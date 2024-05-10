Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Sam Altman on AI's future, Elon Musk's startup, Apple's chips, and selling Nvidia stock: AI news roundup

A.I.

Plus, the "godmother of AI" says stop worrying about an AI apocalypse

By
Britney Nguyen
Image for article titled Sam Altman on AI&#39;s future, Elon Musk&#39;s startup, Apple&#39;s chips, and selling Nvidia stock: AI news roundup
Graphic: Images: Laura Bratton (Canva), David Paul Morris/Bloomberg, Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket, Toby Melville - WPA Pool, Apu Gomes

The artificial intelligence race wouldn’t be full speed ahead without chips. And that in itself is becoming a race between companies — and even governments. On Monday, the Biden administration announced it was allocating $285 million in CHIPS and Science Act funding to companies that can establish and operate an institution focused on so-called digital twins, or virtual models, of semiconductors. Digital twins can make chip manufacturing faster and cheaper — something the U.S. is interested in as it competes with China.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly developing AI chips with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, allowing it to run AI software on its own chips in data centers. Apple also announced its latest iPad Pro with a new chip, the M4, that it says will boost the efficiency of AI applications on the device.

Check out these stories and more from the week in AI news.

The ‘godmother of AI’ says stop worrying about an AI apocalypse

The ‘godmother of AI’ says stop worrying about an AI apocalypse

Fei-Fei Li.
Fei-Fei Li.
Graphic: Laura Bratton (Canva), David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Fei-Fei Li, is a computer scientist who created a massive database, ImageNet, that laid the foundation for modern AI, earning her the nickname “godmother of AI.” Now, she’s an AI policy adviser to the Biden Administration and the co-director of Stanford’s Human-Centered AI Institute. And she thinks the widespread “doom and gloom” about AI is overblown.

Anthropic’s co-founders say their AI models are taking lessons from social media’s harms

Anthropic’s co-founders say their AI models are taking lessons from social media’s harms

Image for article titled Sam Altman on AI&#39;s future, Elon Musk&#39;s startup, Apple&#39;s chips, and selling Nvidia stock: AI news roundup
Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Where OpenAI’s mission has focused on bringing AI to scale, its rival Anthropic has focused on safety and security. And its co-founders, siblings and former OpenAI employees Daniela and Dario Amodei, say their concerns about AI’s potential for harm originate from watching the evolution of other technologies.

Microsoft-backed Mistral AI could almost triple its valuation

Microsoft-backed Mistral AI could almost triple its valuation

close up of arthur mensch not looking at the camera, straight face, wearing a suit and tie
Arthur Mensch, cofounder and CEO of Mistral AI, attends the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park on November 2, 2023 in Bletchley, England.
Photo: Toby Melville - WPA Pool (Getty Images)

French artificial intelligence startup, Mistral AI, is reportedly expected to nearly triple its valuation to $6 billion in six months in a new funding round.

Elon Musks’s AI startup could soon be worth $18 billion

Elon Musks’s AI startup could soon be worth $18 billion

elon musk smiling with this hands clasped together, the backdrop behind him is lit purple
Elon Musk speaks at the Milken Institute’s Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Apu Gomes (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence rival to OpenAI is reportedly expected to reach an $18 billion valuation after it closes its current funding round.

The world’s biggest banks are hiring AI talent twice over

The world’s biggest banks are hiring AI talent twice over

Wall St sign
Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Big banks are adding artificial intelligence-focused jobs at increasing speeds, despite industry-wide cuts.

Burnt out workers are using AI for help even though they’re afraid it will replace them

Burnt out workers are using AI for help even though they’re afraid it will replace them

linkedin logo in a window on the side of a building
LinkedIn office on July 26, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Generative artificial intelligence is seeping into workplaces, and despite fears the technology will replace workers some overwhelmed employees are embracing it for productivity, a new report says.

Microsoft and Biden announced a $3 billion AI investment in a key battleground state

Microsoft and Biden announced a $3 billion AI investment in a key battleground state

below view of Microsoft logo on grey building
Microsoft Technology Center near Times Square, June 4, 2018 in New York City.
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

Microsoft’s multi-billion dollar bet on artificial intelligence keeps growing — this time with a data center in Wisconsin.

