🌏 Nestle CEO’s food fight

Nestle defended packaged food. That comes as RFK Jr., a known critic of highly-processed foods, is confirmed as U.S. health secretary.

Intel’s stock is on a hot streak. The chip maker extended its market rally amid Trump’s chip push and a possible venture with TSMC.

Shein and Temu are already feeling President Donald Trump’s looming tariffs. The tariffs could shake up the e-commerce landscape, and if implemented, keep Amazon on top.

Disney+ rolled back trigger warnings for older movies as part of broader DEI adjustments. The decision comes amid the Trump administration’s push against DEI programs in the government.

Jamie Dimon is over remote work. The JPMorgan Chase CEO wants workers back in offices and is rejecting calls from employees to keep hybrid and remote work options.

Trump’s administration said it wanted a whole mess of armored Teslas. However, the State Department then updated its procurement forecast, replacing Teslas with “Armored Electric Vehicles.”

Adults have the Happy Meal bug

More adults than ever are buying from McDonald’s kids’ menu.

The trend comes as inflation hits consumers and household budgets. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3% in January from a year ago, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data. Meanwhile, McDonald’s has been trying to combat declining foot traffic with promotions and value-driven menu options.

How many more kids’ meals did adults order in 2024 when compared to 2019? Quartz’s Francisco Velasquez breaks it down.

A dream wedding is priceless

A large number of Americans admit to spending more time planning their wedding than preparing for retirement.

In 2023, the average cost of a U.S. wedding hit $35,000, a $5,000 increase from the previous year. Despite the hefty price tag, over 15% of Americans say they’d be willing to go into debt for their dream wedding.

Experts cite factors like couples postponing weddings for better financial stability and vendors raising prices due to the industry’s seasonal nature.

Which states are the most expensive to get married in? Quartz’s Madeline Fitzgerald has the details.

