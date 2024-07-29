The Memo: A quitting strategy

Hello, Memo readers!

A quarter of bosses admitted that they hoped return-to-office (RTO) mandates would lead to employees quitting, according to a new survey.



Bamboo HR said that 25% of VP and C-suite executives and 18% of HR employees surveyed expected “voluntary turnover” of their employees after implementing RTO policies.



That expectation wasn’t totally unfounded. Twenty-eight percent of remote employees have said they’d consider quitting their jobs if RTO policies occurred at their companies.



But it appears fewer quit than the bosses wanted. Some executives even blamed layoffs on employees who didn’t quit after RTO policies were put in place, Bamboo said.



Almost two in five (37%) of managers, directors, and executives said their companies had layoffs in the last 12 months because they anticipated that more employees would quit after enacting RTO policies.



But getting employees to quit isn’t some net good for organizations. Read Ben Kesslen’s latest.

The best and worst tech companies for work-life balance

The tech industry has long been held up as a field where ambitious employees can earn high salaries and make an impact on their workplace — but in recent years, some of the shine has come off these careers.

A recent analysis by Fullstack Academy, a company which trains tech workers in areas including coding, cybersecurity, and data analytics, found that when employees at major tech companies review their former employers on Glassdoor, their assessments are frequently critical.

This is particularly the case when it comes to work-life balance — with “keywords, like ‘burn out,’ [appearing] 73% more frequently in the cons section than wellness keywords like ‘well-being’ in the pros section,” according to Fullstack.

Here are the five best tech companies Fullstack identified for work-life balance — and the worst.

