Apple's China pivot, Amazon's secret project, Google fires protesters, and another IPO: Tech news roundup

This week was a positive sign for the tech IPO market, as Ibotta made a successful debut on the public market, and Microsoft-backed Rubrik announced it’s seeking up to $713 million in its IPO.

Still, big tech companies are grappling with setbacks. Microsoft is revamping security efforts after major cybersecurity failures over the last two years. Apple made international headlines as Tim Cook traveled the world in the midst of an iPhone sales plummet. Newly-public Reddit saw its shares hit their lowest price since its debut, though its stock price has begun to rise back up. Amazon was called out for operating a shell company to allegedly snoop on its competitors.

Quartz compiled the biggest tech stories of the week.