Walmart locks up deodorant, Starbucks promises speed, and Amazon bets on cheap: Retail news roundup

Walmart (WMT) plans to make shopping for everyday items such as deodorant and shampoo more challenging, as the retail giant says it will lock up certain goods to deter theft. Starbucks CEO admits that sometimes, customers just want a quick cup of brewed coffee. Amazon is betting big on everyday items like beauty and groceries – and it seems to be paying off. Check out those stories and more retail news highlights from this week.
Amazon (AMZN) is making a big bet on low-cost essentials — and it’s apparently paying off.
Bankruptcies in the restaurant industry are rarely shocking these days, but the recent Chapter 11 filing by TGI Fridays serves as a stark reminder of how quickly fortunes can shift in the dining world.
Things aren’t exactly festive at TGI Fridays. That’s because the bar-and-grill chain is grappling with a major issue in its bankruptcy case: Unused gift cards.
Americans could face a staggering loss of $46 billion to $78 billion in spending power each year if new tariffs proposed by former President Donald Trump are enacted, according to a recent study by the National Retail Federation (NRF).
Under a Donald Trump presidency, a proposed 25% tariff on Mexican imports could lead to significant price increases on popular clothing brands. Companies such as Levi’s, Nike (NKE), and Patagonia, which source a portion of their products from Mexico, may pass those costs onto consumers.
Starbucks (SBUX) says a key part of its turnaround strategy under new CEO Brian Niccol is to make its notoriously sprawling menu simpler by making it smaller.
Starbucks (SBUX) is ready to brew changes under the leadership of CEO Brian Niccol, who emphasized during the company’s earnings call on Oct. 30 that he believes the coffee giant’s problems are fixable.
Dollar Tree (DLTR) has announced the resignation of Rick Dreiling, the company’s CEO and chairman since 2022. Citing health challenges in the past two months, Dreiling said that the moment had come to focus on his health and family.