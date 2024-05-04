Elon Musk passes Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett's moment, Trump's nixed fundraiser: Leadership news roundup

Miami Grand Prix officials were none too pleased when they found out Donald Trump was attempting to use a suite at the Formula 1 race for a high-dollar fundraiser for his presidential campaign. They actually sent a cease and desist letter on April 26 to the former president’s allies.
After playing a game of leap frog with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier this month, Elon Musk’s net worth has surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s own immense wealth.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is hosting its annual shareholders meeting Friday through Sunday. The conference, dubbed “Woodstock for Capitalists” by its fans, is a three-day event hosted in Buffett’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. It’s full of luxurious experiences for Berkshire shareholders, including cocktails, shopping for exclusive jewelry and furniture from top designers, and lots of Dairy Queen (which is owned by Berkshire).
As head of one of the world’s most valuable companies, Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang doesn’t believe getting there should be easy — including for people working under him.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s challenge to what he has called a “government-imposed muzzle” on his tweeting privileges.
Despite publicly distancing himself from the company he founded, Bill Gates has quietly remained active behind the scenes of Microsoft’s artificial intelligence strategy and company operations, according to a new report.
Wage growth in the c-suites of corporate America is slowing down, but it’s still much faster than that of the typical U.S. worker.
The proxy advising service ISS, which helps institutional investors figure out how to vote on certain shareholder initiatives at the public companies they’re invested in, said Tuesday that the median CEO compensation among S&P 500 companies has jumped 9.2% from 2023 to $15.7 million.
Celebrities are just like us — except famous. But unlike many of us, they’re sometimes able to parlay their large platforms into successful business ventures. The actor Ryan Reynolds, for instance, was able to use some of the money he got from being a big box office draw to invest in the telecommunications firm Mint Mobile. T-Mobile this week finalized a deal to buy Mint Mobile for $1.3 billion — and Reynolds could make $300 million from the sale.
It’s hardly a secret that many executives in corporate America make personal use of corporate jets. But a Wall Street Journal analysis shows that they’re doing it way more than they used to.
When office workers stopped working in offices in 2020, trading their cubicles for living room couches during Covid-19 lockdowns, many began questioning those hours they had spent commuting to work. All those rushed mornings stuck in traffic could have been spent getting things done? Life was often lonely for those stuck in their homes, but people found something to appreciate when birdsong rang through the quiet streets. And the temporary dip in travel had the side effect of cutting global carbon emissions by 7 percent in 2020 — a blip of good news in an otherwise miserable year.