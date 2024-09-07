Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
The best cities for retirement, a $10-million cocktail, and Chipotle unitards: Lifestyle news roundup

The best cities for retirement, a $10-million cocktail, and Chipotle unitards: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, see inside the dorm rooms that college students are paying $10,000 to customize

Image for article titled The best cities for retirement, a $10-million cocktail, and Chipotle unitards: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: Courtesy of Chipotle, Nathan Congleton/NBC (Getty Images), Photo: Flashpop (iStock by Getty Images), Flashpop (iStock by Getty Images), Essentials with Eden, Tom Pennington/Getty Images (Getty Images), Quartz, Rawpixel (Getty Images)
Chipotle unitards are coming

Chipotle’s Halloween Line-up
Image: Courtesy of Chipotle

This Halloween, Chipotle wants to spice things up and do more than just feed customers; it wants to dress them, too.

The burrito maker has joined forces with Spirit Halloween, North America’s largest Halloween retailer, to launch its first-ever costume collection, it said in statement on Wednesday. The publicity stunt takes inspiration from the viral costume memes that both brands have tapped into in recent years.

Family offices now rival hedge funds as a way for the ultra-rich to hoard their wealth

Image for article titled The best cities for retirement, a $10-million cocktail, and Chipotle unitards: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Flashpop (iStock by Getty Images)

The richest families in the world are projected to see their wealth grow even more – ultimately reaching $9.5 trillion by 2030 – as single-family offices continue to grow and expand their assets, according to a new report from Deloitte.

The 5 best cities in America to retire in — and the 5 worst

Image for article titled The best cities for retirement, a $10-million cocktail, and Chipotle unitards: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Flashpop (iStock by Getty Images)

Choosing where to retire is an important decision. After a lifetime of hard work and saving, you deserve to have the security of knowing that you’re settling in a location that offers financial security, a high quality of life, and exciting activities.

The biggest winner at the U.S. Open isn’t a player. It’s a $10 million cocktail

The Honey Deuce Cocktail at the U.S. Open 2024 tournament.
Image: Nathan Congleton/NBC (Getty Images)

The U.S. Open has one cocktail that’s well on its way towards outpacing the combined prize money for both singles champions.

Dubbed the “Honey Deuce” cocktail, the drink is expected to serve up over $10 million in sales before this year’s tournament concludes on September 8. For comparison, the combined prize money for both singles winners is $7.2 million.

Only a third of America’s millionaires actually feel ‘wealthy’

Most Americans do not feel rich with a million dollars, survey finds
Americans do not feel rich with a million dollars, survey finds

Americans don’t feel rich with $1 million these days.

Only about one-third, or 32%, of Americans with at least $1 million in investable assets consider themselves “wealthy,” according to new findings from financial services firm Northwestern Mutual published Wednesday. Investable assets include anything someone owns that can be turned into cash and invested, including cash itself, bonds, and retirement accounts.

See inside the dorm rooms that college students are paying $10,000 to customize

Image for article titled The best cities for retirement, a $10-million cocktail, and Chipotle unitards: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Essentials with Eden

Attending college may already be the most expensive experience that the average young adult can have, but for some students, that expense extends far beyond the cost of tuition, room, and board.

The 10 wealthiest sports franchise owners in America

Image for article titled The best cities for retirement, a $10-million cocktail, and Chipotle unitards: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Despite underperforming while on the field, the Dallas Cowboys continue to keep their owner Jerry Jones a very wealthy man.

When Jones purchased the Texas football team in 1989 for $150 million, it was a financial gamble. Decades later that gamble has paid off: by 2024 the Cowboys had made Jones a billionaire and become the first NFL team ever valued at more than $10 billion, according to sports business outlet Sportico.

The 10 most popular podcasts about money and finance

Image for article titled The best cities for retirement, a $10-million cocktail, and Chipotle unitards: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Quartz

An estimated half-a-billion people listen to podcasts annually – enriching their morning commutes, workouts, and cleaning sessions with comedy shows, true crime deep dives, the news and self improvement programs.

Most Americans do not feel rich with a million dollars, survey finds

Most Americans do not feel rich with a million dollars, survey finds
With prices for everything from groceries to housing continuing to rise, Americans continue to feel less well off than they did prior to the pandemic

You can actually get married on blockchain. Here’s how

Image for article titled The best cities for retirement, a $10-million cocktail, and Chipotle unitards: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Rawpixel (Getty Images)

Couples are increasingly looking for unique ways to make their wedding day unforgettable. One innovative approach is incorporating crypto and blockchain technology, which offers a secure and personalized wedding experience.

