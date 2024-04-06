The air fryer is a hoax, Tesla's 2024 is still a nightmare, and Baltimore bridge blame: The week's most popular

2 / 13
The air fryer is the hottest kitchen appliance in America right now. Many of us discovered them during the pandemic, as recipes went viral on social media claiming you could fry without the oily mess. This brilliant new device seemingly popped up out of nowhere, or did it? The idea that air frying is a new cooking technique is a myth. Your air fryer is just a little convection oven with a fan system that really blows.
Tesla on Tuesday said it delivered 386,810 electric vehicles over the first three months of 2024, falling wildly short of Wall Street’s expectations. Last week, after a first quarter that one analyst called a “nightmare,” many analysts lowered their estimates. But the sales figures Tesla reported Tuesday fell far below even the revised estimates.
Costco, the membership warehouse club known for its $1.50 hot dogs and $2,000 gold bars, is now offering its members prescriptions to Ozempic, Wegovy, and other weight loss drugs.
Last week, a cargo ship temporarily lost power and spun out of control, causing it to slam into the Francis Scott Key Bridge near Baltimore. The bridge collapsed, sending two construction workers to their deaths. Two other construction workers were injured, and four others are currently unaccounted for and are presumed dead.
Amazon is phasing out its checkout-less grocery stores with “Just Walk Out” technology, first reported by The Information Tuesday. The company’s senior vice president of grocery stores says they’re moving away from Just Walk Out, which relied on cameras and sensors to track what people were leaving the store with.
Although many people love to get their pranks and jokes in on April Fools’ Day, perhaps no one is more ready than corporations — and their social media managers.
For the past six years, the Parker Solar Probe has been traveling through the inner solar system to become the first spacecraft to “touch” the Sun. With each close approach to the star, the probe gathers more clues as to what triggers the Sun’s mysterious outbursts.
Many folks believe the myth the process of mining metals for thousands of brand new electric cars to replace internal combustion engines causes more harm than good. The debate surrounding the true environmental impact of producing electric vehicles is seriously complex, but this video does a great job of summarizing it. While this video doesn’t provide a final, definite answer, it definitely contextualizes the bigger picture. That bigger picture in this debate is the widely unseen polluting circus necessary to extract fossil fuels from their resting place deep underground and get them to the pump.
It’s becoming a little bit clearer how Boeing’s 737 Max mess got to be as bad as it is.
Consulting firm McKinsey & Co. is paying its underperforming staffers to embark on the job hunt.
It turns out that Boeing isn’t the only aerospace manufacturer giving airlines headaches. On Friday, Spirit told investors that it had reached an agreement with the engine supplier for its Airbus planes that will credit the carrier for planes it can’t fly because of a parts flaw. Spirit expects that the credits will be worth somewhere between $150 million and $200 million.