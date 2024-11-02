What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Apple's new AI, a simpler Starbucks, Stellantis struggles, a McDonald's fix: The week's most popular stories

Business News

Apple's new AI, a simpler Starbucks, Stellantis struggles, a McDonald's fix: The week's most popular stories

Plus, Elon Musk says Trump's economic plans will cause "temporary hardship" and tank the stock market

ByQuartz Staff
Image for article titled Apple&#39;s new AI, a simpler Starbucks, Stellantis struggles, a McDonald&#39;s fix: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Graphic: Images: Firdous Nazir/NurPhoto, Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket, Scott Olson, NurPhoto
Apple Intelligence is here. Early users are underwhelmed

Apple Intelligence is here. Early users are underwhelmed

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s new AI, a simpler Starbucks, Stellantis struggles, a McDonald&#39;s fix: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Firdous Nazir/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Michael Hunter, an Atlanta-based real estate marketing professional and Apple (AAPL) power user, has watched Apple's new Apple Intelligence features evolve from promising to problematic. After a month with iOS 18.1's early release through his developer account, Hunter was impressed by the system's enhanced Siri capabilities and responsiveness.

Starbucks is paring down its menu

Starbucks is paring down its menu

A Starbucks logo on paper cup.
A Starbucks logo on paper cup.
Illustration: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Starbucks (SBUX) is bidding farewell to its olive oil-infused beverages as it aims to streamline its menu.

Stellantis sees things go from bad to worse

Stellantis sees things go from bad to worse

Stellantis
Stellantis
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Stellantis (STLA), the company behind brands including Jeep and Chrysler, on Thursday reported a major revenue decline as it moves to slash inventories and boost flagging sales.

McDonald's ice cream machines are always broken but now there's finally a fix

McDonald’s ice cream machines are always broken but now there’s finally a fix

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s new AI, a simpler Starbucks, Stellantis struggles, a McDonald&#39;s fix: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The notoriously broken McFlurry machines at McDonald's could be a thing of the past, thanks to a recent court filing.

Elon Musk says Trump's economic plans will cause 'temporary hardship' and tank the stock market

Elon Musk says Trump’s economic plans will cause ‘temporary hardship’ and tank the stock market

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Elon Musk is the richest person on the planet right now. That's probably part of why he's fine with former President Donald Trump's economic plans causing, in his words, "temporary hardship" in the pursuit of a healthier economy years down the road.

The Boeing strike is an existential threat, Boeing says

The Boeing strike is an existential threat, Boeing says

Boeing workers on a picket line
Boeing workers on a picket line
Photo: David Ryder (Getty Images)

As it treads water awaiting the end of its machinists' strike, Boeing (BA) just formally announced Monday that it's raising $19 billion in a stock offering. And in the prospectus for that share sale, it lays out exactly how immensely the work stoppage looms in its conception of the future.

Jeff Bezos says he didn't know Blue Origin met with Trump as he tries to calm Washington Post storm

Jeff Bezos says he didn’t know Blue Origin met with Trump as he tries to calm Washington Post storm

Amazon Chairman and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos
Amazon Chairman and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Jeff Bezos says there is "no connection" between the Washington Post's decision not to endorse a presidential candidate and his space company's meeting with former President Donald Trump.

This 81-year-old 'biohacker' spends $70,000 a year trying to reverse aging

This 81-year-old ‘biohacker’ spends $70,000 a year trying to reverse aging

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s new AI, a simpler Starbucks, Stellantis struggles, a McDonald&#39;s fix: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: YouTube/Viva Sparkle

Every few months, the internet explodes with news about Bryan Johnson – the tech entrepreneur who once had his son's plasma infused with his blood in an attempt to extend his own life.

Election betting site Polymarket has been giving Trump good odds. But it also might have a big fraud problem

Election betting site Polymarket has been giving Trump good odds. But it also might have a big fraud problem

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s new AI, a simpler Starbucks, Stellantis struggles, a McDonald&#39;s fix: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: Polymarket

More than a billion dollars has been bet on the presidential election on the website Polymarket. But new research says the site is flooded with what's known as "wash trading," and that's making the platform seem more popular than it is.

