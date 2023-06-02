Twitter has lost its second head of trust and safety in six months, highlighting ongoing issues with the platform’s content moderation policies.



Ella Irwin, the Twitter executive responsible for prevention hate speech and disinformation, has resigned from the company, Reuters reported on June 1.

Irwin had joined Twitter’s trust and safety team in June last year and replaced Yoel Roth as the head of the team following his departure in November, after Elon Musk acquired the company.

A Wall Street Journal report linked Irwin’s exit to a spat between Twitter and right-wing outlet the Daily Wire. Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing claimed in a Twitter thread that the platform cancelled a deal with the outlet to play a 90-minute documentary titled What is a Woman? over transphobic content. Musk replied to the thread saying that was a “mistake by many people at Twitter” and that the video would be allowed to play. At the time of writing, the video was available to view with no disclaimer, after Daily Wire staffers and contributors mounted a controversy resulting in several public exchanges with Musk.

Irwin’s exit comes at a time when Twitter is facing scrutiny over its lax efforts to monitor and prevent harmful content. The episode underscores a major problem that Twitter’s incoming CEO Linda Yaccarino will have to tackle, as a major reason for advertisers’ departure from Twitter has been concerns around content moderation.

Quotable: Musk on free speech at Twitter

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.” — Elon Musk in an April 2022 statement announcing his Twitter acquisition deal

Twitter’s unsuccessful efforts to combat disinformation are in vain

Since Musk completed his Twitter takeover in October, the company has shut down entire teams. Several rounds of layoffs have affected staffers working on content moderation, resulting in an increase in reported hate speech on the platform. In April, Twitter quietly removed language from its hateful conduct policy that protected transgender users.

A new feature called Community Notes, what Musk believed “is a gamechanger for improving accuracy on Twitter,” also proved ineffective, according to Bloomberg. The feature let users add context to tweets, but a diverse ideological views and opinions made it next to impossible to get a consensus on a piece of information on Twitter.

