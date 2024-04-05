DoorDash delivers Lowe's, Express teeters, and RIP Uber Drizly: Retail news roundup

Levi Strauss says baggy jeans are in. Foot Locker is yanking a page out of Adidas’ playbook. Ulta Beauty says it can jockey with Sephora — it just needs to figure out how.Meanwhile, Express could be on the cusp of bankruptcy, and Door Dash is calling on Lowe’s to sell home improvement goods for the first time. Check out those and more retail news highlights.
Levi’s is still making waves. The jean company said direct-to-consumer sales show that women are buying more denim skirts, jumpsuits, and low-rise jeans, while men are buying more loose fitting jeans. Beyonce’s “Levii’s Jeans,” however, hasn’t contributed to a boost in sales.
Foot Locker is pulling a page out of Adidas’s playbook with a new loyalty program it’s been pilot testing in Canada. The pilot proved to be exactly what the athletic apparel maker was “hoping to see.” Plans of a North America rollout could happen later this year.
Ulta Beauty wants to compete with Sephora, but it’s still trying to figure out how. Dave Kimbell, Ulta Beauty’s CEO said that’s still a work in progress. “We’re in the midst of that, so TBD.”
Retail company Express could be on the cusp of bankruptcy. However, those plans aren’t final and could change. The American fashion retailer has been blowing through money while trying to pay down its debt.
Uber has closed the tab on its alcohol delivery app Drizly. Uber bought the company after it blew up to become the biggest online store for alcohol nationwide during pandemic.
Home Depot’s purchase of roofing company SRS Distribution may be the building block it was missing to reach every type of home improvement person. The company forked out roughly $18 billion on the deal, making it its largest ever.
DoorDash is getting into home goods for the first time. The delivery company has signed a new partnership with Lowe’s that will give customers the option to purchase Lowe’s products through DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program.
PetSmart is giving pet parents more options – so long as they spend a little more. The company is adding two new tiers, Bestie and Very Important Pet Parent (VIPP), to its Treats Rewards loyalty program.
Salad kit maker Fresh Express is abandoning a $308 million deal to buy food company Dole’s vegetable business, the Justice Department said. The nixed deal comes even as the supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons are trying to join forces.
Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Tim Wentworth says a human connection will help the pharmacy giant go toe-to-toe with Amazon. Wentworth praised Amazon for its fast deliveries, but said Walgreens has the upper-hand when it comes to in-store customer service.