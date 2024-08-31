Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Donald Trump's $2 billion stock windfall, Bitcoin falls, Super Micro Computer tanks: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Money & Markets

Plus, mortgage rates keep falling — but homebuyers still aren’t biting

Image for article titled Donald Trump&#39;s $2 billion stock windfall, Bitcoin falls, Super Micro Computer tanks: Markets news roundup
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Emily Elconin (Getty Images), SOPA Images (Getty Images), Grace Cary (Getty Images), Anna Rose Layden (Getty Images), Taylor Hill/FilmMagic (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Pier Marco Tacca (Getty Images), Illustration: Travelstoxphoto (Getty Images)
Donald Trump could make more than $2 billion dumping his Trump Media stock. Here’s what to know

Donald Trump
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump could offload his 114.75 million shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, or about 60% of the company’s outstanding stock, next month. While the move would line his pockets, it could spell trouble for the already troubled stock.

Bitcoin falls below $60,000 because crypto whales are dumping it

Image for article titled Donald Trump&#39;s $2 billion stock windfall, Bitcoin falls, Super Micro Computer tanks: Markets news roundup
Illustration: Travelstoxphoto (Getty Images)

Bitcoin fell below $60,000 again on Wednesday, triggered by a significant amount of tokens transferred to popular crypto exchanges. This reversed the gains made over the weekend following the Fed Chair’s speech. The leading cryptocurrency decreased by more than 5% in the past 24 hours, dropping below $59,000.

Trump Media stock sinks below $20 for the first time

Donald Trump
Photo: Emily Elconin (Getty Images)

Trump Media & Technology Group stock hit a fresh post-merger low Wednesday, as its shares dipped below $20 for the first time since going public.

Shares of Trump Media, the company behind former President Donald Trump’s social media network Truth Social, fell roughly 6%, bottoming out at $19.38 per share. In the five months since its debut on the Nasdaq under the ticker DJT, the company has seen its market value plunge 66%.

Super Micro Computer stock tanks 22% after a short-seller’s scathing report

Super Micro Computer was briefly delisted from the Nasdaq in 2018 for failing to file financial statements.
Photo: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

Just a day after a short-seller published a scathing report accusing Super Micro Computer (SMCI) of accounting red flags and questionable business dealings, the firm said it would delay filing its next financial reports.

Mortgage rates keep falling. But homebuyers still aren’t biting

Row of homes
Photo: Grace Cary (Getty Images)

Mortgage rates declined for the fourth-consecutive week, in what should be a positive for both homeowners and homebuyers. But the drop in rates has, so far, done little to spur sales.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock nosedives 17% as the CEO warns of what’s next

Image for article titled Donald Trump&#39;s $2 billion stock windfall, Bitcoin falls, Super Micro Computer tanks: Markets news roundup
Photo: Anna Rose Layden (Getty Images)

Despite a positive second-quarter earnings report, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) stock took a more than 17% dive Wednesday after the CEO warned of an “increasingly uncertain environment.”

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway just hit a $1 trillion market cap

Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett will turn 94 on Friday.
Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) CEO Warren Buffett just got an early birthday present.

Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett’s sprawling Omaha-based conglomerate, reached a market capitalization of $1 trillion Wednesday, becoming the first U.S. company outside of the tech sector to reach the milestone.

Dollar General stock is plunging to its worst day ever because its customers ‘feel worse off’

Image for article titled Donald Trump&#39;s $2 billion stock windfall, Bitcoin falls, Super Micro Computer tanks: Markets news roundup
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Shares of Dollar General (DG) plummeted 29% on Thursday, heading toward what could be the company’s worst single-day performance on record. The sharp decline followed the discount retailer’s fiscal 2024 second-quarter earnings report, which revealed both profit and sales figures that fell short of market expectations.

The Bank of Japan won’t raise interest rates — and then the yen carry-trade is back on, strategist says

Bank of Japan will not raise rates and the yen carry-trade will be back on, strategist says
What happens if the Bank of Japan raises interest rates and the yen carry-trade fallout continues? Jeff Weniger of WisdomTree breaks it down

Donald Trump’s policies would make inflation surge, Nobel Prize-winning economist says

Image for article titled Donald Trump&#39;s $2 billion stock windfall, Bitcoin falls, Super Micro Computer tanks: Markets news roundup
Photo: Pier Marco Tacca (Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump’s economic plan would be a “disaster” for the U.S., and implementing his proposed tariffs on Chinese imports would make inflation surge, according to a Nobel-prize winning economist.

