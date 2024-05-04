Elon Musk passes Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett's moment, Trump's nixed fundraiser: Leadership news roundup

Wage growth in the c-suites of corporate America is slowing down, but it’s still much faster than that of the typical U.S. worker.

The proxy advising service ISS, which helps institutional investors figure out how to vote on certain shareholder initiatives at the public companies they’re invested in, said Tuesday that the median CEO compensation among S&P 500 companies has jumped 9.2% from 2023 to $15.7 million.

