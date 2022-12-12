The Irish dark-comedy Banshees of Inisherin and the mind-bending Everything Everywhere All at Once received the most nominations for the annual awards show hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Nominations for the Golden Globes were announced on NBC’s Today morning show, as the network attempts to mount a comeback for the awards ceremony after protests forced the cancellation of its broadcast last year.



The nominees for best film (drama) are The Fabelmans, Elvis, Tár, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Top Gun: Maverick, which recently passed Titanic as the highest-grossing domestic box office hit. The nominees for best film (musical or comedy) are Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Triangle of Sadness.

Major production studios were once again dominant, with only four movies produced and distributed by streaming services nominated for major awards. Netflix scored three nominations for Blonde, Glass Onion, and White Noise, while Hulu had one for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

Streaming platforms dominate the small screen

The internet media giants fared far better on the small screen, with original content produced by Neflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+ scoring a majority of the nominations in the major television categories. This included breakout hits like The Bear on Hulu and Wednesday on Netflix, as well as familiar favorites like HBO’s The White Lotus and Prime Video’s Barry.



Stories about the aftermath of the military dictatorship in Argentina and British rule in India were among the films nominated in the Non-English category. The nominees were All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgium), Decision to Leave (South Korea), and RRR (India).



Notable among the nominations for best actor and actress is Brendan Fraser, tapped for his performance in Daren Aronofsky’s new film The Whale, who recently announced he would boycott the Golden Globes after accusing Phillip Berk, the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press, of sexually assaulting him in 2003.



A full list of nominations is available on the Golden Globes website.



When are the Golden Globes and Oscars 2023? An awards season timeline:

December 13: Nominations for Independent Spirit Awards, the largest awards ceremony for independent film, are announced.



January 10: The Golden Globes ceremony is hosted by stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael and broadcast by NBC.

January 15: Chelsea Handler hosts the Critics Choice Awards ceremony live on the CW.

January 24: Oscar nominations are announced in preparation for the biggest awards show of the year.

February 19: The BAFTA Awards, Britain’s biggest awards ceremony, is broadcast on the BBC.

March 4: The Independent Spirit Awards takes place. The ceremony recently made waves by announcing a switch to gender-neutral acting awards.

March 12: The 96th Academy Awards are hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who is hosting the ceremony for the third time.

The Golden Globes controversy, explained:

The Golden Globes are returning to live television this year after the ceremony was held privately in 2022, a decision made by NBC after an LA Times article revealed that the HFPA contained no Black members, as well as accusing the organization of unethical financial practices. The event ended up in a hotel in Beverly Hills without any celebrities in attendance and lasted just 90 minutes.



In response, the HFPA has added 100 members to its voting pool, creating an electorate that is 52% female and 51.5% non-white. Additionally, the organization banned its members from accepting outside gifts that might affect their voting preferences.



Like most award shows, the Golden Globes have suffered a serious decline in ratings, with the ceremony broadcast in 2021 only attracting 6.9 million viewers, a 63% drop in viewers from the previous year. This is the final year of the HFPA’s contract with NBC, and the success of this year’s show will likely weigh heavily on the award show’s future.



