perhaps the most well-known chip manufacturer, known for fabricating advanced chips designed by Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL). The Taiwan-based chipmaker has a 92% share in advanced AI chip production, according to data from Boston Consulting Group, cited by JPMorgan (JPM).
Most Americans aren’t sold on driverless cars or robotaxis, but they’re coming anyways; Tesla (TSLA), Uber (UBER), and Lyft (LYFT) are betting on it.
The last big driverless-car hype cycle centered on rollouts from Waymo (GOOGL) and Cruise (GM) in the San Francisco Bay Area. Their fleet of robotaxis dominated headlines, as the sudden influx of autonomous vehicles divided residents over pedestrian safety and job automation. A deadly collision with a GM-backed Cruise robotaxi in Oct. 2023 heightened regulatory scrutiny and the company eventually exited the robotaxi business altogether
OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has responded to Elon Musk’s offer to buy the artificial intelligence startup’s assets by saying it’s not for sale.
“OpenAI is not for sale,” Altman told Axios during the AI Action Summit in Paris. “OpenAI’s mission is not for sale — to say nothing of the fact that, like, a competitor who is not able to beat us in the market and you know, instead is just trying to say, like, ‘I’m gonna buy this’ with total disregard for the mission is a likely path there.”
Despite rattling global tech stocks with competitive artificial intelligence models, Chinese AI startup DeepSeek didn’t introduce anything new, a Google (GOOGL) executive said.
Google Maps (GOOGL) has updated the name for the “Gulf Of Mexico,” now calling it the “Gulf of America” following President Donald Trump’s order changing the name recognized by the U.S. government.
A Google-backed startup raised $350 million to create a future where humans and robots are ‘true partners’
Apptronik said Thursday that it had closed its Series A fundraise at roughly $350 million, with plans to use the funding to scale production of its artificial intelligence-powered humanoid robots.
Arm (SFTBY) is reportedly making its first chip — and counting on Meta (META) to be one of its first customers.
The British chip designer could launch its first in-house chip by the summer, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Producing its own chip would be a massive change to Arm’s business of licensing its chip designs to companies such as Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL).