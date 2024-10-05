College majors for millionaires, cable's free streaming, a Netflix backlash: The week's most popular

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Plus, Hertz is selling EVs at big discounts, and electric car myths debunked

Image for article titled College majors for millionaires, cable&#39;s free streaming, a Netflix backlash: The week&#39;s most popular
Graphic: Images: Brandon Bell, Patrick T. Fallon, Michael M. Santiago / Staff, Hertz Car Sales
The 6 college majors that make the most millionaires

Image for article titled College majors for millionaires, cable&#39;s free streaming, a Netflix backlash: The week&#39;s most popular
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Your college major won’t determine your fate, but it can significantly impact how much money you make after college.

A cable company is throwing in free streaming to keep customers from cutting the cord

The Spectrum logo on the outside of a building
The Spectrum logo is displayed outside one of the cable TV, phone, and internet company’s stores in Manhattan Beach, California.
Image: Patrick T. Fallon (Getty Images)

As cord-cutting continues to rise, one cable company is partnering with streaming platforms in an effort to keep its customers.

Netflix’s CEO backed Kamala Harris. Cancellations quickly surged

Netflix founder and Co-CEO Reed Hastings speaks during the New York Times DealBook Summit in the Appel Room at the Jazz At Lincoln Center on November 30, 2022 in New York City.
Netflix founder and Co-CEO Reed Hastings speaks during the New York Times DealBook Summit in the Appel Room at the Jazz At Lincoln Center on November 30, 2022 in New York City.
Image: Michael M. Santiago / Staff (Getty Images)

Netflix (NFLX) saw a spike in cancellations shortly after its co-founder and chairman Reed Hastings endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president and made a considerable donation to support her campaign.

Hertz is selling EVs at big discounts

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 3WT
Image: Hertz Car Sales

GM’s (GM) rollout of its new EVs has been slow, but it’s picked up a bit. Between Cadillac, Chevy and GMC, the automaker moved nearly 38,000 EVs in Q2 of this year. Among those is the Chevy Silverado EV. A few fleet sales have been made to companies like Hertz, but with the rental company looking to get out of its bad EV bet, it’s starting to sell some of those electric pickups as used. And if you’re in the market for one, you may score a deal.

8 myths about electric cars

Tesla is the biggest seller of electric cars in the world.
Tesla is the biggest seller of electric cars in the world.
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Like it or not — and some people really don’t like it — electric vehicles are here to stay and are likely the cars of the future.

Mark Cuban warns Elon Musk: Donald Trump will betray you

Mark Cuban
Photo: Megan Briggs (Getty Images)

Billionaire Mark Cuban has some words of warning for Elon Musk when it comes to his support of former President Donald Trump.

AT&T is getting out of the TV business

Telecommunications giant AT&T (T) is selling its remaining stake in DirecTV, as it looks to shift its focus back to wireless 5G and fiber connectivity offerings.

The 15 majors that college students are flocking to

Image for article titled College majors for millionaires, cable&#39;s free streaming, a Netflix backlash: The week&#39;s most popular
Image: Trevor Williams (Getty Images)

A college degree can be highly valuable and necessary for landing a top-notch job.

GM is leaving its famed headquarters — but the building is already mostly empty

Image for article titled College majors for millionaires, cable&#39;s free streaming, a Netflix backlash: The week&#39;s most popular
Image: General Motors

The famed Renaissance Center in Detroit has been the hive where GM houses its most important worker bees since it acquired the building in 1996, but lately the building is feeling more like an empty nest. The complex comprises six giant office towers, a 73-story Marriott hotel, and a pair of shorter 21-story buildings occupied by an insurance company, but these days it’s host to just a fraction of its pre-pandemic traffic heights.

Boeing’s long-lost pension is at the center of broken-down strike talks

The Boeing logo
The Boeing logo
Photo: Lindsey Wasson (AP)

As the Boeing (BA) machinists’ strike stretches on, negotiations have hit an unexpected snag that goes beyond debates over current wages. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the union representing the striking employees, is also seeking to restore a retirement benefit that ended a decade ago.

Stellantis sees things going from bad to worse

Stellantis
Stellantis
Photo: Handout/Stellantis (Getty Images)

The automaker behind brands including Jeep (STLA), Chrysler, and Dodge slashed its full-year financial expectations on Monday, as CEO Carlos Tavares looks to fix the company’s so-called “disaster” in North America.

Costco fans already love their gold and silver bars. Now here comes another precious metal

Store exterior with "Costco Wholesale" logo
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

Costco Wholesale (COST) is getting further into the precious metals business. While gold bars and silver coins have previously been top of mind for shoppers, the retailer is now adding a third precious metal: platinum.

Nissan may never recover in America

Image for article titled College majors for millionaires, cable&#39;s free streaming, a Netflix backlash: The week&#39;s most popular
Image: David Zalubowski (AP)



Nissan has been in a difficult spot for a while, but recently the automaker’s problems are even more pronounced. There are two key, but intertwined factors that are holding Nissan back, and I’m not sure any kind of investment or change in company direction can overcome them.

SpaceX has arrived at the ISS to rescue the stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts — but not yet

Image for article titled College majors for millionaires, cable&#39;s free streaming, a Netflix backlash: The week&#39;s most popular
Photo: NASA (AP)

SpaceX successfully completed the first step on Sunday to rescue two astronauts stranded on the International Space Station, but it won’t bring the pair home for another five months.

Stellantis sales plunge in the U.S. as the CEO tries to fix his ‘arrogant’ mistakes

Close-up of Carlos Tavares walking past a white Stellantis backdrop
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has been a major target of dealers and workers unhappy with the company’s performance.
Photo: Stefano Guidi (Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Stellantis (STLA) reported another quarter of plunging sales as the company behind brands such as Jeep and Chrysler attempts to fix its so-called “disaster.” 

Costco, Hims, Noom, and more: 6 companies that started hawking weight loss products this year

Image for article titled College majors for millionaires, cable&#39;s free streaming, a Netflix backlash: The week&#39;s most popular
Graphic: Images: Reuters Photographer, Hollie Adams, Hims & Hers, NurPhoto / Contributor

Exploding sales of prescription weight loss medications have catapulted Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY) to become the world’s most valuable pharmaceutical companies. This relentless demand has not only led to ongoing shortages but also boosted Denmark’s GDP last year. Morgan Stanley (MS) analysts project that the global market for GLP-1 prescription drugs could reach $105 billion by 2030

