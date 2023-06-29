Good morning, Q uartz readers!



Here’s what you need to know

The Fed announced the results of its 2023 bank stress tests. The banks passed muster—but Silicon Valley Bank didn’t set off alarms either, until it collapsed.

DoorDash gave drivers the option to be paid by the hour. But the Earn by Time plan only covers the period between accepting and delivering an order.

Advertisement

OpenAI is opening its first office outside the US. The AI company is headed a cross the pond.

US aviation regulators cleared another hurdle for electric flying taxis. Joby Aviation got approval to test its first prototype aircraft built on the production line.

Advertisement Advertisement

Quotable: The AI genie in the doctor ’s office

“Essentially, I rubbed a genie lamp 15 to 20 years ago, and finally it granted me my wish.”—Florida physician James Schwartz on the new AI technology taking his patient notes for him

Advertisement

But not everyone sees it as a perfect prescription. Michelle Cheng and Annalisa Merelli report on the low-stakes ways in which AI is getting introduced to doctors’ offices.

Increasingly interdependent

Advertisement

The US and China are supposedly eager to disentangle their supply chains. But their efforts will likely be complicated by the increasing interdependence of the two countries when it comes to oil and gas. The US accounted for 43% of Chinese liquid natural gas sales and purchase agreements signed in 2021 and 2022. And as Mary Hui reports, China is still signing new deals with US suppliers.

Pop quiz: Potash

In addition to being an ingredient in fertilizers, where else can potash, a naturally occurring salt, can be used?

Advertisement

A. 🧂 Road salt

B. 💊 Pharmaceuticals



C. 🫙 Glassmaking



D. 🧼 Soap



Find your answer, and more fun facts to enrich your reading diet, in this week’s potassium-rich Quartz Obsession newsletter.

Advertisement

Quartz’s most popular

❓ Are we in a bull market or a bear market for stocks?

🌍 The top 3 reasons to invest right now in European stocks

🫵 The US sanctioned gold and diamond companies that illegally fund the Wagner Group

Advertisement

👋 Diageo and Diddy are parting ways after the rapper alleged racial bias

😳 An ad research firm found that 80% of Google’s TrueView video ads don’t meet Google’s own quality standards

Advertisement

🧑‍🏫 India’s biggest edtech startup is having a really, very bad month



Surprising discoveries

A very merry unbirthday. South Koreans are a year younger now.



Some planets cheat death. Scientists now can explain why the planet Halla wasn’t swallowed up by its star.



Advertisement

Southern Co. has no suspects. Even after conducting an investigation, the US energy giant is still in the dark about who gave the order to spy on its now-retired CEO.



“Custer’s last stand” is based on a distorted narrative. A new book says the US cavalry commander’s widow glorified his military exploits.



Advertisement

Sales of red wine in France are down 50% from the 1990s. But rosé is picking up some of the slack.

Our best wishes for a productive day. Send any news, comments, Klimt bids, and French reds to talk@qz.com. Reader support makes Quartz available to all—become a member. Today’s Daily Brief was brought to you by Sofia Lotto Persio, Heather Landy, and Diego Lasarte.