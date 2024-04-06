How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The air fryer is a hoax, Tesla's 2024 is still a nightmare, and Baltimore bridge blame: The week's most popular

About
Business News

The air fryer is a hoax, Tesla's 2024 is still a nightmare, and Baltimore bridge blame: The week's most popular

Plus, Costco is now prescribing Ozempic, Wegovy, and other weight loss drugs

Quartz Staff
Image for article titled The air fryer is a hoax, Tesla&#39;s 2024 is still a nightmare, and Baltimore bridge blame: The week&#39;s most popular
Graphic: Images: Casezy idea, Win McNamee, Hollie Adams, Al Drago/Bloomberg
The air fryer is a hoax

The air fryer is a hoax

Image for article titled The air fryer is a hoax, Tesla&#39;s 2024 is still a nightmare, and Baltimore bridge blame: The week&#39;s most popular
Photo: Casezy idea (Shutterstock)

The air fryer is the hottest kitchen appliance in America right now. Many of us discovered them during the pandemic, as recipes went viral on social media claiming you could fry without the oily mess. This brilliant new device seemingly popped up out of nowhere, or did it? The idea that air frying is a new cooking technique is a myth. Your air fryer is just a little convection oven with a fan system that really blows.

Tesla’s ‘nightmare’ year continues as a big drop in deliveries sends the stock down

Tesla’s ‘nightmare’ year continues as a big drop in deliveries sends the stock down

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Tesla on Tuesday said it delivered 386,810 electric vehicles over the first three months of 2024, falling wildly short of Wall Street’s expectations. Last week, after a first quarter that one analyst called a “nightmare,” many analysts lowered their estimates. But the sales figures Tesla reported Tuesday fell far below even the revised estimates.

Costco is now prescribing Ozempic, Wegovy, and other weight loss drugs

Costco is now prescribing Ozempic, Wegovy, and other weight loss drugs

Wegovy and Ozempic
Costco members can now get prescriptions to drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.
Image: Hollie Adams (Reuters)

Costco, the membership warehouse club known for its $1.50 hot dogs and $2,000 gold bars, is now offering its members prescriptions to Ozempic, Wegovy, and other weight loss drugs.

The owners of the cargo ship that destroyed the Baltimore bridge say it’s not their fault

The owners of the cargo ship that destroyed the Baltimore bridge say it’s not their fault

Image for article titled The air fryer is a hoax, Tesla&#39;s 2024 is still a nightmare, and Baltimore bridge blame: The week&#39;s most popular
Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Last week, a cargo ship temporarily lost power and spun out of control, causing it to slam into the Francis Scott Key Bridge near Baltimore. The bridge collapsed, sending two construction workers to their deaths. Two other construction workers were injured, and four others are currently unaccounted for and are presumed dead.

Amazon is getting rid of ‘Just Walk Out’ grocery store checkout

Amazon is getting rid of ‘Just Walk Out’ grocery store checkout

Image for article titled The air fryer is a hoax, Tesla&#39;s 2024 is still a nightmare, and Baltimore bridge blame: The week&#39;s most popular
Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

Amazon is phasing out its checkout-less grocery stores with “Just Walk Out” technology, first reported by The Information Tuesday. The company’s senior vice president of grocery stores says they’re moving away from Just Walk Out, which relied on cameras and sensors to track what people were leaving the store with.

It’s April Fools’ Day and even Corporate America is in on the fun. Here are the 10 best jokes

It’s April Fools’ Day and even Corporate America is in on the fun. Here are the 10 best jokes

Image for article titled The air fryer is a hoax, Tesla&#39;s 2024 is still a nightmare, and Baltimore bridge blame: The week&#39;s most popular
Image: Carol Yepes (Getty Images)

Although many people love to get their pranks and jokes in on April Fools’ Day, perhaps no one is more ready than corporations — and their social media managers.

A NASA probe nearly touched the Sun — and found out a lot about solar weather

A NASA probe nearly touched the Sun — and found out a lot about solar weather

The Parker Solar Probe captured a coronal mass ejection erupting from the Sun.
The Parker Solar Probe captured a coronal mass ejection erupting from the Sun.
Screenshot: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/NRL/Guillermo Stenborg and Evangelos Paouris

For the past six years, the Parker Solar Probe has been traveling through the inner solar system to become the first spacecraft to “touch” the Sun. With each close approach to the star, the probe gathers more clues as to what triggers the Sun’s mysterious outbursts.

Let’s talk about EVs — and if they really produce lower carbon emissions than gas cars

Let’s talk about EVs — and if they really produce lower carbon emissions than gas cars

A screenshot from the YouTube video exploring the full scope of the environmental impact of energy production
Screenshot: Gas Troll/ YouTube (Fair Use)

Many folks believe the myth the process of mining metals for thousands of brand new electric cars to replace internal combustion engines causes more harm than good. The debate surrounding the true environmental impact of producing electric vehicles is seriously complex, but this video does a great job of summarizing it. While this video doesn’t provide a final, definite answer, it definitely contextualizes the bigger picture. That bigger picture in this debate is the widely unseen polluting circus necessary to extract fossil fuels from their resting place deep underground and get them to the pump.

The Boeing 737 Max 9 that had a door plug blowout was more than a month behind schedule

The Boeing 737 Max 9 that had a door plug blowout was more than a month behind schedule

The Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 that suffered the door plug blowout
The Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 that suffered the door plug blowout
Photo: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland (Getty Images)

It’s becoming a little bit clearer how Boeing’s 737 Max mess got to be as bad as it is.

McKinsey is paying its employees to look for other jobs

McKinsey is paying its employees to look for other jobs

McKinsey & Co. logo
It was previously reported that McKinsey gave 3,000 employees a “concerns” rating for underperformance.
Photo: Benoit Tessier (Reuters)

Consulting firm McKinsey & Co. is paying its underperforming staffers to embark on the job hunt.

Spirit Airlines will get paid up to $200 million — all to not fly its planes

Spirit Airlines will get paid up to $200 million — all to not fly its planes

A Spirit Airlines plane
A Spirit Airlines plane
Photo: Mike Blake (Reuters)

It turns out that Boeing isn’t the only aerospace manufacturer giving airlines headaches. On Friday, Spirit told investors that it had reached an agreement with the engine supplier for its Airbus planes that will credit the carrier for planes it can’t fly because of a parts flaw. Spirit expects that the credits will be worth somewhere between $150 million and $200 million.

