How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

DoorDash delivers Lowe's, Express teeters, and RIP Uber Drizly: Retail news roundup

About
Business News

DoorDash delivers Lowe's, Express teeters, and RIP Uber Drizly: Retail news roundup

Plus, Levi Strauss leans on baggy jeans, and Ulta says it can rally against Sephora

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled DoorDash delivers Lowe&#39;s, Express teeters, and RIP Uber Drizly: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: dean bertoncelj, Bloomberg, damann, LightRocket

Levi Strauss says baggy jeans are in. Foot Locker is yanking a page out of Adidas’ playbook. Ulta Beauty says it can jockey with Sephora — it just needs to figure out how.Meanwhile, Express could be on the cusp of bankruptcy, and Door Dash is calling on Lowe’s to sell home improvement goods for the first time. Check out those and more retail news highlights.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Levi Strauss stock is popping because people can’t stop buying baggy jeans

Levi Strauss stock is popping because people can’t stop buying baggy jeans

Levi’s has about 500 stores worldwide.
Levi’s has about 500 stores worldwide.
Image: dean bertoncelj (Shutterstock)

Levi’s is still making waves. The jean company said direct-to-consumer sales show that women are buying more denim skirts, jumpsuits, and low-rise jeans, while men are buying more loose fitting jeans. Beyonce’s “Levii’s Jeans,” however, hasn’t contributed to a boost in sales.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Foot Locker is taking a page out of Adidas’ playbook

Foot Locker is taking a page out of Adidas’ playbook

Foot Locker has approximately 2,500 retail stores in 26 countries.
Foot Locker has approximately 2,500 retail stores in 26 countries.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Foot Locker is pulling a page out of Adidas’s playbook with a new loyalty program it’s been pilot testing in Canada. The pilot proved to be exactly what the athletic apparel maker was “hoping to see.” Plans of a North America rollout could happen later this year.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Ulta Beauty knows it needs new ideas to compete with Sephora, CEO says

Ulta Beauty knows it needs new ideas to compete with Sephora, CEO says

Sephora’s success has Ulta Beauty’s CEO unsure how to compete.
Sephora’s success has Ulta Beauty’s CEO unsure how to compete.
Image: Universal Images Group Editorial (Getty Images)

Ulta Beauty wants to compete with Sephora, but it’s still trying to figure out how. Dave Kimbell, Ulta Beauty’s CEO said that’s still a work in progress. “We’re in the midst of that, so TBD.”

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Express could file for bankruptcy soon

Express could file for bankruptcy soon

The company has approximately 530 Express retail and Express Factory Outlet stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
The company has approximately 530 Express retail and Express Factory Outlet stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
Image: damann (Shutterstock)

Retail company Express could be on the cusp of bankruptcy. However, those plans aren’t final and could change. The American fashion retailer has been blowing through money while trying to pay down its debt.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

RIP Drizly, Uber’s failed alcohol delivery service. Here’s what happened and what it means

RIP Drizly, Uber’s failed alcohol delivery service. Here’s what happened and what it means

Drizly was founded in 2012.
Drizly was founded in 2012.
Image: LightRocket (Getty Images)

Uber has closed the tab on its alcohol delivery app Drizly. Uber bought the company after it blew up to become the biggest online store for alcohol nationwide during pandemic.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Home Depot’s $18 billion roofing company deal ‘is opening up a new customer for us,’ CFO says

Home Depot’s $18 billion roofing company deal ‘is opening up a new customer for us,’ CFO says

Richard McPhail is Home Depot’s executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Richard McPhail is Home Depot’s executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Screenshot: bizjournal

Home Depot’s purchase of roofing company SRS Distribution may be the building block it was missing to reach every type of home improvement person. The company forked out roughly $18 billion on the deal, making it its largest ever.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

DoorDash is bringing Lowe’s to your door

DoorDash is bringing Lowe’s to your door

The partnership marks DoorDash’s initial attempt into the home improvement category.
The partnership marks DoorDash’s initial attempt into the home improvement category.
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

DoorDash is getting into home goods for the first time. The delivery company has signed a new partnership with Lowe’s that will give customers the option to purchase Lowe’s products through DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

PetSmart is revamping its loyalty program as Gen Z pet owners make more in-store visits

PetSmart is revamping its loyalty program as Gen Z pet owners make more in-store visits

PetSmart has about 67 million loyalty members.
PetSmart has about 67 million loyalty members.
Image: PetSmart

PetSmart is giving pet parents more options – so long as they spend a little more. The company is adding two new tiers, Bestie and Very Important Pet Parent (VIPP), to its Treats Rewards loyalty program.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Salad maker Fresh Express ditched a million-dollar deal to acquire Dole’s vegetable business

Salad maker Fresh Express ditched a million-dollar deal to acquire Dole’s vegetable business

Packaged salads account for $3.2 billion in spending by grocers and customers each year.
Packaged salads account for $3.2 billion in spending by grocers and customers each year.
Image: Getty Images North America (Getty Images)

Salad kit maker Fresh Express is abandoning a $308 million deal to buy food company Dole’s vegetable business, the Justice Department said. The nixed deal comes even as the supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons are trying to join forces.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Walgreens can beat Amazon because its ‘human interface’ is so human, CEO says

Walgreens can beat Amazon because its ‘human interface’ is so human, CEO says

Tim Wentworth joined Walgreens as CEO in October 2023. He was previously president of insurance company Cigna, working in its Evernorth division, one of the company’s pharmacy benefit-manager units.
Tim Wentworth joined Walgreens as CEO in October 2023. He was previously president of insurance company Cigna, working in its Evernorth division, one of the company’s pharmacy benefit-manager units.
Screenshot: David A. Grogan | CNBC

Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Tim Wentworth says a human connection will help the pharmacy giant go toe-to-toe with Amazon. Wentworth praised Amazon for its fast deliveries, but said Walgreens has the upper-hand when it comes to in-store customer service.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12