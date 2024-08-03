Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup August 03, 2024

Donald Trump has never been one to show much support for eco-friendly tech. While he was in office, he pulled the U.S. out the Paris climate accords and so far through his re-election campaign he’s pledged to scrap an electric vehicle mandate that doesn’t actually exist. Despite all this, he now appears to be changing his tune on the EV revolution. Or, more likely, he’s now lying about his views for political expediency. - Owen Bellwood / Jalopnik Read More
I have broken my fair share of windshields. I’ve cracked them in the process of removing them from cars, I’ve cracked them tripping and falling, and I’ve even cracked them from inside by moving a seat forward with too much gusto. But I’ve never walked up the face of a five-foot pane of glass believing it would hold my weight. Though what else would you expect from a Tik Tokker who drives a cyber-camo-wrapped Cybertruck with giant American flags on the back? They want attention, and are willing to break a $1,900 windshield to get it. - Bradley Brownell / Jalopnik Read More
After years at the top of the electric vehicle hill, Tesla is facing challenges left, right and center. The company is fighting against dwindling profit margins as it keeps cutting prices, is seeing sales fall as it hits competition from legacy automakers and even has the fringe opinions of its own boss to contend with. Now, a new report has found that the company’s latest challenge is drawing in new buyers. - Owen Bellwood / Jalopnik Read More
Electric vehicle makers are trying their best to fill the market with battery powered cars that you might actually want to buy. This means plowing millions of dollars into building new factories, developing new designs and researching the kind of tech that will keep your car driving for hundreds of miles. All that investment could one day pay off, but right now its causing eye-watering losses for Ford’s EV department. - Owen Bellwood / Jalopnik Read More
Ford heard the cries of its compact unibody truck buyers. The refreshed Maverick pickup now comes with the option of pairing Ford’s beefy 2.5-liter hybrid engine with all-wheel drive Maverick. Our problems are over! - Erin Marquis / Jalopnik Read More
Tesla filed a lawsuit in federal court last week against startup EV charger adapter manufacturer EVject for false advertising, trademark dilution and unlawful trade practice. The electric automaker claims the adapter poses a “high safety risk,” and the product’s advertising centered around “working seamlessly” with DC fast charging has harmed Tesla’s brand. - Ryan Erik King / Jalopnik Read More
The rise of generative artificial intelligence is changing the way we work, study, create, and even go to war.
AI pessimists say the tech presents a major global extinction risk, while optimists point to ways the powerful technology could improve our day-to-day lives and ability to solve global issues. - Laura Bratton Read More
For months now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been telling the world that his automaker is really an artificial intelligence company. As far as some analysts are concerned, he may be right about that. - William Gavin Read More