How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Disney succession, SBF speaks, and tech billionaires' California dream: Leadership news roundup

About
Leadership

Disney succession, SBF speaks, and tech billionaires' California dream: Leadership news roundup

Plus, Citadel’s Ken Griffin wants the U.S. government to ‘stop borrowing at the expense of future generations’

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Disney succession, SBF speaks, and tech billionaires&#39; California dream: Leadership news roundup
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images), Hannah McKay (Reuters), Bloomberg (Getty Images), Photo: Mike Segar (Reuters), CrizzyStudio (Shutterstock), Mike Blake (Reuters), Philip Pacheco/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Screenshot: YouTube / Milken Institute (Fair Use)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 10

Sam Bankman-Fried speaks from prison for the first time: ‘I’m haunted, every day, by what was lost.’

Sam Bankman-Fried speaks from prison for the first time: ‘I’m haunted, every day, by what was lost.’

Image for article titled Disney succession, SBF speaks, and tech billionaires&#39; California dream: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Mike Segar (Reuters)

Former cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison last week for perpetrating one of the biggest financial frauds in history. Now he says that he’s “haunted, every day, by what was lost.”

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 10

Disney CEO Bob Iger won. But he’s gotta leave eventually. Here’s who might replace him

Disney CEO Bob Iger won. But he’s gotta leave eventually. Here’s who might replace him

Disney CEO Bob Iger
Bob Iger’s current contract with Disney ends in 2026.
Image: Hannah McKay (Reuters)

Now that Disney has prevailed in its months-long and expensive proxy battle with activist investor Nelson Peltz, some investors will be eager to see the media giant take steps to ensure a successful transfer of power CEO Bob Iger steps down in 2026.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 10

Employees would have a ‘right to disconnect’ from their bosses outside work hours under a new California bill

Employees would have a ‘right to disconnect’ from their bosses outside work hours under a new California bill

Image for article titled Disney succession, SBF speaks, and tech billionaires&#39; California dream: Leadership news roundup
Photo: CrizzyStudio (Shutterstock)

At least 13 countries around the world have adopted “right to disconnect” laws in recent years, banning employers from forcing workers to always be ready to answer emails and phone calls outside of work hours. And California could be next if new legislation makes its way through the state legislature.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 10

Citadel’s Ken Griffin wants the U.S. government to ‘stop borrowing at the expense of future generations’

Citadel’s Ken Griffin wants the U.S. government to ‘stop borrowing at the expense of future generations’

Ken Griffin
Griffin said the “surging U.S. public debt” is a “growing concern that cannot be overlooked” in his annual letter to shareholders.
Photo: Mike Blake (Reuters)

Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin is worried about the national debt — and what it could mean for your great-grandkids. Griffin called the “surging U.S. public debt” a “growing concern that cannot be overlooked,” in his year-end letter to investors on Monday.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 10

Two Warner Bros. Discovery directors resigned following an antitrust investigation

Two Warner Bros. Discovery directors resigned following an antitrust investigation

Miron and Newhouse were appointed to the Warner Bros. Discovery board after a merger between Discovery, Inc. and WarnerMedia on April 8, 2022.
Miron and Newhouse were appointed to the Warner Bros. Discovery board after a merger between Discovery, Inc. and WarnerMedia on April 8, 2022.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Warner Bros. Discovery directors Steven Miron and Steven Newhouse are resigning after the Department of Justice said it was investigating whether the duo was violating antitrust laws, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 10

Let’s talk about the time Elon Musk discussed being an ‘illegal immigrant’

Let’s talk about the time Elon Musk discussed being an ‘illegal immigrant’

Elon Musk being interviewed in May 2013 during the Milken Institute Global Conference.
Elon Musk being interviewed in May 2013 during the Milken Institute Global Conference.
Screenshot: YouTube / Milken Institute (Fair Use)

Elon Musk has spent the better part of a year complaining about “illegal immigrants” who are “invading” the country. But an old video from 2013 resurfaced on Saturday that appears to show the billionaire admitting he was at one point building his small business in the country illegally, describing it as a “gray area.”

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 10

Tech billionaires want to build a new city in California. Here’s how it started and how it’s going

Tech billionaires want to build a new city in California. Here’s how it started and how it’s going

Image for article titled Disney succession, SBF speaks, and tech billionaires&#39; California dream: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Philip Pacheco/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Less than a year ago, we learned that a bunch of Bay Area tech billionaires had their sights set on creating a brand new city out of thousands of acres of California farmland. The so-called California Forever project, initially announced last August, has captured the world’s attention with its god-like ambitions and impressive financial backing. With support from the likes of Marc Andreessen and Reid Hoffman, the project has an ample financial war chest and a veritable army of people working overtime to make sure that this pipe-dream-esque concept becomes a reality.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 10

Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX buddies and what happens to them next

Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX buddies and what happens to them next

Photo: Amanda Perobelli (Reuters), Cheney Orr (Reuters)
Advertisement

The disgraced former crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, marking the end of one of the biggest financial frauds in history. But what about the people who were close to him and his failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX? -

Read More

Advertisement

10 / 10