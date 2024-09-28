Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Google on the hot seat, Intel's brutal year, and Elon Musk vs. Kamala Harris on space: Tech news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
News

Google on the hot seat, Intel's brutal year, and Elon Musk vs. Kamala Harris on space: Tech news roundup

Plus, Mark Zuckerberg says Meta AI already has 500 million monthly active users

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Google on the hot seat, Intel&#39;s brutal year, and Elon Musk vs. Kamala Harris on space: Tech news roundup
Photo: Apu Gomes (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images), Drew Angerer (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Phillip Faraone (Getty Images), Sean Gallup (Getty Images), Illustration: Chevrolet
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Elon Musk says a Kamala Harris presidency would ‘doom humanity’ and ‘destroy’ the Mars program

Elon Musk says a Kamala Harris presidency would ‘doom humanity’ and ‘destroy’ the Mars program

Elon Musk
Elon Musk
Photo: Apu Gomes (Getty Images)

According to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the 2024 presidential election, we can say goodbye to life as we know it — eventually.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Biden wants to ban Chinese software in ‘smart cars’ over security concerns

Biden wants to ban Chinese software in ‘smart cars’ over security concerns

President Joe Biden announced in May a slew of new tariffs on Chinese goods, including electric vehicles.
President Joe Biden announced in May a slew of new tariffs on Chinese goods, including electric vehicles.
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday said it would propose banning the sale of imported Chinese-made software and so-called “smart cars” in the U.S. over safety concerns.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Move over, Hailey Bieber! Chevrolet has its own Erewhon drink collab

Move over, Hailey Bieber! Chevrolet has its own Erewhon drink collab

Image for article titled Google on the hot seat, Intel&#39;s brutal year, and Elon Musk vs. Kamala Harris on space: Tech news roundup
Illustration: Chevrolet

Automotive manufacturer Chevrolet and the supermarket chain Erewhon have come together to launch a limited-edition EV-themed wellness beverage.

Advertisement

Chevrolet’s (GM) 2025 Equinox EV inspired the drink. According to the manufacturer, the collaboration between the two companies combines Chevy’s “commitment to emission-free vehicles” and Erewhon’s “mission to promote sustainability” as a merchant of organic foods and wellness products.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Google is on the hot seat. Some want to break it up. Good luck

Google is on the hot seat. Some want to break it up. Good luck

Image for article titled Google on the hot seat, Intel&#39;s brutal year, and Elon Musk vs. Kamala Harris on space: Tech news roundup
Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

These are perilous times for Google. Still the world’s fourth most-valuable company, earning $100 billion last year, regulators in the U.S. and Europe are increasingly frustrated by Google’s monopoly or near-monopoly. And with several court cases underway on both sides of the Atlantic, regulators and industry players are now talking about breaking Google’s monopolies — possibly by breaking up the company

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Intel is having a brutal year — but suddenly everybody wants a piece of it

Intel is having a brutal year — but suddenly everybody wants a piece of it

Intel's brutal year isn't deterring investment interest
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Intel’s brutal year isn’t deterring investment interest

Intel (INTC) is reportedly in talks for two multi-billion dollar deals — including a takeover — as the struggling chipmaker continues to draw interest from investors.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Mark Zuckerberg says Meta AI already has 500 million monthly active users: Highlights from Meta Connect

Mark Zuckerberg says Meta AI already has 500 million monthly active users: Highlights from Meta Connect

Mark Zuckerberg
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

Meta (META) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a slate of devices and artificial intelligence features at the company’s annual Connect conference Wednesday.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Intel needs Qualcomm — but that’s not a two-way street, Bank of America says

Intel needs Qualcomm — but that’s not a two-way street, Bank of America says

blue Intel sign behind purple flowers burred in the foreground
Intel headquarters on August 1, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

After missing second-quarter earnings expectations and seeing its stock fall over 50% so far this year, Intel (INTC) is still attracting interest worth billions of dollars.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Republicans and Democrats are divided on EVs for reasons that defy logic, Rivian CEO says

Republicans and Democrats are divided on EVs for reasons that defy logic, Rivian CEO says

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe in March alongside the automaker’s new R2 mid-size SUV.
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe in March alongside the automaker’s new R2 mid-size SUV.
Photo: Phillip Faraone (Getty Images)

Although electric vehicles have become more popular in the U.S., there’s still a major partisan divide holding back the industry’s success. That’s come as a surprise — and annoyance — to many working on the tech, including automaker CEOs.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Intel’s brutal year isn’t deterring investment interest

Intel’s brutal year isn’t deterring investment interest

Intel's brutal year isn't deterring investment interest
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Apollo has offered to invest up to $5 billion, while Qualcomm is eyeing a takeover

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Americans aren’t buying that EVs are good for the planet

Americans aren’t buying that EVs are good for the planet

A photo of EV charging spaces in a car park.
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

America’s switch to electric vehicles is facing all kinds of roadblocks, whether it’s politicians who don’t believe we should be going electric, insufficient investment in charging infrastructure or just a lack of electric options that people actually want to buy. Now, a new study has revealed that the number of Americans that believe in EVs’ one real selling point is dwindling.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12