Tariffs, interest rates, and market volatility: What they mean for your investments in 2025, according to a strategist
Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup August 03, 2024

Tech & Innovation

Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup August 03, 2024

A collection of our best posts of the week in tech innovation

Image for article titled Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup August 03, 2024
Photo: ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency, MR.Cole_Photographer (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Screenshot: Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley on YouTube, Graphic: Uber Technologies, Image: Ford Motor Company
Now Trump says EVs are 'incredible'

A photo of Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
Photo: ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP (Getty Images)

Donald Trump has never been one to show much support for eco-friendly tech. While he was in office, he pulled the U.S. out the Paris climate accords and so far through his re-election campaign he’s pledged to scrap an electric vehicle mandate that doesn’t actually exist. Despite all this, he now appears to be changing his tune on the EV revolution. Or, more likely, he’s now lying about his views for political expediency. - Owen Bellwood / Jalopnik Read More

Rivian's stock nudges up after getting the green light for its $5 billion Volkswagen deal

Rivian stock has gained more than 20% since its deal with Volkswagen was announced.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

A German competition authority on Monday gave Rivian the go-ahead to form a new joint venture with Volkswagen, which has been described by analysts as a “core game changer” for the electric truck maker. - William Gavin Read More

TikToker learns the hard way that Tesla Cybertruck glass isn’t crack-proof

Image for article titled Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup August 03, 2024
Screenshot: Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley on YouTube

I have broken my fair share of windshields. I’ve cracked them in the process of removing them from cars, I’ve cracked them tripping and falling, and I’ve even cracked them from inside by moving a seat forward with too much gusto. But I’ve never walked up the face of a five-foot pane of glass believing it would hold my weight. Though what else would you expect from a Tik Tokker who drives a cyber-camo-wrapped Cybertruck with giant American flags on the back? They want attention, and are willing to break a $1,900 windshield to get it. - Bradley Brownell / Jalopnik Read More

Uber is teaming up with China's BYD to put its drivers in 100,000 EVs

Uber is teaming up with BYD to expand electric vehicle adoption and work on autonomous driving.
Graphic: Uber Technologies

Uber on Wednesday announced a new multi-year partnership with BYD that will put its drivers in some 100,000 new electric vehicles produced by the Chinese giant. - William Gavin Read More

Tesla is struggling to find new buyers

A photo of a Tesla Model 3 EV outside a dealership.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

After years at the top of the electric vehicle hill, Tesla is facing challenges left, right and center. The company is fighting against dwindling profit margins as it keeps cutting prices, is seeing sales fall as it hits competition from legacy automakers and even has the fringe opinions of its own boss to contend with. Now, a new report has found that the company’s latest challenge is drawing in new buyers. - Owen Bellwood / Jalopnik Read More

Ford lost nearly $50,000 on every electric car it sold

A photo of Ford EVs on sale at a dealership.
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Electric vehicle makers are trying their best to fill the market with battery powered cars that you might actually want to buy. This means plowing millions of dollars into building new factories, developing new designs and researching the kind of tech that will keep your car driving for hundreds of miles. All that investment could one day pay off, but right now its causing eye-watering losses for Ford’s EV department. - Owen Bellwood / Jalopnik Read More

Ford gave the 2025 Maverick a facelift and finally lets you get an all-wheel-drive hybrid

Ford Maverick Lariat Trim In Green on a city street in front of a brick building.
Image: Ford Motor Company

Ford heard the cries of its compact unibody truck buyers. The refreshed Maverick pickup now comes with the option of pairing Ford’s beefy 2.5-liter hybrid engine with all-wheel drive Maverick. Our problems are over! - Erin Marquis / Jalopnik Read More

Tesla sued an EV charger startup over 'high safety risk'

Tesla logo is seen on a charger station in Washington D.C., United States on June 21, 2023.
Photo: Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency

Tesla filed a lawsuit in federal court last week against startup EV charger adapter manufacturer EVject for false advertising, trademark dilution and unlawful trade practice. The electric automaker claims the adapter poses a “high safety risk,” and the product’s advertising centered around “working seamlessly” with DC fast charging has harmed Tesla’s brand. - Ryan Erik King / Jalopnik Read More

4 ways AI could save the world — and 4 ways AI could destroy the world

Image for article titled Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup August 03, 2024
Photo: MR.Cole_Photographer (Getty Images)

The rise of generative artificial intelligence is changing the way we work, study, create, and even go to war.

AI pessimists say the tech presents a major global extinction risk, while optimists point to ways the powerful technology could improve our day-to-day lives and ability to solve global issues. - Laura Bratton Read More

Full Self Driving is the whole point of buying Tesla stock, analysts say

Tesla has made boosting Full Self-Driving adoption a priority.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

For months now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been telling the world that his automaker is really an artificial intelligence company. As far as some analysts are concerned, he may be right about that. - William Gavin Read More

