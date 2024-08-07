Business News

Mortgage rates dropped to their lowest level in more than a year

The decline spurred a surge in refinancing applications

By
Rocio Fabbro
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Row of houses in a suburb
Image: Kirpal Kooner (Getty Images)
In This Story
RDFN

The 30-year U.S. fixed mortgage rate fell to 6.55% last week — its lowest level since May 2023, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data published Wednesday.

Suggested Reading

The 8 best metro areas in America for STEM workers right now
McDonald's, Super Micro Computer, Robinhood, and more stocks to watch this week
The Nvidia panic, America's Bitcoin Reserve, and Trump's trade war hits stocks: Markets news roundup
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The 8 best metro areas in America for STEM workers right now
McDonald's, Super Micro Computer, Robinhood, and more stocks to watch this week
The Nvidia panic, America's Bitcoin Reserve, and Trump's trade war hits stocks: Markets news roundup
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

This drop resulted in a 6.9% weekly increase in mortgage applications, reaching their highest level since January. It also caused a 59% jump in refinancing applications from the same week a year ago, as people look to take advantage of the relatively lower rates to lock in a new, cheaper mortgage.

Advertisement

Related Content

The 5 states where people have the most mortgage debt — and 5 where they have the least
Looking to buy a house? These are the 10 biggest U.S. mortgage lenders

Related Content

The 5 states where people have the most mortgage debt — and 5 where they have the least
Looking to buy a house? These are the 10 biggest U.S. mortgage lenders

While mortgage rates are not directly linked to interest rates, any action taken by the Federal Reserve will have knock-on effects on mortgage pricing. The drop in mortgage rates comes amid signs that the U.S. economy has cooled considerably. Friday’s jobs report showed unemployment ticking up to 4.3% — it’s highest level in three years — signaling that the central bank could finally carry out a highly anticipated rate cut sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

But the decline in rates didn’t have a major impact on purchase activity, which rose just 1% from a week earlier. The housing market remains challenging, particularly for first-time homebuyers, as affordability continues to be a persistent issue across the country.

Advertisement

The tides of the housing market do appear to be turning, albeit slowly. Homebuyers’ purchasing power is increasing, inventory is on the rise, and lower rates should spur more activity.

“For-sale inventory is beginning to increase gradually in some parts of the country and homebuyers might be biding their time to enter the market given the prospect of lower rates,” Mortgage Bankers Association vice president and deputy chief economist Joel Kan said.

Advertisement

But house hunters who have been holding off from buying in anticipation of lower rates shouldn’t wait much longer, according to Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather.

“Mortgage rates are falling further and faster than expected due to last week’s soft jobs report and mounting recession fears,” Fairweather said. “Mortgage rates may decline more as the year goes on, but that will invite competition and push home prices higher, likely canceling out the savings from a lower mortgage rate.”

Advertisement

The Mortgage Bankers Association has carried out its weekly survey since 1990, covering more than 75% of all U.S. retail residential mortgage applications from mortgage bankers, commercial banks, and thrifts.