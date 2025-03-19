Travelzoo (TZOO) reports earnings

In This Story TZOO -0.15%

Travelzoo (TZOO-0.15% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes financial statements showing total revenues of $83.9 million, a slight decrease from $84.5 million in 2023. The decrease is primarily due to a reduction in advertising revenue.

Membership fees increased by 30% to $5.4 million, reflecting the introduction of a new annual membership fee for new members in certain regions.

Cost of revenues decreased to $10.5 million, representing 12.5% of total revenues, down from 12.9% in the previous year.

Operating income was reported at $18.5 million, up from $15.6 million in 2023, with a significant reduction in sales and marketing expenses contributing to this increase.

Net income for the year was $13.7 million, compared to $12.5 million in the previous year. After accounting for non-controlling interests, net income attributable to Travelzoo was $13.6 million.

Travelzoo North America generated 66% of the company's total revenues, with Travelzoo Europe contributing 29% and Jack's Flight Club accounting for 5%.

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $17.1 million as of December 31, 2024, with $13.8 million held outside the U.S.

Travelzoo's principal business office is located in New York, New York, and it operates several offices throughout North America and Europe.

The filing also discusses various risk factors, including competition, changes in consumer behavior, and regulatory challenges that could impact future performance.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Travelzoo annual 10-K report dated March 19, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.