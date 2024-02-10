Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup February 10, 2024

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Tech & Innovation

Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup February 10, 2024

A collection of our best posts of the week in tech innovation

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup February 10, 2024
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images), Andrew Kelly (Reuters), Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images), Arnd Wiegmann (Reuters), Screenshot: New York Times, Image: Kim Hong-Ji (Reuters), Denis Balibouse (Getty Images), Brendan McDermid (Reuters)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

A Tesla driver who said he got arrested using an Apple Vision Pro while on Autopilot says it was just a ‘skit’

A Tesla driver who said he got arrested using an Apple Vision Pro while on Autopilot says it was just a ‘skit’

Image for article titled Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup February 10, 2024
Gif: https://twitter.com/lentinidante/status/1753549370568368224

He claims he only drove with the headset for 30-40 seconds while driving his Tesla.

Advertisement

“[I] was in the right place at the right time,” he said. “That’s why we filmed the police.” In other words, he filmed the cops on unrelated duties to make people believe he was arrested. - Jody Serrano / Gizmodo Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘high-risk activities’ risk ‘serious injury and death,’ Meta warns investors

Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘high-risk activities’ risk ‘serious injury and death,’ Meta warns investors

Image for article titled Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup February 10, 2024
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

The CEO of Meta may seem like a mild-mannered man. He’s soft-spoken, the corners of his mouth often turn upwards into something resembling a smile, and he’s polite. But it’s all a disguise – Mark Zuckerberg lives life on the edge. Meta even said in its latest annual report that its CEO could die because of his dangerous lifestyle. - Maxwell Zeff / Gizmodo Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Elon Musk’s alleged drug use reportedly had Tesla board members asking him to go to rehab

Elon Musk’s alleged drug use reportedly had Tesla board members asking him to go to rehab

Image for article titled Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup February 10, 2024
Screenshot: New York Times

It has been not-so-secret Silicon Valley knowledge in recent years that Elon Musk frequently enjoys partaking in mind altering, hallucinogenic, and potentially dangerous drugs. A January Wall Street Journal piece voiced the concerns of investors and higher ups within Musk’s companies that his propensity to use drugs was affecting his ability to be an effective CEO. Following a Delaware court’s decision to block Musk’s compensation package based on the evidence that the Tesla board was engaging in cronyism, WSJ is back with another banger connecting those board members to Musk. These connections were often based around drug-fueled parties and flights. - Bradley Brownell / Jalopnik Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

The US-China competition “is about to get very real,” Palantir CEO says

The US-China competition “is about to get very real,” Palantir CEO says

Image for article titled Weekend Tech Innovation Roundup February 10, 2024
Photo: Andrew Kelly (Reuters)

Palantir has long positioned itself as a leader in technologies that will define the modern battlefield. The contours of that battlefield are now coming more clearly into view, says Alexander Karp, CEO of the data analytics company. - Mary Hui Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Tesla sold only 1 car in South Korea last month

Tesla sold only 1 car in South Korea last month

Tesla car chargers in Korea
Only 10% of EV chargers in Korea are fast chargers, according to the International Energy Agency
Image: Kim Hong-Ji (Reuters)

Tesla sold only one car this January in South Korea, according to new data, as consumers there remain concerned with inflation and Elon Musk’s EV company continues to deal with a lack of chargers in the country. - Bruce Gil Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Hertz wants to stop buying electric vehicles because it can’t sell them

Hertz wants to stop buying electric vehicles because it can’t sell them

A Hertz rental car return sign at an airport with electrical wires and a plane in the background.
Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Plenty of people have their gripes with electric vehicle ownership. Truck people don’t think they’re powerful enough. People who live in cold climates complain that they can’t handle winter weather. Tesla owners wonder which recall is coming next. Hertz, on the other hand, is worried about what happens when they’re done owning electric vehicles. - Melvin Backman Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

AI helped a mining startup backed by Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates find a major copper deposit

AI helped a mining startup backed by Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates find a major copper deposit

Bill Gates speaking at the World Economic Forum
KoBold Metals is backed by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a climate and technology fund founded by Bill Gates in 2015.
Image: Denis Balibouse (Getty Images)

California-based KoBold Metals announced Monday (Feb. 5) that it has found an expansive copper deposit in Zambia. Backed by a group of billionaires including Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, the mining startup uses artificial intelligence to discover critical minerals needed for the energy transition. The company told Quartz that the site will be “one of the world’s biggest, high-grade large copper mines.” - Bruce Gil Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Palantir’s stock surged as AI demand drives revenue

Palantir’s stock surged as AI demand drives revenue

The logo of U.S. software company Palantir Technologies is seen in Davos, Switzerland Januar 22, 2020.
AI demand is boosting Palantir’s revenue.
Photo: Arnd Wiegmann (Reuters)

In the last three months of Dec. 2023, Palantir, a data management software company, which caters to military and intelligence agencies as well as global corporations, generated revenue of $608 million, up 9% from the same period last year. The company had hit another record profit in the fourth quarter, the most profitable in the company’s two-decade history. - Michelle Cheng Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Why Bitcoin won’t reach $1,000,000 | What’s next for Bitcoin?

Why Bitcoin won’t reach $1,000,000 | What’s next for Bitcoin?

Why Bitcoin won't reach $1,000,000 | What's next for Bitcoin?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

For a look at the future of the cryptocurrency, Quartz talks with Coindesk’s Andy Baehr

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Spotify raised prices and still hit a record for new subscribers

Spotify raised prices and still hit a record for new subscribers

Spotify logo at the New York Stock Exchange
Spotify stock jumps following the company’s fourth quarter earnings report.
Image: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

Spotify stock jumped more than 7% during pre-market trading Tuesday, following the company’s announcement that it added a record 31 million premium subscribers last year. - Bruce Gil Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12