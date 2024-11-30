Bitcoin falls back, Dogecoin soars, and stocks hit new highs: Markets news roundup

2 / 11
Dogecoin is a joke. Let’s talk about the cryptocurrency’s rally — fueled by Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Rockets aren’t the only thing Elon Musk is sending into the stratosphere.
After a three-year plummet, dogecoin is blasting off again, jumping 250% since the election of Donald Trump – part of a broader wave of optimism in the industry, due to Trump’s courting of crypto advocates during his campaign.
Bitcoin’s price fell back to $91,000 Tuesday afternoon as the leading cryptocurrency reversed course on some recent gains following Donald Trump’s election win.
Bitcoin has surged to a new high of $94,000, bringing the long-anticipated milestone of $100,000 tantalizingly within reach. This significant price jump, following Trump’s election victory, has reignited enthusiasm among investors who had previously been hesitant to enter the cryptocurrency market. A key factor behind this reluctance is the lack of understanding about how to invest in Bitcoin and the perceived risks associated with it.
Raising a family is expensive — and depending on where you live, it can be simply unaffordable. However, parents know that cost is just one factor in their decision on where to bring up their children.
Bitcoin reached a new all-time high, surpassing $94,000 after surging over 120% this year from $40,000. This milestone has revitalized the broader cryptocurrency market, sparking a resurgence in altcoins. Many cryptocurrencies have seen meteoric gains, with some outpacing Bitcoin’s year-to-date performance. The rally highlights the growing diversity within the crypto space as investors increasingly explore opportunities beyond Bitcoin to capitalize on the market’s momentum.
Tether (USDT), currently the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has been under intense scrutiny for several months due to federal investigations into its alleged role in facilitating cross-border money laundering. Now, a recent report by 404 Media highlights Tether’s growing use as a money laundering tool for Mexican drug traffickers, according to the U.S. Federal authorities.
The Dow and S&P 500 reached all-time highs, while the dollar weakened on Monday following the news that President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Wall Street’s Scott Bessent to be his next Treasury Secretary.
Lou Basenese, chief market strategist at Public Ventures LLC, breaks down the best and worst cabinet picks from Scott Bessent to Dr. Oz
Even while turkey becomes more affordable, inflation-weary families may still find it expensive to host a Thanksgiving gathering this year.
According to a LendingTree survey of more than 2,000 U.S. consumers, nearly 56% of Americans plan to host guests this Thanksgiving. The hosts expect to shell out $431 on average ($265 on food/drinks and $166 on décor), a 19% increase from last year