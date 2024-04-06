The air fryer is a hoax, Tesla's 2024 is still a nightmare, and Baltimore bridge blame: The week's most popular

Many folks believe the myth the process of mining metals for thousands of brand new electric cars to replace internal combustion engines causes more harm than good. The debate surrounding the true environmental impact of producing electric vehicles is seriously complex, but this video does a great job of summarizing it. While this video doesn’t provide a final, definite answer, it definitely contextualizes the bigger picture. That bigger picture in this debate is the widely unseen polluting circus necessary to extract fossil fuels from their resting place deep underground and get them to the pump.

