Is Capri Sun ditching its iconic pouches?

In This Story KHC +1.58%

Capri Sun is reportedly planning to sell sleek bottles alongside its iconic pouches, reflecting how even beloved childhood staples can grow up.

Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny

Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny CC Share Subtitles Off

English Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny

The new 12 oz. bottles are expected to debut this year, according to popular Instagram food blogger Snackolator, who cited an announcement from the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) trade show. The annual event, taking place in October, is a major platform for unveiling new retail products and strategies.

Advertisement

Capri Sun’s parent, Kraft Heinz, has not said whether its pouches will go anywhere, and the company did not immediately respond to Quartz’s request for comment. Some social media commenters, meanwhile, indicated they were unsettled by the packaging and suspected a shift from pouches to bottles.

Advertisement

The bottles will come in three flavors: Fruit Punch, Strawberry Kiwi, and Pacific Cooler, with potential room for additional flavors, according to Snackolator.



Advertisement

Capri Sun already sells 96 oz. ‘Multi-Serve’ bottles of Fruit Punch; it said it decided to do so after roughly 76% of customers between 2020 and 2023 suggested that they wanted larger sizes. Ironically, these larger bottles prominently feature an illustration of the iconic pouch on their label.

Should the 12 oz. bottles hit the U.S. market, they could provide a much needed boost for Capri Sun. In August 2022, the company issued a recall for more than 5,700 Capri Sun pouches due to potential contamination with a cleaning solution.

Advertisement

Moreover, the move might even be connected to consumer demand for packaging that seems more convenient and environmentally friendly. To that point, Capri Sun could be positioning itself more in-line with Kraft Heinz’s KHC+1.58% broader sustainability goals, although there’s no indication yet as to whether the rumored Capri Sun bottles feature any environmental upside. In March, Kraft Heinz said it was planning a sweep of infrastructure and tech changes across 10 U.S. plants in an attempt to cut its carbon footprint.

Capri Sun originally launched in Germany in 1969. By 1979, it entered the U.S. market and quickly became a hit among young consumers. The brand, acquired by Kraft Heinz KHC+1.58% in 1991, has continued to reinvent itself. Its latest move could expand its market presence among adults and reinforce its position as a popular kids drink in America.