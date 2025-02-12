Welltower Inc. (WELL) reports earnings

In This Story WELL +2.51%

Welltower Inc. (WELL+2.51% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes financial statements showing net income of $972,857,000 for 2024, an increase from $358,139,000 in 2023. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $951,680,000, up from $340,094,000 in the previous year.

Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders increased to $2,323,433,000 from $1,763,227,000 in 2023. Consolidated net operating income was $3,160,907,000, compared to $2,690,219,000 in the prior year.

Welltower's portfolio includes 1,156 Seniors Housing Operating properties, 592 Triple-net properties, and 371 Outpatient Medical properties. The company reported a total investment of $27,670,653,000 in Seniors Housing Operating properties.

During 2024, Welltower completed acquisitions totaling $5,716,098,000, including 198 Seniors Housing Operating properties and 52 Triple-net properties. Dispositions amounted to $770,851,000, including 31 Seniors Housing Operating properties.

The company reported a net debt to book capitalization ratio of 26.8% and an interest coverage ratio of 5.39x. Welltower maintains a $5,000,000,000 unsecured revolving credit facility.

Welltower's primary sources of revenue are resident fees and services, which accounted for 75% of total revenues, and rental income, which accounted for 20%.

The company declared a cash dividend of $0.67 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Welltower's business strategy focuses on investing across the full spectrum of seniors housing and healthcare real estate, with a diversified portfolio by property type, relationship, and geographic location.

