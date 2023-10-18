Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Union Bankshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.5 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Morrisville, Vermont, said it had earnings of 56 cents per share.

Watch
How to prepare for the coming recession | Smart Investing
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is a hot economy bad for investors? | Smart Investing
Yesterday
How to maximize your winter travel budget | Your Wallet
October 11, 2023

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNB

Advertisement