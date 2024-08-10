Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Weekend Lifestyle Roundup August 10, 2024

Lifestyle

A collection of our best posts of the week in lifestyle

A collection of our best posts of the week in lifestyle

Image for article titled Weekend Lifestyle Roundup August 10, 2024
Image: Holbox, Dolce & Gabbana, Jacqueline Anders (iStock by Getty Images), Tom Weller/VOIGT/Getty Images (Getty Images)
The newest Michelin star restaurants in California

The newest Michelin star restaurants in California

Image for article titled Weekend Lifestyle Roundup August 10, 2024
Image: Holbox

Californians could soon have a tougher time scoring dinner reservations. The 2024 Michelin Guide California honored several new restaurants with the organization’s coveted stars during a Monday evening ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More

Dolce & Gabbana is trying to sell you a $105 dog perfume

Dolce & Gabbana is trying to sell you a $105 dog perfume

Image for article titled Weekend Lifestyle Roundup August 10, 2024
Image: Dolce & Gabbana

Tired of your dog smelling bad? Dolce & Gabbana has a $105 solution.

The storied Italian fashion house recently announced Fefé – a “fragrance mist” for glamorous pooches, featuring notes of ylang-ylang, musk, and sandalwood. The fragrance is named for and inspired by founder Domenico Dolce’s miniature poodle. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More

These 10 American cities are already trending for Labor Day weekend

These 10 American cities are already trending for Labor Day weekend

Image for article titled Weekend Lifestyle Roundup August 10, 2024
Image: Jacqueline Anders (iStock by Getty Images)

It may feel like summer has just begun, but shorter days and cooler nights are already around the corner. Some travelers, hoping to make the most of the final days of summer, have already begun booking last-hurrah trips for Labor Day weekend. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More

See which companies sponsor your favorite Olympic athletes

See which companies sponsor your favorite Olympic athletes

Image for article titled Weekend Lifestyle Roundup August 10, 2024
Image: Tom Weller/VOIGT/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Athletes train their entire lives for a shot at competing in the Olympics – even participating in the games can bring fame and glory. One thing, however, is not guaranteed when it comes to Olympic success: money. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More

