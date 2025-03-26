🌏 Google’s Waymo heads to Washington

Good morning, Quartz readers!

The American vibes are gloomy. Consumer expectations have dropped to a 12-year low, with consumer confidence and home sales raising red flags.

Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know CC Share Subtitles Off

English Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know

Google’s Waymo is hitting the streets of Washington, D.C. The expansion comes as Tesla and other automakers push for nationwide regulations on self-driving cars.

… Elsewhere in tech, AI chips got a cool plea. The Trump administration is facing calls from tech leaders and foreign officials to ease restrictions and rethink key regulations.

A Berkshire Hathaway employee wins big. The anonymous worker from FlightSafety International nailed 31 of 32 first-round games, snagging $1 million.

Trump-backed World Liberty Financial plans to launch its own stablecoin. The token will be pinned to the U.S. dollar and issued on the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain blockchains.

Alibaba’s chairman is raising alarms about an AI data center bubble. Billionaire Joe Tsai cautioned that the early signs of a bubble in data center construction are starting to appear.

April’s got investors on edge. Trump’s upcoming tariffs could shock markets, with duties potentially double what’s expected.

Starbucks’ CEO wants customers to linger longer. Brian Niccol’s college coffeehouse idea could help bring the brand back to its origins, or perhaps his own vision.

… Meanwhile, Starbucks enlisted Snoopy to help it win back customers. The coffee giant’s latest move is a Peanuts-themed merchandise playhouse.

McDonald’s dethrones Starbucks

McDonald’s has dethroned Starbucks as the world’s most valuable restaurant brand for the first time in nearly a decade, with its brand value playing a key role. Starbucks held the top spot since 2016.

McDonald’s has made strategic moves, including product launches and eye-catching promotions, while Starbucks has struggled with declining sales, especially in China.

Under new CEO Brian Niccol, Starbucks is attempting a “Big Fix,” but changes could take longer to bear fruit.

Will McDonald’s hold the lead, or is Starbucks’ road to recovery enough to reclaim its throne? Quartz’s Francisco Velalsquez has the details.

Big Pharma’s big bet

Big Pharma is on track to see substantial returns from its investments in GLP-1 drugs, such as Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic. According to a Deloitte report, these drugs could significantly boost the financial performance of major pharmaceutical companies despite rising development costs.

As demand grows for treatments like Ozempic and Wegovy, pharmaceutical giants are exploring new uses, including heart health and sleep apnea. With soaring sales figures, the sector is seeing record stock performance.

Could GLP-1s continue to reshape the future of the pharmaceutical industry? Quartz’s Bruce Gil breaks it down.

