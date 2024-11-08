Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
Walmart locks up deodorant, Starbucks promises speed, and Amazon bets on cheap: Retail news roundup

Retail

Walmart locks up deodorant, Starbucks promises speed, and Amazon bets on cheap: Retail news roundup

Plus, Target says it fixed that "double-tap" problem

By
Francisco Velasquez
Graphic: Images: Brandon Bell, Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group, Scott Olson, Chesnot


Walmart (WMT) plans to make shopping for everyday items such as deodorant and shampoo more challenging, as the retail giant says it will lock up certain goods to deter theft. Starbucks CEO admits that sometimes, customers just want a quick cup of brewed coffee. Amazon is betting big on everyday items like beauty and groceries – and it seems to be paying off. Check out those stories and more retail news highlights from this week.

Walmart plans to lock up your deodorant

A customer stands waiting for assistance to receive baby formula in a Walmart Supercenter on July 08, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
A customer stands waiting for assistance to receive baby formula in a Walmart Supercenter on July 08, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Image: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Getting your deodorant or favorite shampoo at Walmart (WMT) might soon be a little harder. That’s because the retail giant is locking up everyday items in a bid to combat the surge in retail theft.

‘Sometimes you just want a brewed cup of coffee really quick,’ new Starbucks CEO says

A Starbucks at Miami International Airport.
A Starbucks at Miami International Airport.
Image: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

When Brian Niccol took over as CEO of Starbucks (SBUX) in September, he wasted no time in identifying one key problem: Getting coffee.

Target fixed a problem with its app that was causing chaos

Shopping carts lined up outside of a Target store on November 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Shopping carts lined up outside of a Target store on November 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Target (TGT) workers in charge of the retailer’s popular drive-up service can finally breathe a little easier thanks to an update to the company’s mobile app.

Amazon is all about the cheap stuff right now

Image: Chesnot (Getty Images)

Amazon (AMZN) is making a big bet on low-cost essentials — and it’s apparently paying off.

Wendy’s needs AI to handle its $1 Frosty demand

Wendy’s Orange Dreamsicle Frosty
Wendy’s Orange Dreamsicle Frosty
Photo: Wendy’s

Wendy’s (WEN) customers might owe their next $1 Frosty to the power of AI.

The TGI Fridays bankruptcy was a long time coming

A view of a TGI Friday’s logo on the window of a building
Image: Chris Ison/PA Images (Getty Images)

Bankruptcies in the restaurant industry are rarely shocking these days, but the recent Chapter 11 filing by TGI Fridays serves as a stark reminder of how quickly fortunes can shift in the dining world.

Bankrupt TGI Fridays has $50 million in unused gift cards

A TGI Fridays restaurant in Leicester Square in London.
A TGI Fridays restaurant in Leicester Square in London.
Image: Roger Utting Photography (Getty Images)

Things aren’t exactly festive at TGI Fridays. That’s because the bar-and-grill chain is grappling with a major issue in its bankruptcy case: Unused gift cards.

Trump tariffs could slash American spending power by $78 billion

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at McCamish Pavilion on October 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at McCamish Pavilion on October 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Image: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Americans could face a staggering loss of $46 billion to $78 billion in spending power each year if new tariffs proposed by former President Donald Trump are enacted, according to a recent study by the National Retail Federation (NRF).

Levi’s, Nike, Patagonia: 7 big brands that could get more expensive under Trump tariffs

Former President Donald Trump at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport on Oct. 30, 2024, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Former President Donald Trump at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport on Oct. 30, 2024, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Image: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Under a Donald Trump presidency, a proposed 25% tariff on Mexican imports could lead to significant price increases on popular clothing brands. Companies such as Levi’s, Nike (NKE), and Patagonia, which source a portion of their products from Mexico, may pass those costs onto consumers.

Starbucks says it’s simplifying the menu. It won’t say what’s getting nixed

Image for article titled Walmart locks up deodorant, Starbucks promises speed, and Amazon bets on cheap: Retail news roundup
Image: serts (Getty Images)

Starbucks (SBUX) says a key part of its turnaround strategy under new CEO Brian Niccol is to make its notoriously sprawling menu simpler by making it smaller.

7 ways Starbucks is trying to engineer a comeback

A Starbucks ad at the T-Mobile Park on June 30, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
A Starbucks ad at the T-Mobile Park on June 30, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
Image: Brandon Sloter (Getty Images)

Starbucks (SBUX) is ready to brew changes under the leadership of CEO Brian Niccol, who emphasized during the company’s earnings call on Oct. 30 that he believes the coffee giant’s problems are fixable.

Dollar Tree’s CEO has stepped down

A person walks past a Dollar Tree store on November 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
A person walks past a Dollar Tree store on November 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Rick Dreiling (Getty Images)

Dollar Tree (DLTR) has announced the resignation of Rick Dreiling, the company’s CEO and chairman since 2022. Citing health challenges in the past two months, Dreiling said that the moment had come to focus on his health and family.

