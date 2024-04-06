Disney succession, SBF speaks, and tech billionaires' California dream: Leadership news roundup

Less than a year ago, we learned that a bunch of Bay Area tech billionaires had their sights set on creating a brand new city out of thousands of acres of California farmland. The so-called California Forever project, initially announced last August, has captured the world’s attention with its god-like ambitions and impressive financial backing. With support from the likes of Marc Andreessen and Reid Hoffman, the project has an ample financial war chest and a veritable army of people working overtime to make sure that this pipe-dream-esque concept becomes a reality.

Advertisement

Read More