Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Private jets fly to Burning Man, Labor Day deals, and what Jeff Bezos binge watches: Lifestyle news roundup

Private jets fly to Burning Man, Labor Day deals, and what Jeff Bezos binge watches: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, the week in fabulous real estate listings and auction blocks

Image for article titled Private jets fly to Burning Man, Labor Day deals, and what Jeff Bezos binge watches: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images (Getty Images), Coldwell Banker Realty, Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NPG Records 2015, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images (Getty Images), Airbnb, John Giustina (iStock by Getty Images), Klaus Vedfelt (iStock by Getty Images), Roy Hsu (iStock by Getty Images), Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Burning Man kicks off with hundreds of private jets descending on the Nevada desert

Image for article titled Private jets fly to Burning Man, Labor Day deals, and what Jeff Bezos binge watches: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Despite the reported decline in anticipated guests at this year’s Burning Man festival, hundreds of private and chartered planes descended on the Nevada desert this week, in anticipation of the annual counterculture event.

A Brooklyn townhouse, a Los Angeles estate and an Atlanta mansion: This week’s most fabulous real estate listings

Image for article titled Private jets fly to Burning Man, Labor Day deals, and what Jeff Bezos binge watches: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Coldwell Banker Realty

Each week Quartz highlights the most luxurious real estate listings across the country. These properties feature remarkable views, enviable locations and lavish amenities —and they’re on the market right now. If you’re a prospective homebuyer, keep reading to see the best homes on the market with upcoming open houses.

A $500,000 Patek watch, Prince’s guitar, and an Abbey Road piano: Check out this week’s auction block roundup

Image for article titled Private jets fly to Burning Man, Labor Day deals, and what Jeff Bezos binge watches: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NPG Records 2015

Each week Quartz highlights the upcoming and ongoing sales at auction houses across the world. Among the items available are works of art, historical artifacts and pop culture memorabilia that you won’t want to miss out on. While some of these objects go for millions, others are simultaneously affordable and unforgettable.

10 celebrity-backed brands that pulled in the most revenue last year

Image for article titled Private jets fly to Burning Man, Labor Day deals, and what Jeff Bezos binge watches: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images (Getty Images)

In recent years, celebrity brands have proliferated across nearly every possible form of consumer good. From liquor to lingerie, it seems like every item seen in stores or in online ads has a famous face attached to its branding.

The 5 most popular Airbnbs for Labor Day weekend

Image for article titled Private jets fly to Burning Man, Labor Day deals, and what Jeff Bezos binge watches: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Airbnb

This summer may finally be coming to a close but that doesn’t mean people are ready to stop traveling just yet. The end of the summer means the start of the academic year – and with it, the start of the college football season.

10 cities wooing new college grads

Image for article titled Private jets fly to Burning Man, Labor Day deals, and what Jeff Bezos binge watches: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: John Giustina (iStock by Getty Images)

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down offices and mainstreamed remote work, the majority of new college graduates are expecting to begin their careers working in-person and not from home.

The best Labor Day deals on tech, clothes, cosmetics, and more

Image for article titled Private jets fly to Burning Man, Labor Day deals, and what Jeff Bezos binge watches: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Klaus Vedfelt (iStock by Getty Images)

Summer may be coming to a close, but the changing seasons make it the perfect time to stock up on new clothing, cosmetics, and household items. Many stores and websites are holding their annual Labor Day sales this weekend – meaning products ranging from mattresses to handbags are now dramatically marked down.

The comprehensive guide to buying a diamond engagement ring

Image for article titled Private jets fly to Burning Man, Labor Day deals, and what Jeff Bezos binge watches: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Roy Hsu (iStock by Getty Images)

A diamond is formed under intense pressure — buying one can be a similar experience, but done correctly it can also be one of the most satisfying. Not only is a beautiful ring a symbol of your love and commitment, it can also be a unique, priceless heirloom that is passed through generations of your family.

Lauren Sánchez reveals her favorite shows to binge watch with Jeff Bezos

Image for article titled Private jets fly to Burning Man, Labor Day deals, and what Jeff Bezos binge watches: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Multi-billionaires– they’re just like us! They too bicker about what to binge-watch on television after a long day.

Former television news anchor Lauren Sánchez revealed her favorite shows to watch with fiancé Jeff Bezos, in a recent interview with People Magazine.

“My favorite time is when the house is calm and quiet and Jeff and I are deciding what show we’re going to binge that night,” Sánchez told the magazine.

