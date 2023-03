Good morning, Quartz readers!



A grand jury has indicted Donald Trump. It’s the first time a former US president faces criminal charges. The exact charges have not yet been disclosed, but the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels is likely to be central to the case.

A US senator has opposed a fast-tracked ban on TikTok. Kentucky’s Republican lawmaker Rand Paul expressed concerns over the ban’s implication for freedom of speech.

Virgin Orbit is laying off 85% of its staff. The space company failed t o secure new investment in the wake of a failed launch.

Bed Bath & Beyond launched a $300 million public offering. The retailer is making another attempt to avoid bankruptcy.

The White House unveiled tighter rules for the banking sector. The proposed regulations would target banks with $100-250 billion in assets.

Tightening an insider trading loophole in the US

90: Days insiders will now need to wait after starting or modifying a preset trading plan before they can trade any of the reported stocks



The change is part of new financial disclosure rules that’ll take effect April 1 in the US. Executives won’t be able to sell shares as soon as a day after adopting a trading plan, which has been pretty routine in the past. But as Quartz’s Diego Lasarte explains, this might be more of a narrowing than a true closing of the loophole.



Another big number

Private jet fuel emissions are taking off in Europe

What spit over 3.3 million metric tons of carbon emissions into the air last year? More than half a million private flights across Europe, that’s what, and there’s no sign that the number of trips will hit cruising altitude anytime soon.

Surprising discoveries

A clause involving King Charles III may be Disney’s fairy godmother. Florida governor Ron DeSantis is hitting a royal barrier in his effort to have more control over the Magic Kingdom.

Sweet baits used to trap and kill cockroaches worsened their sex lives. But evolution wasn’t about to let the party die.

Rare copies of Shakespeare’s works are up for sale. Thou couldst buy them for $10.5 million.

Someone will have to convince Gen Z that government jobs are cool. Only 8% of federal workers in the US are under age 30.

