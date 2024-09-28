Google on the hot seat, Intel's brutal year, and Elon Musk vs. Kamala Harris on space: Tech news roundup

2 / 12
According to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the 2024 presidential election, we can say goodbye to life as we know it — eventually.
President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday said it would propose banning the sale of imported Chinese-made software and so-called “smart cars” in the U.S. over safety concerns.
Automotive manufacturer Chevrolet and the supermarket chain Erewhon have come together to launch a limited-edition EV-themed wellness beverage.
Chevrolet’s (GM) 2025 Equinox EV inspired the drink. According to the manufacturer, the collaboration between the two companies combines Chevy’s “commitment to emission-free vehicles” and Erewhon’s “mission to promote sustainability” as a merchant of organic foods and wellness products.
These are perilous times for Google. Still the world’s fourth most-valuable company, earning $100 billion last year, regulators in the U.S. and Europe are increasingly frustrated by Google’s monopoly or near-monopoly. And with several court cases underway on both sides of the Atlantic, regulators and industry players are now talking about breaking Google’s monopolies — possibly by breaking up the company.
Mark Zuckerberg says Meta AI already has 500 million monthly active users: Highlights from Meta Connect
After missing second-quarter earnings expectations and seeing its stock fall over 50% so far this year, Intel (INTC) is still attracting interest worth billions of dollars.
Although electric vehicles have become more popular in the U.S., there’s still a major partisan divide holding back the industry’s success. That’s come as a surprise — and annoyance — to many working on the tech, including automaker CEOs.
Apollo has offered to invest up to $5 billion, while Qualcomm is eyeing a takeover
America’s switch to electric vehicles is facing all kinds of roadblocks, whether it’s politicians who don’t believe we should be going electric, insufficient investment in charging infrastructure or just a lack of electric options that people actually want to buy. Now, a new study has revealed that the number of Americans that believe in EVs’ one real selling point is dwindling.