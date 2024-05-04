Google's AI principles are changing. Here's what to know

Elon Musk passes Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett's moment, Trump's nixed fundraiser: Leadership news roundup

Leadership

Elon Musk passes Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett's moment, Trump's nixed fundraiser: Leadership news roundup

Plus, Bill Gates remains a quiet Microsoft power broker, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is hard to work for

Photo: Curtis Means (Getty Images), Kevin Winter (Getty Images), Daniel Zuchnik/Contributor (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), Bennett Raglin (Getty Images), Carlos Barria (Reuters), Eric Gallard (Reuters), Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images), Charlie Riedel (AP)
Donald Trump wanted to hold a fundraiser at the Miami Grand Prix — but quickly got shot down

Donald Trump wanted to hold a fundraiser at the Miami Grand Prix — but quickly got shot down

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at the end of the day during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 26, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Curtis Means (Getty Images)

Miami Grand Prix officials were none too pleased when they found out Donald Trump was attempting to use a suite at the Formula 1 race for a high-dollar fundraiser for his presidential campaign. They actually sent a cease and desist letter on April 26 to the former president’s allies.

Read More

3 / 12

Tesla’s Elon Musk is richer than Amazon’s Jeff Bezos — again

Tesla’s Elon Musk is richer than Amazon’s Jeff Bezos — again

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now ranked second on Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now ranked second on Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List.
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

After playing a game of leap frog with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier this month, Elon Musk’s net worth has surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s own immense wealth.

Read More

4 / 12

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting starts today. Here are 3 things to watch

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting starts today. Here are 3 things to watch

Warren Buffett
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Contributor (Getty Images)

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is hosting its annual shareholders meeting Friday through Sunday. The conference, dubbed “Woodstock for Capitalists” by its fans, is a three-day event hosted in Buffett’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. It’s full of luxurious experiences for Berkshire shareholders, including cocktails, shopping for exclusive jewelry and furniture from top designers, and lots of Dairy Queen (which is owned by Berkshire).

Read More

5 / 12

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is fine with employees thinking he’s hard to work for

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is fine with employees thinking he’s hard to work for

Jensen Huang wearing all black walking in front of a window with blurred people outside
Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

As head of one of the world’s most valuable companies, Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang doesn’t believe getting there should be easy — including for people working under him.

Read More

6 / 12

The Supreme Court rejected Elon Musk’s challenge to the SEC’s ‘muzzle’ on his tweets

The Supreme Court rejected Elon Musk’s challenge to the SEC’s ‘muzzle’ on his tweets

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly criticized the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly criticized the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s challenge to what he has called a “government-imposed muzzle” on his tweeting privileges.

Read More

Bill Gates remains a quiet Microsoft power broker, report says

Bill Gates remains a quiet Microsoft power broker, report says

Bill Gates sitting in a chair with both his arms up as if he's confused
Bill Gates
Photo: Bennett Raglin (Getty Images)

Despite publicly distancing himself from the company he founded, Bill Gates has quietly remained active behind the scenes of Microsoft’s artificial intelligence strategy and company operations, according to a new report.

Read More

CEO pay is rising twice as fast as everyone else’s

CEO pay is rising twice as fast as everyone else’s

A conference room
A conference room
Photo: Carlos Barria (Reuters)

Wage growth in the c-suites of corporate America is slowing down, but it’s still much faster than that of the typical U.S. worker.

The proxy advising service ISS, which helps institutional investors figure out how to vote on certain shareholder initiatives at the public companies they’re invested in, said Tuesday that the median CEO compensation among S&P 500 companies has jumped 9.2% from 2023 to $15.7 million.

Read More

11 celebrities who made it big in business

11 celebrities who made it big in business

Image for article titled Elon Musk passes Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett&#39;s moment, Trump&#39;s nixed fundraiser: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Eric Gallard (Reuters)

Celebrities are just like us — except famous. But unlike many of us, they’re sometimes able to parlay their large platforms into successful business ventures. The actor Ryan Reynolds, for instance, was able to use some of the money he got from being a big box office draw to invest in the telecommunications firm Mint Mobile. T-Mobile this week finalized a deal to buy Mint Mobile for $1.3 billion — and Reynolds could make $300 million from the sale.

Read More

Big CEOs save big bucks on their private plane perks

Big CEOs save big bucks on their private plane perks

Private jets are seen on the tarmac at Friedman Memorial Airport during the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in 2022
Private jets are seen on the tarmac at Friedman Memorial Airport during the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in 2022
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

It’s hardly a secret that many executives in corporate America make personal use of corporate jets. But a Wall Street Journal analysis shows that they’re doing it way more than they used to.

Read More

Corporations have big climate goals. Return-to-office mandates don’t quite match them.

Corporations have big climate goals. Return-to-office mandates don’t quite match them.

Rush hour traffic in Kansas City, Mo.
Rush hour traffic in Kansas City, Mo.
Photo: Charlie Riedel (AP)

When office workers stopped working in offices in 2020, trading their cubicles for living room couches during Covid-19 lockdowns, many began questioning those hours they had spent commuting to work. All those rushed mornings stuck in traffic could have been spent getting things done? Life was often lonely for those stuck in their homes, but people found something to appreciate when birdsong rang through the quiet streets. And the temporary dip in travel had the side effect of cutting global carbon emissions by 7 percent in 2020 — a blip of good news in an otherwise miserable year.

Read More

