The Memo: Praise and retaliation

Hello, Memo readers!

President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he will no longer seek the Democratic nomination, throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.



How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Not long after the announcements, business leaders took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings about Biden’s decision. While he didn’t directly comment on the announcement, Mark Cuban was among the first to post a message on X addressing Biden’s decision to step down. He kept it short and sweet: “Father time is undefeated.”



Advertisement

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk seized on Biden’s announcement to share his excitement about the Republican ticket of Donald Trump and J.D. Vance in a thread of posts Sunday on X.



Advertisement

And Melinda French Gates, who endorsed Biden’s reelection bid late last month, made a heartfelt post on X thanking the president for his work and urging Americans to vote against Trump.



Advertisement

They weren’t the only leaders to weigh in. Here’s what Bill Ackman and Richard Branson had to say.

Money actually can buy happiness

Despite the old expression stating otherwise, it turns out that money makes people happier — with a new study revealing that extremely high net worth individuals are “substantially and statistically significantly happier” than even those with incomes in excess of $500,000 a year.

Advertisement

The analysis — conducted by senior Wharton fellow Matt Killingsworth disputed not only the traditional belief that money isn’t directly correlated with happiness, but also a commonly-cited statistic that happiness plateaus at a certain income threshold.



“The difference between wealthy and middle-income participants was nearly three times larger than the difference between the middle- and low-income participants, contrary to the idea that middle-income people are close to the peak of the money-happiness curve,” Killingsworth wrote.



Advertisement

Read more about the findings.

More from Quartz

✈️ Business travel is almost all the way back, Deloitte says

🚪 A crypto CEO is out of a job after violent, anti-immigrant tweets

🪧 American Airlines and flight attendants have reached deal to avoid a strike

🤖 The ‘godmother of AI’ just built a $1 billion startup

🧐 Elon Musk is already blaming diversity initiatives for the massive CrowdStrike global tech outage

Advertisement

You got the Memo

Send questions, comments, and money to buy happiness to talk@qz.com. This edition of The Memo was written by Rocio Fabbro, Madeline Fitzgerald, and Morgan Haefner.