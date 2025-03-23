Sunday Reads: Nvidia, Tesla, and Starbucks

Hello, Quartz members, and welcome to Sunday Reads!

5 things we especially liked on Quartz

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shared updates on the company’s next AI chips during his keynote address at Nvidia’s annual and closely watched GPT developers conference. Huang also discussed the company’s work on reasoning models, agentic AI, photonics, and robotics. Britney Nguyen has the highlights.

President Donald Trump is trying to save Tesla from the anti-Elon Musk crowd. As protests against Tesla continue over Musk’s alliance with the president, the Trump administration is stepping in. William Gavin has the latest.

Starbucks has been making big changes. Under new CEO Brian Niccol, the coffee giant has launched a massive “Back to Starbucks” strategy. Francisco Velasquez on five moves Starbucks has made this year.

The weight loss drug shortage is over — and some patients are panicking. Patients taking the affordable, off-brand versions of popular weight loss drugs made available during shortages are considering their next steps. Bruce Gil dives into the details.

With spring break under way and summer vacation fast approaching, many American families are finding themselves dreaming of days at the beach. With two oceans, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Great Lakes to choose from, beach-loving families have plenty of options to choose from. Madeline Fitzgerald has a handy list of the five best beaches for family vacations.

One sneak peek

OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT spurred a race to develop advanced generative artificial intelligence models — one that has seen some companies shell out tens of billions of dollars on AI infrastructure. But that’s not the only place major spending is happening. Since then, the U.S. government has paid companies $700 million for AI-enabled defense and security. Now, some AI companies are getting closer to the federal government — forming partnerships to provide defense and intelligence agencies with AI in the name of national security. Britney Nguyen looks into how Silicon Valley is buddying up to the Pentagon. Visit qz.com on Monday morning for the future of everything.

What we’re watching this week

Monday: The Shoptalk Spring 2025 retail conference kicks off in Las Vegas. KB Home reports earnings.



The Shoptalk Spring 2025 retail conference kicks off in Las Vegas. KB Home reports earnings. Tuesday: BYD and GameStop report earnings.

BYD and GameStop report earnings. Wednesday : Dollar Tree and Chewy report earnings.

: Dollar Tree and Chewy report earnings. Thursday: Walgreens Boots Alliance and Lululemon Athletica report earnings.

Walgreens Boots Alliance and Lululemon Athletica report earnings. Friday: The latest Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, a key inflation gauge for the Federal Reserve, is released.

