Elon Musk vs. Kamala Harris, Nvidia's customers, Boeing's strike: The week's most popular stories

2 / 14
According to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the 2024 presidential election, we can say goodbye to life as we know it — eventually.
When Nvidia (NVDA) reported $30 billion in revenue in its second-quarter earnings results, the AI chipmaker disclosed that almost half of that came from only four customers.
The union representing striking Boeing machinists is criticizing the company’s efforts to rally support for a contract that workers deem insufficient. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) says that it wants to work toward an agreement at the bargaining table or nowhere.
United Atlantic Ventures (UAV) has divested over 7.5 million shares of Trump Media’s stock, according to a 13G regulatory filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday.
The movie theater industry is staging a comeback. A strong summer box office is paving the way for billions of dollars in planned investments for upgrades at theaters across the country.
The largest union of maritime workers in North America is threatening to go on a full strike across the East and Gulf Coasts, which could devastate the U.S. economy if a deal isn’t reached by early next week.
8 / 14
Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group spiked more than 10% Wednesday afternoon, reversing course after weeks of free-falling that saw the media company’s stock sink to new low after new low.
11 / 14
Former First Lady Melania Trump was paid $237,000 to make a rare appearance at a political event in April, although it’s unclear who forked over the cash.
Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday outlined her $100 billion plan to boost U.S. manufacturing and take on China while helping middle-class Americans.
The billionaire who conducted the first private spacewalk said he only had “seconds” to take in the view of Earth while outside the spaceship.