Weekend Lifestyle Roundup August 10, 2024

Californians could soon have a tougher time scoring dinner reservations. The 2024 Michelin Guide California honored several new restaurants with the organization’s coveted stars during a Monday evening ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More
Tired of your dog smelling bad? Dolce & Gabbana has a $105 solution.
The storied Italian fashion house recently announced Fefé – a “fragrance mist” for glamorous pooches, featuring notes of ylang-ylang, musk, and sandalwood. The fragrance is named for and inspired by founder Domenico Dolce’s miniature poodle. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More
It may feel like summer has just begun, but shorter days and cooler nights are already around the corner. Some travelers, hoping to make the most of the final days of summer, have already begun booking last-hurrah trips for Labor Day weekend. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More
Athletes train their entire lives for a shot at competing in the Olympics – even participating in the games can bring fame and glory. One thing, however, is not guaranteed when it comes to Olympic success: money. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More