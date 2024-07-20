How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Elon Musk's space mission, Boeing's big order, Disney's new streaming plan: Business news roundup

Business News

Elon Musk's space mission, Boeing's big order, Disney's new streaming plan: Business news roundup

Plus, the massive car dealership cyberattack ends with a $25 million ransom

Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s space mission, Boeing&#39;s big order, Disney&#39;s new streaming plan: Business news roundup
Photo: NASA (Getty Images), Courtesy of Emirates, David Ryder (Getty Images), Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group (Getty Images), Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), PeopleImages (Getty Images), Image: SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Illustration: boonstudio (Getty Images)
Elon Musk’s SpaceX will spend $680 million to crash the International Space Station into the sea

The International Space Station
Photo: NASA (Getty Images)

Over the past decade and change, SpaceX has become a leader in sending rockets into space. Now, the aerospace giant will spend $680 million to bring down the International Space Station (ISS), according to documents published Tuesday by NASA.

Boeing just got a $1 billion order from Emirates — but not for passenger planes

An Emirates SkyCargo plane
Photo: Courtesy of Emirates

Emirates just placed a big order with Boeing — and not for passenger jets. The Dubai-based aviation group’s SkyCargo division announced Tuesday that it had put itself down for five new 777 Freighters. That’s $1 billion worth of planes on top of another five that Emirates is already expecting.

Disney’s new streaming plan sounds a lot like regular TV

Disney has over 230 million subscribers across its streaming services.
Image: SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

Disney is working on updating its streaming platform Disney + with a slate of new features, including live channels and algorithms, that’ll make it look like a mashup of regular TV and Netflix.

Boeing might have just gotten a $2 billion gift from the FAA

A Boeing 777x
Photo: David Ryder (Getty Images)

A long-in-the-works Boeing aircraft might have just cleared a key regulatory hurdle. After the Air Current reported Friday that the Federal Aviation Administration has begun taking key certification flights on the company’s 777x plane, Deutsche Bank thinks a revenue bump could be coming soon for the embattled planemaker.

A woman made her own black market by renting out Uber and Lyft accounts

A windshield with driving app stickers
Photo: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

We trust gig workers to drive us around, deliver our food and go through the tedium of shopping for our groceries. We trust the profile picture on the app is a safe person and that their employers back that up. One woman made a killing on exploiting that fantasy of safety, and her story is thrilling and terrifying at the same time.

The massive car dealership cyberattack has ended with a $25 million ransom

Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s space mission, Boeing&#39;s big order, Disney&#39;s new streaming plan: Business news roundup
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

The cyberattack targeting the company that handles the financial transaction side of car buying for some 15,000 car dealers in the U.S. finally ended thanks, almost certainly to a paid ransom.

The top 10 AI tools people are using at work

Businessman in a suit typing on a laptop keyboard with a graphic of a chat overlayed over his hand, a paper with charts is laying beside the keyboard
Illustration: boonstudio (Getty Images)

Despite fears over artificial intelligence replacing workers, some employees are embracing the technology for work. In May, usage of OpenAI’s ChatGPT grew 74%, from 1.8 billion site visits in April, to 3.1 billion, according to Similarweb website traffic data collected by FlexOS. ChatGPT was the most used generative AI tool for work around the world in May, and was followed by competitors including Google Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude.

People are already turning the Trump assassination attempt into merchandise

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

The attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump on Saturday stunned and captivated millions across the world. It also ignited a merchandise feeding frenzy.

Prime Day: The first half of Amazon’s 48-hour sales event led to the biggest U.S. e-commerce day so far in 2024

On July 16, Adobe estimates U.S. consumers unloaded $7.2 billion via e-commerce, setting a new daily record for online and mobile sales so far this year

Gen Z is souring on tech jobs

Gen Z is souring on tech jobs

seven young people of different races and genders sitting beside each other on a green carpet in front of a window on their laptops, tablets, and phones
Photo: PeopleImages (Getty Images)

Tens of thousands of tech workers have lost their jobs this year, and the next generation is taking notice that the days of free meals and hefty stock options may be over.

Read More

