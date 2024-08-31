Private jets fly to Burning Man, Labor Day deals, and what Jeff Bezos binge watches: Lifestyle news roundup

Multi-billionaires– they’re just like us! They too bicker about what to binge-watch on television after a long day.

Advertisement

Former television news anchor Lauren Sánchez revealed her favorite shows to watch with fiancé Jeff Bezos, in a recent interview with People Magazine.



“My favorite time is when the house is calm and quiet and Jeff and I are deciding what show we’re going to binge that night,” Sánchez told the magazine.

Read More