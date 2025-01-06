In This Story AMC +8.87%

The modest Albuquerque, New Mexico home made famous for its role in the AMC (AMC+8.87% ) series “Breaking Bad” is on the market, for the first time in decades, for $4 million.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

“Step behind the camera and experience this home like never before,” the property’s listing website reads. “Featuring instantly recognizable architecture and timeless charm, this property is more than just a home—it’s a symbol of cinematic storytelling.”

Advertisement

The home is on the market for significantly more than comparable houses in the same neighborhood. Nearby properties are going for prices in the realm of $340,000 – a far cry from the “Breaking Bad” house’s multi-million dollar asking price.

Advertisement

The four bedroom, two bathroom, 1,910 square foot house was first built in 1972. A year later, Fran and Louis Padilla purchased the property and passed the ownership down to their children. Just two weeks before filming began on “Breaking Bad,” in 2006, the show’s producers contacted the homeowners about using their property on the show.

Advertisement

“My mother never ever answers the door, and she did,” homeowner Joanne Quintana told KOB.

“They introduced themselves and handed her a card and said, ‘We would like to use your house for a pilot.’ And she’s like, ‘You want to buy a bridge in Brooklyn? What are you talking about?’”

Advertisement

Over the years, countless fans have traveled to the home – sometimes provoking frustration from the homeowners and Vince Gilligan, the showrunner for “Breaking Bad.” Gilligan even joked, in 2015, that he would hunt down anyone who tried to throw a pizza on the home’s roof, in reference to an episode in the show’s third season.

A decade later, however, the Padilla family is open to the buyers doing “what the fans want” with the property.

Advertisement

“They want a B&B, they want a museum, they want access to it. Go for it,” Quintana said.