GameStop short-sellers have lost more than $2 billion as the meme stock rally continues

The meme stock rally triggered by the return of “Roaring Kitty” to social media has cost GameStop stock short-sellers more than $2 billion in just two days, according to data firm S3 Partners.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3's managing director of predictive analytics, wrote on X: “After being down $862 million in mark-to-market losses yesterday, $GME [GameStop] shorts are down another $1.36 billion in mark-to-market losses today.”

Advertisement

GameStop stock was up 21% Tuesday afternoon as trading was halted, after multiple pauses in trading on Monday, when the stock closed up 74%.

Advertisement

Short-selling is an investment strategy in which a trader borrows shares and sells them, with the intent of buying them back later at a lower price, returning the borrowed shares (plus interest) to the lender, and profiting off the difference.

Advertisement

Dusaniwsky added that GameStop’s short interest is $1.92 billion, and that 63.2 million shares have been shorted.

“We are seeing continued squeeze-related short covering due to the rebirth of the meme trade,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Additionally, he wrote that AMC stock shorts are down $244 million in midday losses after falling $127 million on Monday.

AMC stock was trading more 37% higher Tuesday afternoon after it was also halted.

Advertisement

More on GameStop, AMC, and the meme stocks rally

‘Roaring Kitty’ brought back the GameStop meme stock frenzy. Here’s what to know about him

Advertisement

GameStop stock soars 120% as the ‘Roaring Kitty’ meme stock rally continues for a second day

It’s not just GameStop and AMC. These meme stocks are also rallying

GameStop meme stock mania is back. Here’s what happened last time

Meme stocks are back. It won’t last, expert says

The GameStop meme stock rally helped AMC stock surge 102% — and the company raised $250 million