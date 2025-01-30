The Boeing Starliner astronauts took their first spacewalk

This story incorporates reporting from Bill McEwen, Space.com and CNN on MSN.com.



NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, currently stationed aboard the International Space Station (ISS), have successfully conducted a spacewalk as part of their extended mission. Their mission, originally intended for a shorter duration, was prolonged to accommodate a series of crucial maintenance tasks outside the ISS. This development is part of NASA’s broader objective to maintain and optimize the functionality of the space station, ensuring consistent support for ongoing scientific investigations and technological advancements.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.