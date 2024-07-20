Elon Musk's space mission, Boeing's big order, Disney's new streaming plan: Business news roundup

2 / 12
Emirates just placed a big order with Boeing — and not for passenger jets. The Dubai-based aviation group’s SkyCargo division announced Tuesday that it had put itself down for five new 777 Freighters. That’s $1 billion worth of planes on top of another five that Emirates is already expecting.
Disney is working on updating its streaming platform Disney + with a slate of new features, including live channels and algorithms, that’ll make it look like a mashup of regular TV and Netflix.
A long-in-the-works Boeing aircraft might have just cleared a key regulatory hurdle. After the Air Current reported Friday that the Federal Aviation Administration has begun taking key certification flights on the company’s 777x plane, Deutsche Bank thinks a revenue bump could be coming soon for the embattled planemaker.
We trust gig workers to drive us around, deliver our food and go through the tedium of shopping for our groceries. We trust the profile picture on the app is a safe person and that their employers back that up. One woman made a killing on exploiting that fantasy of safety, and her story is thrilling and terrifying at the same time.
The cyberattack targeting the company that handles the financial transaction side of car buying for some 15,000 car dealers in the U.S. finally ended thanks, almost certainly to a paid ransom.
Despite fears over artificial intelligence replacing workers, some employees are embracing the technology for work. In May, usage of OpenAI’s ChatGPT grew 74%, from 1.8 billion site visits in April, to 3.1 billion, according to Similarweb website traffic data collected by FlexOS. ChatGPT was the most used generative AI tool for work around the world in May, and was followed by competitors including Google Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude.
The attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump on Saturday stunned and captivated millions across the world. It also ignited a merchandise feeding frenzy.
Prime Day: The first half of Amazon’s 48-hour sales event led to the biggest U.S. e-commerce day so far in 2024
On July 16, Adobe estimates U.S. consumers unloaded $7.2 billion via e-commerce, setting a new daily record for online and mobile sales so far this year
Tens of thousands of tech workers have lost their jobs this year, and the next generation is taking notice that the days of free meals and hefty stock options may be over.