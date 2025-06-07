How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Trump and Musk break up, a tariff truce teeters, and Disney layoffs: Business news roundup

Business News

Trump and Musk break up, a tariff truce teeters, and Disney layoffs: Business news roundup

A collection of our best posts of the week in business news

Image for article titled Trump and Musk break up, a tariff truce teeters, and Disney layoffs: Business news roundup
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images), Bloomberg (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Jim Watson/AFP (Getty Images), Charley Gallay (Getty Images), Contributor/Getty Images (Getty Images), Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), ANGELA WEISS / Contributor (Getty Images), Illustration: Timon Schneider/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
Trump says he’s ‘disappointed’ in Elon Musk as their feud explodes in public view

Image for article titled Trump and Musk break up, a tariff truce teeters, and Disney layoffs: Business news roundup
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tore into one another on Thursday, as their close alliance collapsed in front of cameras and on social media.

Tesla chargers booted off the New Jersey Turnpike — and Musk cries ‘corruption’

Image for article titled Trump and Musk break up, a tariff truce teeters, and Disney layoffs: Business news roundup
Photo: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Sixty-four Tesla (TSLA) Superchargers will be removed from the New Jersey Turnpike, starting on Friday. Upon hearing the news, Elon Musk tweeted, “Sounds like corruption.”

Elon Musk says don’t blame him for everything Trump is doing

Image for article titled Trump and Musk break up, a tariff truce teeters, and Disney layoffs: Business news roundup
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

In a CBS (PARA) interview Sunday, Elon Musk tried to distance himself from the Trump administration’s controversial second-term agenda.

“It’s not like I agree with everything the administration does,” Musk said in an interview on “Sunday Morning.” “I mean, I agree with much of what the administration does. But we have differences of opinion.”

Trump calls Elon Musk ‘the man who lost his mind’

Image for article titled Trump and Musk break up, a tariff truce teeters, and Disney layoffs: Business news roundup
Photo: Jim Watson/AFP (Getty Images)

In an interview with ABC News (DIS) early Friday morning, President Donald Trump brushed off the suggestion of reconciling with Elon Musk. “You mean the man who has lost his mind?” the President asked, adding that he was “not particularly” interested in speaking to the Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX CEO.

Disney is laying off hundreds of employees

Disney CEO Bob Iger with a mic in front of the Disney logo
Photo: Charley Gallay (Getty Images)

The magic might be wearing thin at Disney (DIS) — for employees, at least. The company is laying off several hundred workers on Monday, in CEO Bob Iger’s latest step to realign Disney’s operations in response to the declining traditional TV viewership and the rise of streaming platforms.

The tariff truce is teetering as Trump and China trade fresh threats

Image for article titled Trump and Musk break up, a tariff truce teeters, and Disney layoffs: Business news roundup
Photo: Contributor/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The fragile U.S.-China tariff truce is showing signs of unraveling.

China's Ministry of Commerce issued sharp warnings over the weekend and into Monday, accusing the U.S. of "undermining China's interests" and vowing to "take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights."

Elon Musk says Republicans should torch their megabill and start over

Image for article titled Trump and Musk break up, a tariff truce teeters, and Disney layoffs: Business news roundup
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk wants Republicans to take a big U-turn and start from scratch on President Donald Trump’s big domestic policy bill.

Musk hasn’t let up in his fusillade of attacks on the GOP bill that started Tuesday, only days after exiting a special advisory role spearheading a cost-cutting campaign under the U.S. DOGE Service. The billionaire exhorted his followers on X to call their lawmakers and encourage them to oppose the legislation carrying the bulk of Trump’s agenda.

The Trump administration is delaying a 25% tariff on Chinese-made graphics cards

Image for article titled Trump and Musk break up, a tariff truce teeters, and Disney layoffs: Business news roundup
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Graphics cards and motherboards assembled in China are avoiding President Donald Trump’s import taxes, for now.

In a three-page notice published Saturday in the Federal Register, the Office of the Trade Representative said it was "appropriate" to extend a moratorium that won't subject vendors of electronics equipment to tariffs on graphics cards and graphics processing units.

The top 10 companies on the new Fortune 500

Image for article titled Trump and Musk break up, a tariff truce teeters, and Disney layoffs: Business news roundup
Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Contributor (Getty Images)

The updated annual Fortune 500 list ranking the largest public companies by revenue was released Monday.

Fortune said the 500 businesses make up two-thirds of U.S. GDP, with a whopping $19.9 trillion in combined revenue. The companies also employ a collective 31 million people worldwide and also earned a record amount of profit, $1.87 trillion, up 10% from last year.

Noom wants to be ‘the Duolingo of health’

Image for article titled Trump and Musk break up, a tariff truce teeters, and Disney layoffs: Business news roundup
Illustration: Timon Schneider/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

In a sea of health apps pinging you to meditate more and eat less, Noom is taking a different tack. Think streaks, badges, and bite-size wins — the kind of dopamine hits that made a green cartoon owl one of the most effective behavior-change tools on the planet.

