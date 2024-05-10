Sam Altman on AI's future, Elon Musk's startup, Apple's chips, and selling Nvidia stock: AI news roundup

The artificial intelligence race wouldn’t be full speed ahead without chips. And that in itself is becoming a race between companies — and even governments. On Monday, the Biden administration announced it was allocating $285 million in CHIPS and Science Act funding to companies that can establish and operate an institution focused on so-called digital twins, or virtual models, of semiconductors. Digital twins can make chip manufacturing faster and cheaper — something the U.S. is interested in as it competes with China.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly developing AI chips with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, allowing it to run AI software on its own chips in data centers. Apple also announced its latest iPad Pro with a new chip, the M4, that it says will boost the efficiency of AI applications on the device.

Check out these stories and more from the week in AI news.