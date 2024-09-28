Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Elon Musk vs. Kamala Harris, Nvidia's customers, Boeing's strike: The week's most popular stories

Business News

Elon Musk vs. Kamala Harris, Nvidia's customers, Boeing's strike: The week's most popular stories

Plus, Trump Media's co-founders dumped more than 7 million shares

By Quartz Staff
Image for article titled Elon Musk vs. Kamala Harris, Nvidia&#39;s customers, Boeing&#39;s strike: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Graphic: Images: Apu Gomes, Justin Sullivan, Win McNamee
Elon Musk says a Kamala Harris presidency would ‘doom humanity’ and ‘destroy’ the Mars program

Elon Musk
Photo: Apu Gomes (Getty Images)

According to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the 2024 presidential election, we can say goodbye to life as we know it — eventually. 

Nvidia gets almost half its revenue from just 4 customers. Here’s who they might be

Jensen Huang holding up a chip during his keynote speech
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

When Nvidia (NVDA) reported $30 billion in revenue in its second-quarter earnings results, the AI chipmaker disclosed that almost half of that came from only four customers. 

Striking Boeing workers would like the company to stop negotiating in public

The Boeing emblem
The union representing striking Boeing machinists is criticizing the company’s efforts to rally support for a contract that workers deem insufficient. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) says that it wants to work toward an agreement at the bargaining table or nowhere. 

Trump Media’s co-founders just dumped more than 7 million shares

Former U.S. President Donald Trump visits Sprankle’s Neighborhood Market in Kittanning, Pennsylvania.
Image: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

United Atlantic Ventures (UAV) has divested over 7.5 million shares of Trump Media’s stock, according to a 13G regulatory filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday. 

A movie theater revival is coming this fall — and beyond

A view of the AMC Theater at Times Square during the coronavirus pandemic on October 18, 2020 in New York City.
Image: Roy Rochlin / Contributor (Getty Images)

The movie theater industry is staging a comeback. A strong summer box office is paving the way for billions of dollars in planned investments for upgrades at theaters across the country. 

A big U.S. port strike could shake the economy next week. Here’s what to know

If the International Longshoremen’s Association goes on strike, the U.S. economy could be hit for anywhere between $1 billion and $5 billion for each day it persists, according to estimates.
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

The largest union of maritime workers in North America is threatening to go on a full strike across the East and Gulf Coasts, which could devastate the U.S. economy if a deal isn’t reached by early next week. 

An AI ‘genius’ founded a startup that imitates celebrity voices. Google just paid him $2.7 billion

Portrait of Character.AIs cofounders, Noam Shazeer (CEO) and Daniel de Freitas Adiwardana (President) at the company's office in Palo Alto, CA.
Photo: Winni Wintermeyer/The Washington Post (Getty Images)

Google (GOOGL) has reportedly paid $2.7 billion to acquire a chatbot that allows you to talk to AI versions of celebrities. The whopping sum, however, also brings in the company’s top employees — including a former Googler. 

Trump Media stock surges as Donald Trump holds onto his shares

Donald Trump, in a red hat and with both palms facing out, speaks
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group spiked more than 10% Wednesday afternoon, reversing course after weeks of free-falling that saw the media company’s stock sink to new low after new low. 

Nvidia is back in the $3 trillion club — and Jensen Huang is $2 billion richer

Jensen Huang
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia (NVDA) chief executive Jensen Huang is $2.3 billion richer thanks to a recent bump in Nvidia stock. 

Melania Trump got paid almost a quarter-million dollars to speak to a group of gay Republicans

Image for article titled Elon Musk vs. Kamala Harris, Nvidia&#39;s customers, Boeing&#39;s strike: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

Former First Lady Melania Trump was paid $237,000 to make a rare appearance at a political event in April, although it’s unclear who forked over the cash. 

‘I’m a capitalist,’ Kamala Harris says as she reveals $100 billion manufacturing plan

Vice President and Democratic nominee for President Kamala Harris speaks at an event hosted by The Economic Club of Pittsburgh at Carnegie Mellon University on September 25, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Jeff Swensen (Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday outlined her $100 billion plan to boost U.S. manufacturing and take on China while helping middle-class Americans. 

The first billionaire to walk in space only had ‘seconds’ to enjoy the view

Image for article titled Elon Musk vs. Kamala Harris, Nvidia&#39;s customers, Boeing&#39;s strike: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: John Raoux (AP)

The billionaire who conducted the first private spacewalk said he only had “seconds” to take in the view of Earth while outside the spaceship. 

