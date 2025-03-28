Yale Transaction Finders Inc (YTFD) reports earnings

In This Story YTFD

Yale Transaction Finders Inc (YTFD) . has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing indicates that the company is a shell company with no current business operations and is seeking potential business combinations. The company has no revenues and reported a net loss of $42,352 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $38,310 for the previous year.

Operating expenses increased slightly to $37,007 from $35,275, while interest expenses rose to $5,345 from $3,035. The company has a working capital deficit of $126,957 and an accumulated deficit of $1,357,220.

Yale Transaction Finders Inc. relies on loans from its principal shareholders for working capital. As of December 31, 2024, the company had $118,500 in loans and notes outstanding from related parties.

The company does not own or lease any properties and has no employees. Its principal executive offices are located in New York, NY.

Management acknowledges substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern, dependent on additional funding from shareholders or other sources.

The company is exploring potential target businesses for acquisition, focusing on those that may benefit from becoming public entities. It does not anticipate entering into transactions with affiliates.

The report emphasizes that the company's internal controls over financial reporting were not effective as of December 31, 2024, due to a lack of a functioning audit committee and inadequate segregation of duties.

Yale Transaction Finders Inc. is led by Jonathan Ledecky as CEO and Arnold P. Kling as President. Both officers do not receive compensation for their roles.

The company has not paid any dividends and does not anticipate doing so before completing a business combination.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Yale Transaction Finders Inc annual 10-K report dated March 28, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.