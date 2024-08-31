Donald Trump's $2 billion stock windfall, Bitcoin falls, Super Micro Computer tanks: Markets news roundup

Trump Media & Technology Group stock hit a fresh post-merger low Wednesday, as its shares dipped below $20 for the first time since going public.



Shares of Trump Media, the company behind former President Donald Trump’s social media network Truth Social, fell roughly 6%, bottoming out at $19.38 per share. In the five months since its debut on the Nasdaq under the ticker DJT, the company has seen its market value plunge 66%.

