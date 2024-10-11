How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Copycat weight loss drugs, Amazon's pharmacies, and CVS vs. Lina Khan: Pharma news roundup

Copycat weight loss drugs, Amazon's pharmacies, and CVS vs. Lina Khan: Pharma news roundup

Plus, offering Wegovy and other weight loss drugs on Medicare could cost $35 billion

By
Bruce Gil
Image for article titled Copycat weight loss drugs, Amazon&#39;s pharmacies, and CVS vs. Lina Khan: Pharma news roundup
Graphic: Images: Scott Olson / Staff, SOPA Image, UCG / Contributor, Kevin Dietsch

If Medicare were to start covering popular weight loss drugs such as Wegovy and Zepbound, it could increase federal spending by billions of dollars, according to a new report by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). Amazon says that it plans to open pharmacies in 20 new cities across the U.S. in 2025. And some companies are fighting back against Eli Lilly and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent moves to keep them from selling off-brand weight loss drugs.

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.

Knockoff weight loss drug sellers are fighting back against Eli Lilly and the FDA

A sign with the company logo sits on the headquarters campus of Eli Lilly and Company on March 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
A sign with the company logo sits on the headquarters campus of Eli Lilly and Company on March 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Image: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

Eli Lilly is calling on companies that have been selling off-brand versions of its popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs during widespread shortages to halt production now that supplies are stabilizing. But some of these companies aren’t backing down without a fight.

Amazon is doubling down on pharmacies

Image for article titled Copycat weight loss drugs, Amazon&#39;s pharmacies, and CVS vs. Lina Khan: Pharma news roundup
Image: SOPA Image (Getty Images)

Amazon wants to give more customers access to same-day delivery for their prescriptions. The company announced on Wednesday that it plans to open pharmacies in 20 new cities across the U.S. in 2025.

Offering Wegovy and other weight loss drugs on Medicare could cost $35 billion

Flatlay of an Wegovy injectable prescription on top of its box
Image: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)

Allowing Medicare to cover popular weight loss drugs such as Wegovy and Zepbound could increase federal spending by billions of dollars, according to a new report by the Congressional Budget Office.

CVS and UnitedHealth want FTC Chair Lina Khan to recuse herself from a case over insulin prices

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

CVS and UnitedHealth Group on Tuesday demanded that Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan and two other commissioners recuse themselves from the agency’s lawsuit against the companies, accusing them of “blatant bias.”

Medicare wants to make these generic drugs available for just $2

Close-up of a male hand holding a pill bottle and pouring medication into his hand in his house
Image: Trevor Williams (Getty Images)

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services just shared a preliminary list of generic drugs it plans to make available to Medicare recipients for $2 in a pilot program.

Ozempic and prescription weight loss drugs: How they work, what they cost, side effects, and everything to know

Wegovy, an injectable prescription weight loss medicine that has helped people with obesity.
Image: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)

A highly effective class of weight loss drugs has taken the world by storm, as medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound become household names. This guide will break down everything you need to know about these drugs, their differences, how they work, and their potential side effects.

WeightWatchers is getting in on the off-brand weight loss drug game — and selling them cheap

The WeightWatchers logo on a mobile phone, held up in front of the company’s website
Image: Richard Drew (AP)

WeightWatchers announced Tuesday that it is now offering off-brand weight loss drugs for one of the cheapest prices in the industry.

Kamala Harris wants Medicare to help cover in-home eldercare. Here’s how she plans to pay for it

Kamala Harris, in an all-black look, stands at a podium next to an American flag
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before planting a pomegranate tree at the Vice President’s residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Oct. 7, 2024, in Washington, DC.
Image: Kent Nishimura / Stringer (Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris is proposing to expand Medicare benefits for home care services for elders. Her campaign says the proposal will be funded by savings generated from Harris’ plans for lowering government spending on prescription drug prices.

