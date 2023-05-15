Good morning, Quartz readers!



Toyota accidentally shared the personal data of more than two million people. The sensitive information of Japanese T-Connect cloud service users has been publicly available for the past decade.



Linda Yaccarino was confirmed as Twitter’s next CEO. The advertising veteran said she’s inspired by “provocative leadership,” and Elon Musk’s Twitter fits the bill.



A runoff is likely for Turkey’s presidential election. It’s not clear yet whether incumbent candidate Recep Tayyip Erdoğan or his opponent, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, won the required 50% of votes to avoid a May 28 runoff. Meanwhile in Thailand, early results show wins for opposition parties.



A massive cyclone slammed into the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar. At least 1,300 shelters at the world’s largest refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar have been destroyed.

Why are Apple’s eyes on Vietnam?

Vietnam’s technology sector is booming, and Apple wants a slice.

Some big numbers are convincing the iPhone maker to place another bet on an emerging market in Asia:

40%: Estimated pace of Vietnam’s internet economy growth annually

$23 billion: Value of Vietnam’s digital economy in 2022, set to hit around $50 billion by 2025



93.5 million: Number of smartphone users in Vietnam as of March 2022



73.5%: Estimated share of Vietnamese adults with smartphones as of March 2022

Read the full report from Quartz’s Julia Malleck.



The US Supreme Court found common ground on pigs

“The competing goods are incommensurable. Your guess is as good as ours. More accurately, your guess is better than ours. In a functioning democracy, policy choices like these usually belong to the people and their elected representatives.”



—Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, who wrote the majority US Supreme Court decision upholding California’s Prop 12, which mandates humane pork production. A controversial point of the case was whether policy choices like these belong to elected officials or the courts.

Europe now has too much gas

150%: Drop in the price of European gas futures from August 2022 to May 2023

A harsh 2022-23 winter didn’t quite materialize, demand stayed low, and Europe ended the season with record-high natural gas stocks as of March. But that doesn’t mean European consumers can expect lower bills this winter—read more about why.

Surprising discoveries

A skin patch could prevent peanut allergies. The patch was statistically superior to a placebo in reducing sensitivity to the nuts.



Australian wildfires have worsened African droughts and Atlantic hurricanes. The blazes set off a rare three-year La Niña from late 2019 through 2022 as smoke shifted cloud and rain belts.

The largest cosmic explosion ever was detected. It’s 10 times brighter than a supernova and has lasted more than three years.

Campers have a new incentive not to bathe. Soap can cause mosquitoes to swarm.

