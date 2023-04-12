Good morning, Quartz readers!



Elon Musk rebranded Twitter as X Corp. The name change is part of the billionaire’s goal to make an “everything app.”

EY changed its mind about splitting its consulting and auditing units. Project Everest was abandoned after months of internal discussions.

Whole Foods temporarily closed a store in San Francisco over safety concerns. The 65,000-square-foot location that opened just over a year ago has been the target of frequent thefts.

Outcome Health co-founders were found guilty of a $1 billion fraud. The executives of the once high-flying health-tech startup defrauded investors like Goldman Sachs and clients like Novo Nordisk.

A Fox Corp. shareholder sued Rupert Murdoch and four other board members. Robert Schwarz accused the company’s executives of worrying more about ratings than reporting accurate information about the 2020 election.

Spoiler alert: About * that* Succession episode

The latest episode of the popular HBO show Succession was a monumental one for the future of Waystar Royco, the family-run company at the center of the drama. If you have not caught up with the episode yet, you should just scroll down to the next section.



For those who did watch it, Quartz’s Samanth Subramanian looked at how markets have reacted in real life whenever such seismic events affect major public companies.



Fun fact… about Tupperware?

Founder Earl Tupper was so annoyed with the hype surrounding single mom Brownie Wise—whose houseparty model for selling his new polyethylene stay-fresh kitchenware touched off a whole business model—that he kicked her out and sold the company to Rexall in 1958. Women stayed the prime sellers of the stuff for decades, though, and the fact that one could only purchase the burpy bowls at an official Tupperware party gave it an air of exclusivity.



Now, there are virtual smorgasbords of imitators available with no face-to-face interaction needed, and Tupperware’s sales aren’t staying quite as fresh as they used to.

China has been quick to regulate AI chat bots

Chinese AI bots looking to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT will need to study up on “socialist values.” That’s part of new rules drafted by the Cyberspace Administration of China requiring AI products to undergo a security review before being released to the public.

Quartz’s Michelle Cheng explains what this means for Baidu’s Ernie bot and how other big tech giants in China will train their AI models in the future.

Surprising discoveries

Taiwanese air pilots are wearing Winnie the Pooh badges. The iron-on patches are a dig at Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Mexico made a tortilla taskforce... It’s all in the name of investigating the health effects of US-grown GMO corn.

…and France celebrated the omelet by making a giant one. Festival goers in Bessières enjoyed a bite of the 15,000-egg dish.

Someone paid $15 million for a car license plate in Dubai. It simply reads: P 7.

The poop emoji is increasingly showing up in court documents. But how do lawyers read 💩outloud?

