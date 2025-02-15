Top chipmakers, new robotaxis, and Sam Altman vs. Elon Musk: Tech news roundup

Chip foundries are responsible for producing a critical part of every piece of technology in the world.

Advertisement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) is perhaps the most well-known chip manufacturer, known for fabricating advanced chips designed by Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL). The Taiwan-based chipmaker has a 92% share in advanced AI chip production, according to data from Boston Consulting Group, cited by JPMorgan (JPM).

Read More