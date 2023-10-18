Union Bankshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.5 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Morrisville, Vermont, said it had earnings of 56 cents per share.