This AI startup says it’s the solution to deepfakes

This AI startup says it’s the solution to deepfakes

Stegi.AI CEO and co-founder Eric Wengrowski.
Stegi.AI CEO and co-founder Eric Wengrowski.
Illustration: Vicky Leta, Photo: Courtesy of Steg.AI

Steg.AI co-founder Eric Wengrowski explains how his company works with governments and companies to authenticate online content

Sam Altman says AI’s killer app will be when it’s just a ‘super-competent colleague’

Sam Altman says AI’s killer app will be when it’s just a ‘super-competent colleague’

Sam Altman wearing a suit and tie sitting in a chair with a red TIME banner behind him
Sam Altman at A Year In TIME at The Plaza Hotel on December 12, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIME (Getty Images)

Sam Altman heads the company driving the current generative artificial intelligence hype — and he says it’s nothing compared to what’s coming next.

OpenAI says it can now identify images generated by OpenAI — mostly

OpenAI says it can now identify images generated by OpenAI — mostly

Sam Altman speaking on stage with a black and red square on the upper right corner of the backdrop behind him
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during the OpenAI DevDay on November 6, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

OpenAI is tackling an increasingly pressing issue: fake images generated by its own technology.

Apple’s new iPad Pro has an ‘outrageously powerful chip for AI’

Apple’s new iPad Pro has an ‘outrageously powerful chip for AI’

Apple’s new iPad Pro
Apple’s new iPad Pro
Photo: Apple

Apple on Tuesday announced its latest iPad Pro with a new chip that it promises will majorly boost the efficiency of AI applications run on the device.

Apple’s AI strategy includes making its own chips

Apple’s AI strategy includes making its own chips

Apple logo hangs in front of an Apple store in Chicago, Illinois.
Apple logo hangs in front of an Apple store in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Apple is reportedly developing AI chips in partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. The initiative code-named Project ACDC, for “Apple Chips in Data Center,” would allow Apple to run artificial intelligence software on its own chips in data centers.

A billionaire Nvidia investor says he cut his stake: ‘AI might be a little overhyped now’

A billionaire Nvidia investor says he cut his stake: ‘AI might be a little overhyped now’

stanely druckenmiller wearing a suit jacket and tie with a blue button down sitting with a DealBook backdrop behind him
Duquesne Capital Management founder Stanley Druckenmiller at the New York Times 2015 DealBook Conference on November 3, 2015 in New York City.
Photo: Neilson Barnard (Getty Images)

Premier chipmaker Nvidia has been on a streak this year due to the artificial intelligence boom, but not all of its investors are fully buying into the hype.

The rise of TSMC: How one chipmaker started making everyone’s chips

The rise of TSMC: How one chipmaker started making everyone’s chips

tsmc logo on building
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) at Hsinchu Science Park on September 16, 2022 in Hsinchu, Taiwan.
Photo: Annabelle Chih (Getty Images)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) makes an estimated 90% of the world’s cutting-edge logic chips — the tech that powers some of the most advanced electronics on Earth, from iPhones to artificial intelligence models.

Palantir beats earnings expectations as AI demand drives first-quarter revenue

Palantir beats earnings expectations as AI demand drives first-quarter revenue

Alex Karp wearing glasses and a microphone
Palantir chief executive Alex Karp
Photo: Andreas Rentz (Getty Images)

Defense-tech company Palantir Technologies beat analyst expectations for revenue in its first-quarter earnings report, citing demand by U.S. companies for its bootcamps and technology products.

Microsoft is training its AI model to compete with Google and OpenAI, report says

Microsoft is training its AI model to compete with Google and OpenAI, report says

close-up, bottom angle of Microsoft logo on building front
Microsoft Experience Center on Fifth Avenue on April 3, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Microsoft is reportedly training its own artificial intelligence model to compete with models from Google and OpenAI, which it has a multi-year, multibillion-dollar partnership with.

Google is using its Gemini AI chatbot to help fight security threats

Google is using its Gemini AI chatbot to help fight security threats

white google logo sitting on front of building
Google headquarters in Hudson Square on January 9, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Google’s new threat intelligence solution includes a generative artificial intelligence-powered chatbot that can analyze potential malware and quickly provide a summary for customers so they can tackle threats faster.

Biden is pouring money into the ‘digital twins’ of AI chips

Biden is pouring money into the ‘digital twins’ of AI chips

Joe Biden standing at a podium in the foreground with a sign that says Project Funded By President Joe Biden's CHIPS and Science Act in the background
President Joe Biden gives a speech at Intel Ocotillo Campus on March 20, 2024 in Chandler, Arizona.
Photo: Rebecca Noble (Getty Images)

The Biden administration is looking for proposals from companies that can establish and operate an institution that will develop “digital twins” of semiconductors, with the opportunity to receive up to $285 million in funding.

