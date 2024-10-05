College majors for millionaires, cable's free streaming, a Netflix backlash: The week's most popular

GM’s (GM) rollout of its new EVs has been slow, but it’s picked up a bit. Between Cadillac, Chevy and GMC, the automaker moved nearly 38,000 EVs in Q2 of this year. Among those is the Chevy Silverado EV. A few fleet sales have been made to companies like Hertz, but with the rental company looking to get out of its bad EV bet, it’s starting to sell some of those electric pickups as used. And if you’re in the market for one, you may score a deal.

