Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Economics
TIGHTENING THE BELT

US banks pull back on loans as Fed hikes rattle the financial sector

Lenders are fretting about liquidity in the first survey since Silicon Valley Bank failed.

By
Nate DiCamillo
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Traders react as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is seen delivering remarks on a screen, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 3, 2023.
Photo: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

Nearly half of US banks are tightening their lending standards, according to a new quarterly survey from the US Federal Reserve Bank.

Watch
What to say to a coworker who is grieving
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Regional banks and the US debt ceiling: Quartz Smart Investing
Wednesday 12:56PM
How to make a career pivot in four short steps
April 27, 2023

With the economy sending mixed signals about a potential recession, investors and policymakers are paying close attention to bank lending. The less lending that banks do, the more likely that firms of all stripes are to cut back on investment, which in turn slows the growth of employment and the economy overall.

Advertisement

The latest data come from the Federal Reserve’s senior loan officer opinion survey (SLOOS). Senior loan officers oversee underwriting at banks or other financial institutions; the Fed talked to officers at 65 banks between March 27 and April 7.

Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has increased its benchmark interest rate from 0% to a range of 5% to 5.25% in an effort to battle elevated inflation.

Swimline Giant Peacock Pool Lounger
61% off
Swimline Giant Peacock Pool Lounger

Cute and practical
This comfy and ultra-durable pool lounger looks like a peacock. Cute!

Advertisement

Banks are gradually raising the cost of business loans

Today, 46% of the banks consulted by the Fed have raised the cost of financing for commercial and industrial loans (C&I) to mid-to-large businesses as of the first quarter this year, which is a slight increase from 45% in the survey from the previous quarter. C&I loans are important for helping businesses expand their operations and finance new equipment among other things.

Advertisement

The monetary policy committee at the Fed had access to the results of this survey before they made their decision to hike by 25 basis points, so the new data is unlikely to impact whether the Fed pauses or hikes again in June.

Not only are the Fed’s interest rate hikes raising the cost of capital for banks, but the recent spate of regional bank failures—Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank—has also rattled public bank stocks and made lenders more skittish as they fret about potential deposit flight. This is the first Fed survey of bank lending to be released since these banks failed.

Advertisement

“Although banks of all sizes cited the same reasons for tightening, mid-sized and other banks more frequently cited the bank’s liquidity position,” the Fed wrote in its SLOOS report.