Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
A Google CEO on remote work, Mark Cuban on Trump, Starbucks' new boss: Leadership news roundup

Leadership

A Google CEO on remote work, Mark Cuban on Trump, Starbucks' new boss: Leadership news roundup

Plus, Warren Buffett bets big on a beauty brand — and the stock soars

Image for article titled A Google CEO on remote work, Mark Cuban on Trump, Starbucks&#39; new boss: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Lukas Schulze (Getty Images), Tim Heitman (Getty Images), Dylan Buell (Getty Images), Shahar Azran (Getty Images), Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images), Dimitrios Kambouris for The Met Museum/Vogue (Getty Images), Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images (Getty Images), Davidoff Studios (Getty Images), Image: Chipotle, Paul Morigi (Getty Images)
Google’s former CEO takes back what he said about remote work

Eric Schmidt
Eric Schmidt served as Google CEO from 2001 to 2011.
Photo: Lukas Schulze (Getty Images)

Former Google (GOOGL) chief Eric Schmidt took back earlier harsh words about how Google’s remote work policy has impacted the company’s innovation in artificial intelligence.

Read More

Mark Cuban — ‘the Left’s favorite billionaire’ — says some in Silicon Valley want Trump as America’s CEO

Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban
Photo: Tim Heitman (Getty Images)

Mark Cuban says former President Donald Trump’s fans in Silicon Valley don’t just want him to be president again — they want him to be the “CEO of the United States of America,” with them as his board of directors.

Read More

Starbucks is hiring Chipotle’s CEO. Here’s what to know about the new boss

Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol
Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol
Image: Chipotle

Starbucks (SBUX) is set to welcome a new CEO. Brian Niccol, a powerhouse in the restaurant industry, is expected to take over next month, bidding farewell to his transformative tenure at Chipotle (CMG).

Read More

A $10 million signing bonus, a $1.6 million salary, a cushy hybrid work setup: How Starbucks lured its new CEO

Brian Niccol, Chipotle CEO and incoming Starbucks chief, plays golf
Brian Niccol, Chipotle CEO and incoming Starbucks chief, plays golf on June 5 in Dublin, Ohio.
Photo: Dylan Buell (Getty Images)

Starbucks’ incoming chief executive, current CEO of Chipotle Brian Niccol, gave up the guac for a different type of green.

When Niccol takes the helm at the coffee chain next month, he’ll be welcomed with a payday that could reach as much as $120 million a year, Starbucks revealed in regulatory filings dated Sunday.

Read More

Warren Buffett is betting big on this beauty brand – and the stock is soaring

Warren Buffett speaks during Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, DC.
Warren Buffett speaks during Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, DC.
Image: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) revealed in a new regulatory filing that it’s been busy making moves into beauty and aerospace.

The investment giant bought shares in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and aerospace firm Heico Corp. (HEI) in the second quarter. Ulta Beauty stock soared 10% on Thursday, making it the top gainer in the S&P 500. The beauty brand’s stock was headed toward its best day in two years after Berkshire disclosed its big stake.

Read More

Google’s former CEO blames remote work for the company losing its AI edge

Image for article titled A Google CEO on remote work, Mark Cuban on Trump, Starbucks&#39; new boss: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Shahar Azran (Getty Images)

Google (GOOGL)’s former CEO and chairman Eric Schmidt says Google fell behind on AI because of remote work.

“Google decided that work-life balance and going home early and working from home was more important than winning,” Schmidt said during a talk at Stanford University in July, responding to a question about why startups such as OpenAI are leading in AI innovation. “And the reason startups work is because the people work like hell.” The His remarks were first reported by Fortune.

Read More

Judge in Elon Musk’s Texas lawsuits owns thousands of dollars worth of Tesla stock

Elon Musk
Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images)

Instead of focusing on Tesla’s plummeting profits and sales slump, CEO Elon Musk is busy suing various companies and organizations for taking issue with his bigotry. The lawsuits are generally laughable, but he does have an ace up his sleeve — a Texas judge who’s proven to be incredibly friendly to Musk. NPR reports the judge also owns thousands of dollars in Tesla (TSLA) stock, but apparently, that’s not enough of a conflict of interest to get him off Musk’s cases.

Read More

A union calls Donald Trump and Elon Musk ‘scabs’ — then hits them with federal labor charges

Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris for The Met Museum/Vogue (Getty Images)

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Tuesday said they filed federal labor charges against the “disgraced billionaires” Former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the leader of several different companies, over comments made Monday night.

Read More

Anna Wintour and Tory Burch will host a Hamptons fundraiser for Kamala Harris

Image for article titled A Google CEO on remote work, Mark Cuban on Trump, Starbucks&#39; new boss: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign is sure to have a fashionable Labor Day weekend – with Tory Burch and Anna Wintour recently announcing that they will hold a Hamptons fundraiser for the Democratic candidate.

Read More

Donald Trump used Jeffrey Epstein’s plane to campaign

ortrait of American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and real estate developer Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1997.
Photo: Davidoff Studios (Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s signature Boeing 757 – often called Trump Force One – experienced mechanical issues last week and was grounded. The plane the Trump campaign used in its place was none other than a Gulfstream once owned by Jeffrey Epstein. Yes, that Jeffrey Epstein – the child sex trafficker and disgraced financier.

Read More

