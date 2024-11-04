The TGI Fridays bankruptcy was a long time coming

Bankruptcies in the restaurant industry are rarely shocking these days, but the recent Chapter 11 filing by TGI Fridays serves as a stark reminder of how quickly fortunes can shift in the dining world.



Once a go-to destination for casual meals and lively social gatherings, the Texas-based chain is now grappling with an uphill battle to reclaim its place in an increasingly competitive landscape — a struggle that has been a long time coming.

On Nov. 2, TGI Fridays opted to seek bankruptcy protection, hoping to restructure and breathe new life into its operations. The chain cited the COVID-19 pandemic and its capital structure as key contributors to the company’s financial woes.

Like many full-service restaurants, TGI Fridays has faced a challenging environment throughout 2024, according to R.J. Hottovy, head of analytical research at foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai.

At TGI Fridays, foot traffic has plummeted. Recent data reveals a staggering 39% drop in visits year-over-year during the week of Oct. 21, mirroring a 37% decline in traffic on Jan. 1. This decline isn’t merely a post-pandemic hangover; it reflects shifting consumer preferences and rising operational costs that have put immense pressure on the brand.

The reality is stark: TGI Fridays has closed over 20% of its locations in the past year, and the remaining restaurants are struggling to attract diners as consumers move away from traditional dining in key markets. Adding to the chain’s challenges is the fact that workers at several locations went on strike in 2023, demanding better wages and working conditions.

While the overall restaurant industry may be enjoying a resurgence, TGI Fridays finds itself on the wrong side of the trend and faces a tough road ahead. As consumers move away from familiar chains, the brand must find ways to innovate and reconnect with its audience, while adapting to a rapidly evolving dining landscape.

The bar-and-grill chain, which was founded in 1965, said it’s on a mission to “ensure the long-term viability of the brand” after closing 50 locations across the country.

The bankruptcy will affect 39 of its company-operated restaurants in the U.S., though franchise locations will remain open. Meanwhile, plans for a U.K. operator to acquire the brand have fallen through.

As TGI Fridays works to turn things around, the stakes are higher than ever. The path forward will require a deep understanding of what today’s diners truly want — beyond just a good deal.