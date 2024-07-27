Weekend Money Markets Roundup July 27, 2024

Donald Trump, who has declared himself as a “crypto candidate,” will speak at the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 27 at 2 p.m. CT for 30 minutes at the conference’s closing. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More
Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t focused much on crypto in her political career, but as crypto has become a political topic in this election year, it seems she’s doing her homework now. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More
After a day of selloffs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged over 500 points in the afternoon on Thursday, driven by strong performances from tech giants such as IBM and Salesforce. However, the gains were short-lived, as the Dow and other indexes declined once again. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More
Shares of United Parcel Service (UPS) declined sharply on Tuesday after the shipping giant reported second-quarter earnings that were below analysts’ expectations. In the afternoon, UPS stock dropped over 13% to $125, marking its worst day on record. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More
Elon Musk lost about $16 billion on Wednesday as Tesla shares tanked, but he remains the world’s richest man, with an estimated net worth of $232 billion, according to Forbes. - Ben Kesslen Read More
Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris was asked to speak at the Bitcoin conference in Nashville, Tennessee this week, but she has decided not to attend. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is still scheduled to speak at the Bitcoin conference on July 27 at 2 p.m. CT for 30 minutes (the conference starts on July 25). - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More
The CEO of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Sam Altman, funded the largest basic income study in the U.S. to date. His nonprofit, OpenResearch, worked with researchers to give people living below the poverty line unconditional cash payments for three years. - Laura Bratton Read More
After the successful launch of the spot Bitcoin ETFs at the beginning of this year, the spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been launched in the U.S. markets. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More
Neville Javeri of Allspring Global Investments breaks down the market's reaction to earnings from the electric car maker and Google parent Alphabet
This week is going to be interesting for the cryptocurrency world as spot Ether ETFs will be launched. Also, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, is scheduled to speak at the upcoming Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, which is set for July 25-27. This will affect the price movement of cryptocurrencies, and investors have been keeping a close watch on them. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More