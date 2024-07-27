DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says
Weekend Money Markets Roundup July 27, 2024

Money & Markets

Weekend Money Markets Roundup July 27, 2024

A collection of our best posts of the week in money markets

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup July 27, 2024
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
Donald Trump will speak at the Bitcoin conference tomorrow. Here’s what to expect

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup July 27, 2024
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Donald Trump, who has declared himself as a “crypto candidate,” will speak at the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 27 at 2 p.m. CT for 30 minutes at the conference’s closing. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More

Kamala Harris is catching up on crypto as she runs against Donald Trump

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup July 27, 2024
Photo: Chris duMond (Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t focused much on crypto in her political career, but as crypto has become a political topic in this election year, it seems she’s doing her homework now. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More

After gaining 500 points, the Dow falls by the end of the day

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup July 27, 2024
Illustration: asbe (Getty Images)

After a day of selloffs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged over 500 points in the afternoon on Thursday, driven by strong performances from tech giants such as IBM and Salesforce. However, the gains were short-lived, as the Dow and other indexes declined once again. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More

UPS stock is having its worst day ever after profits plummeted 30%

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup July 27, 2024
Photo: Jennifer Araujo Cedeno (Getty Images)

Shares of United Parcel Service (UPS) declined sharply on Tuesday after the shipping giant reported second-quarter earnings that were below analysts’ expectations. In the afternoon, UPS stock dropped over 13% to $125, marking its worst day on record. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More

Elon Musk loses $16 billion in a day as Telsa stock sinks

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup July 27, 2024
Photo: Apu Gomes (Getty Images)

Elon Musk lost about $16 billion on Wednesday as Tesla shares tanked, but he remains the world’s richest man, with an estimated net worth of $232 billion, according to Forbes. - Ben Kesslen Read More

No, Kamala Harris won't be speaking at the Bitcoin conference

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup July 27, 2024
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (Getty Images)

Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris was asked to speak at the Bitcoin conference in Nashville, Tennessee this week, but she has decided not to attend. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is still scheduled to speak at the Bitcoin conference on July 27 at 2 p.m. CT for 30 minutes (the conference starts on July 25). - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More

Sam Altman gave people $1,000 a month for 3 years. Here's what happened

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the 2023 APEC Summit.
Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP (Getty Images)

The CEO of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Sam Altman, funded the largest basic income study in the U.S. to date. His nonprofit, OpenResearch, worked with researchers to give people living below the poverty line unconditional cash payments for three years. - Laura Bratton Read More

9 new spot Ether ETFs are here. What to know about their fees and more

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup July 27, 2024
Illustration: CFOTO (Getty Images)

After the successful launch of the spot Bitcoin ETFs at the beginning of this year, the spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been launched in the U.S. markets. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More

Tesla and Google earnings show that the 'Magnificent 7' is getting smaller, portfolio manager says

Tesla and Alphabet earnings show a narrowing Magnificent 7, portfolio manager says
Neville Javeri of Allspring Global Investments breaks down the market's reaction to earnings from the electric car maker and Google parent Alphabet

Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup July 27, 2024
Illustration: PM Images (Getty Images)

This week is going to be interesting for the cryptocurrency world as spot Ether ETFs will be launched. Also, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, is scheduled to speak at the upcoming Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, which is set for July 25-27. This will affect the price movement of cryptocurrencies, and investors have been keeping a close watch on them. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More

