Copycat weight loss drugs, Amazon's pharmacies, and CVS vs. Lina Khan: Pharma news roundup

If Medicare were to start covering popular weight loss drugs such as Wegovy and Zepbound, it could increase federal spending by billions of dollars, according to a new report by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). Amazon says that it plans to open pharmacies in 20 new cities across the U.S. in 2025. And some companies are fighting back against Eli Lilly and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent moves to keep them from selling off-brand weight loss drugs.

Advertisement

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.