Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
Amazon and Bitcoin, crypto tips, and beyond the Magnificent 7: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Plus, the top 10 housing markets in 2025, according to Realtor.com

Image for article titled Amazon and Bitcoin, crypto tips, and beyond the Magnificent 7: Markets news roundup
Photo: Images By Tang Ming Tung (Getty Images), Michael Godek (Getty Images), Frederic J. Brown (Getty Images), Phototechno (Getty Images), Illustration: Chesnot (Getty Images), NurPhoto (Getty Images), micut (Getty Images), Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)
The 7 states with the highest electric bills in America this winter

Image for article titled Amazon and Bitcoin, crypto tips, and beyond the Magnificent 7: Markets news roundup
Photo: Images By Tang Ming Tung (Getty Images)

As temperatures drop, your utility bill is probably rising.

Arbor, a tech company that helps people find lower electricity rates and save money on utilities, analyzed bills across the country to see where residents pay the most in the colder months.

Read More

10 golden rules before investing in crypto

Image for article titled Amazon and Bitcoin, crypto tips, and beyond the Magnificent 7: Markets news roundup
Illustration: Chesnot (Getty Images)

Investing in cryptocurrency is still a relatively new frontier, and for many, navigating the complexities of the crypto world can feel intimidating. However, as the crypto market experiences a notable resurgence in 2024, it’s catching the attention of a broader audience—including those who were previously skeptical. This renewed interest signals a shift in how people perceive digital assets, with many now taking them more seriously as part of an investment portfolio.

Read More

The top 10 housing markets in 2025, according to Realtor.com

Image for article titled Amazon and Bitcoin, crypto tips, and beyond the Magnificent 7: Markets news roundup
Photo: Michael Godek (Getty Images)

A more balanced housing market in 2025 could mean renewed activity, especially for buyers who have been waiting on the sidelines.

Markets could see the highest for-sale inventory since December 2019 next year, with Realtor.com (NWSA) estimating that nearly 20% of listings will see price cuts and home sales will grow 1.5% year over year to 4.07 million.

Read More

Amazon should buy Bitcoin, shareholders say

Image for article titled Amazon and Bitcoin, crypto tips, and beyond the Magnificent 7: Markets news roundup
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

Shareholders of Amazon (AMZN) have submitted a proposal to add Bitcoin to the balance sheet. The shareholders of the e-commerce giant are urging the company to learn from MicroStrategy (MSTR), which heavily invested in Bitcoin, resulting in an increase in its share price.

Read More

The 11 craziest Bitcoin stories of all time

Image for article titled Amazon and Bitcoin, crypto tips, and beyond the Magnificent 7: Markets news roundup
Illustration: micut (Getty Images)

One Bitcoin is now worth about $100,000 — a monumental achievement for the cryptocurrency industry. The leading cryptocurrency reached $101,250 on the night of Wednesday, Dec. 4, and then hit an all-time high of $103,679 on Dec. 5, 2024.

Read More

Why diversification away from Magnificent 7 stocks matters more than ever, according to a strategist

Ann Miletti, Head of Equity at Allspring Global Investments, spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.

Read More

Inflation rises to 2.7% ahead of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of 2024

Image for article titled Amazon and Bitcoin, crypto tips, and beyond the Magnificent 7: Markets news roundup
Photo: Frederic J. Brown (Getty Images)

Inflation accelerated slightly in November ahead of the Federal Reserve’s last interest rate decision of the year.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% in November, raising the annual inflation rate to 2.7%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. That was still in line with Wall Street expectations, according to estimates compiled by FactSet (FDS).

Read More

Emerging markets will be the ‘dark horse’ of 2025, strategist says

Ann Miletti, Head of Equity at Allspring Global Investments, breaks down how investors can prepare for 2025

Looking to buy a house? These are the 10 biggest U.S. mortgage lenders

Image for article titled Amazon and Bitcoin, crypto tips, and beyond the Magnificent 7: Markets news roundup
Photo: Phototechno (Getty Images)

Getting a mortgage is one of the most important steps in buying a home. Prospective buyers have to consider rates, contract length, their odds of approval, and who will originate the loan.

Read More

