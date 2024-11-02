Apple's new AI, a simpler Starbucks, Stellantis struggles, a McDonald's fix: The week's most popular stories

Michael Hunter, an Atlanta-based real estate marketing professional and Apple (AAPL) power user, has watched Apple’s new Apple Intelligence features evolve from promising to problematic. After a month with iOS 18.1's early release through his developer account, Hunter was impressed by the system’s enhanced Siri capabilities and responsiveness.
Elon Musk is the richest person on the planet right now. That’s probably part of why he’s fine with former President Donald Trump’s economic plans causing, in his words, “temporary hardship” in the pursuit of a healthier economy years down the road.
As it treads water awaiting the end of its machinists’ strike, Boeing (BA) just formally announced Monday that it’s raising $19 billion in a stock offering. And in the prospectus for that share sale, it lays out exactly how immensely the work stoppage looms in its conception of the future.
Jeff Bezos says there is “no connection” between the Washington Post’s decision not to endorse a presidential candidate and his space company’s meeting with former President Donald Trump.
Every few months, the internet explodes with news about Bryan Johnson – the tech entrepreneur who once had his son’s plasma infused with his blood in an attempt to extend his own life.
Election betting site Polymarket has been giving Trump good odds. But it also might have a big fraud problem
More than a billion dollars has been bet on the presidential election on the website Polymarket. But new research says the site is flooded with what’s known as “wash trading,” and that’s making the platform seem more popular than it is.
Bitcoin is holding strong at $73,000, poised for a potential new all-time high just a week before the U.S. elections — an event that many traders anticipate will boost market optimism, irrespective of the outcome.
JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Frontier Airlines have a lot of unfortunate things in common lately. Both presented third-quarter earnings Tuesday, and both their stock prices are tanking. Plus, both companies’ financial statements are talking about Spirit Airlines (SAVE), the two carriers’ mutual ex.
A little more than a decade ago, McDonald’s, America’s largest single buyer of ground beef, noticed that beef prices were surging far ahead of inflation. But it took another five years or so to figure out what was going on. Earlier this month, McDonald’s filed what may be the last of scores of lawsuits filed against the country’s four largest meatpackers — the firms that buy live cattle, slaughter them, and sell the meat (known in the industry as boxed beef) to big customers, from Target and Kroger to McDonald’s
Provided you have enough time and money, a long-distance train ride is one of the most delightful ways to travel. Watching the country roll by, from a plush train car can feel almost cinematic – not to mention there’s a certain satisfaction in knowing that rail travel is more environmentally sound than its alternatives.
American Airlines (AAL) had its longest flight ever this weekend. WFAA (DIS), the local ABC affiliate in Dallas, Texas, reports that the company sent a plane from Dallas, Texas, to Brisbane, Australia on Sunday. Brisbane Airport even hosted a live stream of the event, which was the first time that American had traveled that particular route, coded AA7.
In between belting out a 2024 version of the “Dean Scream” and asking supporters of former President Donald Trump to vote, Elon Musk claimed he could slash $2 trillion in government spending in a hypothetical federal government gig.