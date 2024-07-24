Markets

The Nasdaq plummets 650 points on its worst day of 2024 as Google and Tesla earnings drag down stocks

Shares of the tech giants sank sharply following quarterly earnings results the day before

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The Nasdaq plummets 650 points on its worst day of 2024 as Google and Tesla earnings drag down stocks
Photo: Witthaya Prasongsin (Getty Images)
In This Story
TSLAGOOGL

The tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted by over 650 points on Wednesday, marking its worst performance of the year. This sharp decline followed the release of quarterly earnings reports from Tesla and Google parent Alphabet that came late Tuesday.

Suggested Reading

The 10 best cheap cars to buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
Project Stargate, Apple's 'fork in the road,' TikTok buyers, and quantum computing: Tech news roundup
Bitcoin's coming boom, Trump's stock and meme coin sink, and Netflix hits $1,000: Markets news roundup
How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Suggested Reading

The 10 best cheap cars to buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
Project Stargate, Apple's 'fork in the road,' TikTok buyers, and quantum computing: Tech news roundup
Bitcoin's coming boom, Trump's stock and meme coin sink, and Netflix hits $1,000: Markets news roundup
How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

As the ended, the Nasdaq fell 654 points, or 3.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 504 points, or 1.25%. The S&P 500 lost over 2%.

Advertisement

Related Content

The massive tech stock selloff triggered by Google and Tesla 'will be short-lived'
Elon Musk's Tesla pay, YouTube's ad problem, and a $25,000 Jeep EV: The most popular tech stories

Related Content

The massive tech stock selloff triggered by Google and Tesla 'will be short-lived'
Elon Musk's Tesla pay, YouTube's ad problem, and a $25,000 Jeep EV: The most popular tech stories

Alphabet reported better-than-expected results, but YouTube advertising revenue fell short of estimates, sending the stock down 5% by the end of the day. Tesla stock declined more than 12% following a 45% drop in profits.

Advertisement

A decline in YouTube ad revenue hurt Alphabet

Google parent Alphabet reported sales of nearly $85 billion for the second quarter on Tuesday, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations by about $640 million, according to FactSet consensus estimates.

Advertisement

Advertising revenue exceeded analysts’ expectations, reaching $64.6 billion, up from $58.1 billion last year. However, YouTube ad revenue fell short at $8.66 billion, missing expectations of $8.95 billion.

Earnings from Tesla disappointed investors

Tesla’s earnings report missed Wall Street’s expectations and took a 45% hit to profits. The Austin, Texas-based automaker reported net income of $1.5 billion for the April to June quarter, down from $2.7 billion a year earlier. However, revenue hit $25.5 billion, a 2% increase compared to last year and above the $24.5 billion expected by Wall Street. That was thanks to growth outside the electric vehicle business, namely Tesla’s energy sector.

Advertisement

Automotive revenue fell 7% compared to a year earlier after the company delivered 443,956 units during the quarter, down almost 5% from 2023. While a better result than analysts had expected — and a major boon for the stock — those sales came at the cost of margins.

—William Gavin and Laura Bratton contributed to this article.