Money & Markets

Bitcoin falls back, Dogecoin soars, and stocks hit new highs: Markets news roundup

Plus, how to invest in Bitcoin and crypto without actually buying it

Image for article titled Bitcoin falls back, Dogecoin soars, and stocks hit new highs: Markets news roundup
Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images), Chesnot (Getty Images), SHansche (Getty Images), Angela Weiss (Getty Images), Violeta Stoimenova (Getty Images), Illustration: NurPhoto (Getty Images), Chesnot (Getty Images), Namthip Muanthongthae (Getty Images), ninitta (Getty Images)
Dogecoin is a joke. Let’s talk about the cryptocurrency’s rally — fueled by Elon Musk and Donald Trump

Image for article titled Bitcoin falls back, Dogecoin soars, and stocks hit new highs: Markets news roundup
Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Rockets aren’t the only thing Elon Musk is sending into the stratosphere.

After a three-year plummet, dogecoin is blasting off again, jumping 250% since the election of Donald Trump – part of a broader wave of optimism in the industry, due to Trump’s courting of crypto advocates during his campaign.

Bitcoin falls back below $91,000 as the crypto market’s Trump rally goes backwards

Image for article titled Bitcoin falls back, Dogecoin soars, and stocks hit new highs: Markets news roundup
Photo: Chesnot (Getty Images)

Bitcoin’s price fell back to $91,000 Tuesday afternoon as the leading cryptocurrency reversed course on some recent gains following Donald Trump’s election win.

How to invest in Bitcoin and crypto — without actually buying it

Image for article titled Bitcoin falls back, Dogecoin soars, and stocks hit new highs: Markets news roundup
Illustration: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Bitcoin has surged to a new high of $94,000, bringing the long-anticipated milestone of $100,000 tantalizingly within reach. This significant price jump, following Trump’s election victory, has reignited enthusiasm among investors who had previously been hesitant to enter the cryptocurrency market. A key factor behind this reluctance is the lack of understanding about how to invest in Bitcoin and the perceived risks associated with it.

The 8 best countries in the world for raising a family

Image for article titled Bitcoin falls back, Dogecoin soars, and stocks hit new highs: Markets news roundup
Photo: SHansche (Getty Images)

Raising a family is expensive — and depending on where you live, it can be simply unaffordable. However, parents know that cost is just one factor in their decision on where to bring up their children.

5 cryptocurrencies beating Bitcoin in 2024

Image for article titled Bitcoin falls back, Dogecoin soars, and stocks hit new highs: Markets news roundup
Illustration: Chesnot (Getty Images)

Bitcoin reached a new all-time high, surpassing $94,000 after surging over 120% this year from $40,000. This milestone has revitalized the broader cryptocurrency market, sparking a resurgence in altcoins. Many cryptocurrencies have seen meteoric gains, with some outpacing Bitcoin’s year-to-date performance. The rally highlights the growing diversity within the crypto space as investors increasingly explore opportunities beyond Bitcoin to capitalize on the market’s momentum.

Drug cartels use cryptocurrency Tether to launder money, court documents reveal

Image for article titled Bitcoin falls back, Dogecoin soars, and stocks hit new highs: Markets news roundup
Illustration: ninitta (Getty Images)

Tether (USDT), currently the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has been under intense scrutiny for several months due to federal investigations into its alleged role in facilitating cross-border money laundering. Now, a recent report by 404 Media highlights Tether’s growing use as a money laundering tool for Mexican drug traffickers, according to the U.S. Federal authorities. 

The Dow and S&P 500 hit new highs as Trump picks Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary

Photo: Angela Weiss (Getty Images)

The Dow and S&P 500 reached all-time highs, while the dollar weakened on Monday following the news that President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Wall Street’s Scott Bessent to be his next Treasury Secretary.

Donald Trump’s best and worst cabinet picks, according to an analyst

Lou Basenese, chief market strategist at Public Ventures LLC, breaks down the best and worst cabinet picks from Scott Bessent to Dr. Oz

How the cost of hosting Thanksgiving is changing

Photo: Violeta Stoimenova (Getty Images)

Even while turkey becomes more affordable, inflation-weary families may still find it expensive to host a Thanksgiving gathering this year.

According to a LendingTree survey of more than 2,000 U.S. consumers, nearly 56% of Americans plan to host guests this Thanksgiving. The hosts expect to shell out $431 on average ($265 on food/drinks and $166 on décor), a 19% increase from last year