Volkswagen will close factories and lay off thousands of workers

Volkswagen will close factories and lay off thousands of workers

A Volkswagen worker assembles a Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV in Zwickau, Germany. All of Volkswagen’s plants in the country face cuts.
A Volkswagen worker assembles a Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV in Zwickau, Germany. All of Volkswagen’s plants in the country face cuts.
Photo: Jens Schlueter (Getty Images)

Volkswagen (VWAGY) plans to close at least three plants in Germany and lay off thousands of workers, marking its first closure in decades as it looks to cut costs, according to the head of its works council.

What will happen to Bitcoin if Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win the election? Here's what to know

What will happen to Bitcoin if Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win the election? Here’s what to know

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s new AI, a simpler Starbucks, Stellantis struggles, a McDonald&#39;s fix: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Illustration: franckreporter (Getty Images)

Bitcoin is holding strong at $73,000, poised for a potential new all-time high just a week before the U.S. elections — an event that many traders anticipate will boost market optimism, irrespective of the outcome.

JetBlue and Frontier still can't get over Spirit Airlines

JetBlue and Frontier still can’t get over Spirit Airlines

JetBlue Airways, Frontier Airlines, and Southwest Airlines planes
JetBlue Airways, Frontier Airlines, and Southwest Airlines planes
Photo: Larry MacDougal (AP)

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Frontier Airlines have a lot of unfortunate things in common lately. Both presented third-quarter earnings Tuesday, and both their stock prices are tanking. Plus, both companies' financial statements are talking about Spirit Airlines (SAVE), the two carriers' mutual ex.

Elon Musk says there will be more humanoid robots than people in less than 20 years

Elon Musk says there will be more humanoid robots than people in less than 20 years

Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Photo: Samuel Corum (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he thinks humanoid robots will outnumber humans in less than 20 years. His company is helping to make that future a possibility.

McDonald's, Big Mac prices, and America's Big Beef problem

McDonald’s, Big Mac prices, and America’s Big Beef problem

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s new AI, a simpler Starbucks, Stellantis struggles, a McDonald&#39;s fix: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Illustration: Vicky Leta for Quartz

A little more than a decade ago, McDonald's, America's largest single buyer of ground beef, noticed that beef prices were surging far ahead of inflation. But it took another five years or so to figure out what was going on. Earlier this month, McDonald's filed what may be the last of scores of lawsuits filed against the country's four largest meatpackers — the firms that buy live cattle, slaughter them, and sell the meat (known in the industry as boxed beef) to big customers, from Target and Kroger to McDonald's

For enough money, you can attach your own private car to the back of an Amtrak train

For enough money, you can attach your own private car to the back of an Amtrak train

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s new AI, a simpler Starbucks, Stellantis struggles, a McDonald&#39;s fix: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: American Association of Private Railroad Car Owners

Provided you have enough time and money, a long-distance train ride is one of the most delightful ways to travel. Watching the country roll by, from a plush train car can feel almost cinematic – not to mention there's a certain satisfaction in knowing that rail travel is more environmentally sound than its alternatives.

American Airlines just flew its longest flight ever

American Airlines just flew its longest flight ever

An American Airlines plane
An American Airlines plane
Photo: Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio (Getty Images)

American Airlines (AAL) had its longest flight ever this weekend. WFAA (DIS), the local ABC affiliate in Dallas, Texas, reports that the company sent a plane from Dallas, Texas, to Brisbane, Australia on Sunday. Brisbane Airport even hosted a live stream of the event, which was the first time that American had traveled that particular route, coded AA7.

Elon Musk claims he can cut the federal budget for Trump by 'at least' $2 trillion

Elon Musk claims he can cut the federal budget for Trump by ‘at least’ $2 trillion

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk raises his hands and shouts at a rally for Republican presidential nominee, Former President Donald Trump, at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk raises his hands and shouts at a rally for Republican presidential nominee, Former President Donald Trump, at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

In between belting out a 2024 version of the "Dean Scream" and asking supporters of former President Donald Trump to vote, Elon Musk claimed he could slash $2 trillion in government spending in a hypothetical federal government gig.

